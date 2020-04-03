Successfully reported this slideshow.
Paying too many fees for credit card processing? Find out how to calculate payment processing costs so you can determine what you owe to your processor at UniPayGateway.com

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. 3 Steps to Lower Your Processing Costs How to calculate payment processing costs so you can determine what you owe to your processor 2020
  2. 2. 3 Steps to Lower Your Processing Costs Step 1: How much processing costs are you paying? The rule of thumb is as follows: if you are paying more than 3% of the transaction amount, then your processing terms are not so great. The approximate “standard” for the industry is 2.9%. However, even this amount can be reduced. Moreover, if you are paying less, for example, 2%, then in some cases you can negotiate even better terms. However, such a possibility will depend on card types you are accepting and your processing volumes.
  3. 3. 3 Steps to Lower Your Processing Costs Step 2: Why are you paying that much? If you are paying the above-the-average amount of fees, then there must be some reason for that. 3 reasons behind high processing costs: 1) Payment types. Maybe, your customers are paying exclusively with rewards cards, which carry high cost associated with them. So, while you are thinking that 3.5% is too much, it might just be the reality of your business. 2) High risk. Your processor wants to be rewarded for processing of high-risk payments with an adequate premium in the form of extra fees to offset the risks. 3) Low volume. The rule of thumb is: “the processor roughly makes a 1% margin”. Some say, that’s too much; however, there are infrastructure-related indirect costs, security, PCI, etc.
  4. 4. 3 Steps to Lower Your Processing Costs Step 3: If you are really paying too much, make your move! But what if none of the above-listed reasons apply? You are not a high-risk merchant. You accept just the most common card types, like most of your competitors. And recently you have reached significant processing volume. But you are still paying a lot. Well, it looks like it is the right time for you to renegotiate your processing conditions. You can either ask your current processor for more favorable processing terms or look for a new processor.
