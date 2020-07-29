The translation is the type of service in which an expert carefully studies the source text and then writes it in another language. They have to make sure that no piece of information gets lost during this process. They must also deliver a hundred percent accurate results. It is highly important that linguistic service providers fulfill these requirements; otherwise, the text can cause misunderstandings between people. It can also lead to big problems for businesses. This is why the job is a lot more complex than what programs like Google Translate are designed to handle.