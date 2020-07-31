【Unity Reflect】足りない要素を追加してみよう～開発導入編～

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GenerativeArt—MadewithUnity Revit と VR/MR/AR 連携活用セミナー Updated July 2020
Unity ‘Reflect’ Japan plan (Unity Japan AEC Team)
基礎編の振り返り [ Unity Learning Materials ] https://learning.unity3d.jp/4852/
ReflectViewerで物足りない 配布 ReflectViewer カスタマイズ ReflectViewer 管理情報 図面参照 議事録 Unity Pro 通常のUnity開発 Viewerをカスタマイズ可能
UnityReflect を扱う登場人物 設計者 非設計者 / 非技術者 開発者 特定のタスクを達成するために カスタマイズされたアプリを使 用する ※現場や顧客など 開発者がカスタマイズした UnityReflectツールを使用して、 3D体...
Unity Reflect 開発者のための教材
AEC Digital Series ※2020年7月段階で9つ https://create.unity3d.com/unity-for-aec-digital-series
AEC Digital Series https://create.unity3d.com/unity-for-aec-digital-series The future of Unity for AEC Introduction to Uni...
AEC Digital Series https://create.unity3d.com/unity-for-aec-digital-series Creating a simple UI in Unity How to create a c...
AEC Digital Series https://create.unity3d.com/unity-for-aec-digital-series How to use metadata for construction sequencing...
Unity Learn https://learn.unity.com/course/basic-reflect-customization
Unity Learn – Modifying the Viewer UIのレイアウト変更や表示スタイル（半透明など）の 変更方法 – Adding New Viewer Functionality スカイボックスの変更や人などを歩かせる方法 ...
Unity Reflect 開発するための UnityEditor セットアップ
16
使用バージョン：Unity2019.4.xfx ※LTSとは2年保証バージョンです
18
19 3Dを選択し任意のプロジェクト名を記入 ※HDRPやURPは順次対応予定
20 WindowからPackageManagerをクリック ※PackageManagerとは、Unityが公開している追加アドインのまとめ
21 Advanceからpreviewpackageをオンに 検索で[ Reflect ]を探してインストール
22 ProjectタブにUnity Reflectが追加されていれば完了
Packageをインストールすると、Projectの中にCacheとして保存される 内部スクリプトを弄りたい場合は、Packagesファイルへ移動。 C:¥xxxx¥プロジェクト名¥Library¥PackageCache C:¥xxxx¥プロ...
インストールしたUnityReflect内のRuntimeのReflectPrefabを Hierarchyにドラッグアンドドロップ
プレイすると、配布されているReflectViewerと同じ画面が出現 ※ログインはUnityHub経由で行われているため、 認証されているアカウントでログインする必要あり
ローカルにBIMデータをインポートすることも可能 WindowからReflectが追加されている Reflect Windowをクリック
インポートするとAssets内にReflectフォルダが作成される PrefabをHierarchyにドラッグアンドドロップ
BIMのメタデータもインポートできていることが確認できます ※但しBIMのメタ情報はUnity側から書き換えることは出来ない
Unity Reflect カスタムViewerの一部紹介 ※一部公開しています
30 Populate Viewer 木などのRCPオブジェクトの置き換え、表示スタイルの 変更、人を歩かせる、雲の変更（量とスピード） Navis 4D Viewer NaviswoeksのTimeline機能をReflectViewerで再現
Unity Reflect 開発用アドインPackage Reflect Extension
Reflect-Extensions https://github.com/Unity-Technologies/Reflect-Extensions
実は… Reflect-Extensionsは β段階（ previewpackage ）ではなく、開発中です ※近日中に公開予定
GithubにアップロードされているReflect-Extensionsを ダウンロード or クローン します よく分からんってひとはZipでダウンロードしましょう For the latest version : https://githu...
解凍したフォルダをプロジェクトのPackagesへ ドラッグアンドドロップ C:¥xxxx¥プロジェクト名¥Packages 解凍したフォルダ
PackagesにReflectExtentionが追加される あれ？Sampleが無い…！？
Packageを導入するまで表示が無い 導入するとPackageManagerに表示されます ここからSampleをImportします
Extensions Sample一覧 – Custom Viewers 基本Viewerに新規機能を追加したSample – Populate Viewer 木などのRCPオブジェクトの置き換え、表示スタイルの変更、 人を歩かせる、雲の変更（...
Sample（今回はPopulateViewer）をImportすると AssetsにReflect Extensionsフォルダが作成される まずはSampleSceneを開きましょう
Unity Reflect Reflect Extension Sample（実機デモ）
Unity Reflect 良くあるエラー
このままBuildするとエラー出ます！
Buildする前にPlayerSettingsを開きましょう OtherSettings / Configuration / ApiCompatibilityLevelを .Net4.x に変更すればビルドできます。
GenerativeArt—MadewithUnity Thank you.
前回に引き続き、Unityから提供している建築向け製品のUnityReflectです。

無償で配布されているReflectViewer。使ってみると物足りなさを感じるかもしれません。
実はUnityEditorを使うことで、自分の使いたい機能を追加したり作ることが可能です。
一体、どのようなカスタマイズができるのか、開発用のAPIやカスタマイズされたViewerを体感してみましょう。

▽AEC Digital Series
https://create.unity3d.com/unity-for-aec-digital-series

▽UnityLearn (UnityReflect)
https://learn.unity.com/course/basic-reflect-customization

▽Reflect-Extensions (Github)
https://github.com/Unity-Technologies/Reflect-Extensions

前回の放送
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T6UEdOzdaY&t=9s

スライド資料
https://learning.unity3d.jp/4852/

【Unity Reflect】足りない要素を追加してみよう～開発導入編～

