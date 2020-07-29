Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WHAT IS THE BETWEEN AN OFFICIAL TRANSLATOR AND A CERTIFIED TRANSLATOR? D I F F E R E N C E Universal Translation Services,...
A lot of people would think of Google Translate, and the result it shows as the answer to this question, but the truth is ...
Since translation is used in every profession, it has various different types of specializations. Someone qualiﬁed to hand...
Since most people are not familiar with linguistic services, they feel lost when they are in need of a particular type of ...
• Oﬃcial Translator: Although the term is not common, it is used to refer to language experts appointed by the court. They...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What is the difference between an official translator and certified translator?

26 views

Published on

The translation is the type of service in which an expert carefully studies the source text and then writes it in another language. They have to make sure that no piece of information gets lost during this process. They must also deliver a hundred percent accurate results. It is highly important that linguistic service providers fulfill these requirements; otherwise, the text can cause misunderstandings between people. It can also lead to big problems for businesses. This is why the job is a lot more complex than what programs like Google Translate are designed to handle.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is the difference between an official translator and certified translator?

  1. 1. WHAT IS THE BETWEEN AN OFFICIAL TRANSLATOR AND A CERTIFIED TRANSLATOR? D I F F E R E N C E Universal Translation Services, 20801 Biscayne Blvd, 33180 Aventura, Miami, USA Phone: 1-844-wetranslate Fax: 1-212-933-9849 www.universal-translation-services.com info@universal-translation-services.com OurMainOﬃce:
  2. 2. A lot of people would think of Google Translate, and the result it shows as the answer to this question, but the truth is far more complicated. What the online tools can offer you is only one type of linguistic services, which is only accurate in some cases. If you know a less common language, then you should look up a word or sentence from it and see the results Google Translate has to offer. They will be inaccurate to the point of being hilarious. But even if you could get accurate results from online tools, it still wouldn’t be enough in some cases. The translation is the type of service in which an expert carefully studies the source text and then writes it in another language. They have to make sure that no piece of information gets lost during this process. They must also deliver a hundred percent accurate results. It is highly important that linguistic service providers fulﬁll these requirements; otherwise, the text can cause misunderstandings between people. It can also lead to big problems for businesses. This is why the job is a lot more complex than what programs like Google Translate are designed to handle. What is Translation? www.universal-translation-services.com info@universal-translation-services.com
  3. 3. Since translation is used in every profession, it has various different types of specializations. Someone qualiﬁed to handle medical documents will not be to translate business records. This is why specialization is so important. Clients need to be aware of this issue and hire people accordingly. When people get in touch with an agency for a speciﬁc type of translation, they must make sure that they can be connected to the right expert. Otherwise, they won’t be able to get the right assistance. Translators and Their Types: The ﬁrst time most people require linguistic assistance is when they are applying for immigration. They read the requirements of the immigration department and ﬁnd out that they have to submit their birth certiﬁcate as proof of their identity. But since each country’s documents are issued in its ofﬁcial language, they cannot be submitted to foreign authorities without translation. When people have to get linguistic assistance for immigration, they must only ask for certiﬁed translation. It is the most accurate type of language service that comes with a signed statement of the translator. It is the only type accepted by the authorities when it comes to ofﬁcial documents. What is Certiﬁed Translation? www.universal-translation-services.com info@universal-translation-services.com
  4. 4. Since most people are not familiar with linguistic services, they feel lost when they are in need of a particular type of translation. Some think that only a certiﬁed expert can provide them with the type of assistance they require for immigration. While others think that they can get help, they need from the internet. Anyone who turns to the internet for certiﬁed translations suffers the consequences when their application gets rejected by the immigration authorities. Although it is a complex type of linguistic service, anyone with enough experience can handle it. People should ﬁnd a reliable agency to get connected with experienced translators. Who Can Provide This Service? Since people aren’t familiar with a lot of terms that are common in the world of languages, they often fail to get in touch with the right expert. Educating one’s self can help a lot. Although there is nothing too complex about the type of experts in the translation industry, it is still uncommon for most people to know about them. This is why clients often get confused about ofﬁcial and certiﬁed translators. They are never certain about who to turn to when they need certiﬁed translation. What is the Difference Between an Official and Certiﬁed Translator? www.universal-translation-services.com info@universal-translation-services.com
  5. 5. • Oﬃcial Translator: Although the term is not common, it is used to refer to language experts appointed by the court. They are the experts who handle ofﬁcial business on behalf of the court. Their duties can range from translating witness statements to maintaining a record of court proceedings in a different language. They are usually a highly qualiﬁed linguistic expert with a background in law, which is why they are hired for their services by the courts. • Certiﬁed Translator: They are the best professionals in the ﬁeld. They get their certiﬁcation after a lot of hard work. Each year, hundreds of experts apply for certiﬁcation, but only a few of them manage to clear the test. The complex exam is a test of the ability of translators and measures various things. But even if someone fails to clear the exam does not mean that they are not good at their job. The exam is designed to only let the best of the best pass. Anyone who gets the certiﬁcation becomes highly popular in the ﬁeld. They are valued by all the agencies and clients everywhere in the world. People turn to them for all kinds of linguistic problems. A lot of times, the two terms mentioned above are used interchangeably. Even those who are familiar with the differences between these two types of experts end up using the same title for both of them. This is why it gets quite confusing for customers who don’t know the difference between these service providers. However, if they learn more about the world of translation, they will be able to ﬁgure out who they should turn to whenever they are in need of linguistic assistance. People will begin to understand which specialist is right for what kind of job. www.universal-translation-services.com info@universal-translation-services.com

×