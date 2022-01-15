Can i Translate My Own Birth Certificate For USCIS?

So the question is can I translate my own birth certificate for the USCIS? If you are fluent in English, you can translate your birth certificate. The formalities will be taken care of by the translation service provider. After you are satisfied with the translation, you may send the document to USCIS. Translating certified birth certificates is required by the USCIS. This is a great way for you to speed up the process. Make sure you let the USCIS know when you require your birth certificate translated.

