Best Tourist Attractions Not To Miss Out in Seoul

Seoul is a global city, one of the largest metropolis and the 4th largest metropolitan economy in the world after Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles. It is home to 14 of the Fortune Global 500 Companies like Samsung, Hyundai, LG, etc. Seoul has hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics, 2002 FIFA World Cup, and the 2010 g-20 Seoul Summit. Initially, Seoul served as the capital city for several Korean states like Joseon, Baekje, the Korean Empire, Goryeo, etc.



