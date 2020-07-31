【Unity Reflect】足りない要素を追加してみよう～開発導入編～

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
前回に引き続き、Unityから提供している建築向け製品のUnityReflectです。
無償で配布されているReflectViewer。使ってみると物足りなさを感じるかもしれません。
実はUnityEditorを使うことで、自分の使いたい機能を追加したり作ることが可能です。
一体、どのようなカスタマイズができるのか、開発用のAPIやカスタマイズされたViewerを体感してみましょう。
▽AEC Digital Series
https://create.unity3d.com/unity-for-aec-digital-series
▽UnityLearn (UnityReflect)
https://learn.unity.com/course/basic-reflect-customization
▽Reflect-Extensions (Github)
https://github.com/Unity-Technologies/Reflect-Extensions
前回の放送
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T6UEdOzdaY&t=9s
スライド資料
https://learning.unity3d.jp/4852/
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment