MSCA MSCA Objective: Ensure the optimum development and dynamic use of Europe’s intellectual capital in order to generate ...
MSCA - Key features  Open to all domains of research and innovation from basic research up to market take-up and innovati...
MSCA Funding schemes Individual Fellowships IF experienced researchers 'post-Doc' Support for experienced researchers to u...
Who can participate? Organisations from Associated Countries (Israel, Tunisia): ► same conditions as for EU Member States ...
IF RISE COFUND WHICH MSCA should you chose? OPEN TO ALL NATIONALITIES
MSCA 2016-2017 Calls Funding scheme Call deadlines Budget ITN 15/10/2015 – 12/01/2016 15/09/2016 – 10/01/2017 EUR 370.00 m...
MSCA Work Programme 2018-2020 ► Adoption by the Commission expected in October 2017 Calls for Proposals under WP 2018-2020...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 MA EG LB DZ JO PS SY H2020-MSCA-IF-2014 H2020-MSCA-IF-2015 H2020-MSCA-IF-2016 H2020-MSCA-ITN-2014 H...
South Mediterranean Countries in MSCA - funded proposals 2014 -2016 (as at 27/03/2017)
NCPs -National Contact Points: ► Main structures to provide guidance, practical information and assistance on participatio...
Your Country http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/portal/desktop/en/support/national_contact_points.html/ NCPs - Nati...
MSCA NCPs - Net4Mobility project Egypt - ASRT Dr Amr Radwan amm@sti.sci.eg Israel - The ISrael-Europe R&D Directorate for ...
Euraxess – Researchers in Motion ► Information and assistance to professional researchers ► Supports scientific collaborat...
Marie Skłodowska-Curie Website http://ec.europa.eu/msca Horizon 2020 http://ec.europa.eu/programmes/horizon2020 Participan...
Marie skłodowska curie actions for Mediterranean Countries
  1. 1. MSCA MSCA Objective: Ensure the optimum development and dynamic use of Europe’s intellectual capital in order to generate new skills, knowledge and innovation Budget 2014-2020: €6 162 million €843 million in 2017 for all calls together
  2. 2. MSCA - Key features  Open to all domains of research and innovation from basic research up to market take-up and innovation services  Entirely bottom-up  Participation of non-academic sector strongly encouraged, especially industry and SMEs  Mobility as the key requirement - funding on condition participants move from one country to another  Promotion of attractive working and employment conditions  Public engagement of supported researchers  Particular attention to a quality of opportunities
  3. 3. MSCA Funding schemes Individual Fellowships IF experienced researchers 'post-Doc' Support for experienced researchers to undertake international and inter-sector mobility, incl. career restart and reintegration Innovative Training Networks ITN early-stage researchers 'pre-Doc' Doctoral and initial training: European Training Networks, European Industrial Doctorates, European Joint Doctorates Co-funding of programmes COFUND 'pre-Doc' or 'post-Doc' Co-funding of regional, national and international programmes: - doctoral programmes (ESR) - fellowship programmes (ER) Research and Innovation Staff Exchange European Researchers' Night RISE 'pre-Doc' or 'post-Doc' NIGHT International and inter-sector cooperation through the exchange of staff European-wide media events for general public to raise awareness for R&I and spark interest for research careers among young audiences
  4. 4. Who can participate? Organisations from Associated Countries (Israel, Tunisia): ► same conditions as for EU Member States ► Participation in all MSCA actions as beneficiaries and/or partners Organisations from Non-associated Countries: ► IF, COFUND and RISE as partner organisation; ► ITN as beneficiary or partner organisation • Public or private Higher Education Institutions awarding academic degrees • Public or private non- profit research organisations • International European interest organisations Broad definition: • Any socio-economic actor not included in the academic sector definition • (Industry, SMEs, NGOs, hospitals, museums etc.)
  5. 5. IF RISE COFUND WHICH MSCA should you chose? OPEN TO ALL NATIONALITIES
  6. 6. MSCA 2016-2017 Calls Funding scheme Call deadlines Budget ITN 15/10/2015 – 12/01/2016 15/09/2016 – 10/01/2017 EUR 370.00 million EUR 430.00 million IF 12/04/2016 – 14/09/2016 11/04/2017 – 14/09/2017 EUR 218.50 million EUR 248.00 million RISE 08/12/2015 – 28/04/2016 01/12/2016 – 05/04/2017 EUR 80.00 million EUR 80.00 million COFUND 14/04/2016 – 29/09/2016 05/04/2017 – 28/09/2017 EUR 80.00 million EUR 80.00 million NIGHT 15/10/2015 – 13/01/2016 EUR 8.00 million
  7. 7. MSCA Work Programme 2018-2020 ► Adoption by the Commission expected in October 2017 Calls for Proposals under WP 2018-2020 ► Contents of calls and application deadlines published after adoption of Work Programme ► One call per action (IF, ITN, COFUND, RISE) per year ► Exception: European Researchers' Night (NIGHT): One call covering 2018-2019, one call for 2020.
  8. 8. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 MA EG LB DZ JO PS SY H2020-MSCA-IF-2014 H2020-MSCA-IF-2015 H2020-MSCA-IF-2016 H2020-MSCA-ITN-2014 H2020-MSCA-ITN-2015 H2020-MSCA-ITN-2016 H2020-MSCA-RISE-2014 H2020-MSCA-RISE-2015 H2020-MSCA-RISE-2016 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 IL TN H2020-MSCA- RISE-2016 H2020-MSCA- RISE-2015 H2020-MSCA- RISE-2014 H2020-MSCA- NIGHT-2016 South Mediterranean Countries in MSCA - submitted proposals 2014 -2016 (as at 27/03/2017))
  9. 9. South Mediterranean Countries in MSCA - funded proposals 2014 -2016 (as at 27/03/2017)
  10. 10. NCPs -National Contact Points: ► Main structures to provide guidance, practical information and assistance on participation in Horizon 2020 programmes ► National structures - services may differ from country to country. ► NCPs exist in Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Tunisia ► NCPs basic services: • Guidance on H2020 topics and actions • Administrative and contractual advice • Training and assistance on proposal writing • Documentation • Assistance in partner search • Cost-free (covered by NCPs) ► MSCA NCPs - Net4Mobility project • Training events • Exchange of best practice • Peer learning ASK YOUR NATIONAL AUTHORITY TO ESTABLISH A MSCA NCP
  11. 11. Your Country http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/portal/desktop/en/support/national_contact_points.html/ NCPs - National Contact Points MSCA
  12. 12. MSCA NCPs - Net4Mobility project Egypt - ASRT Dr Amr Radwan amm@sti.sci.eg Israel - The ISrael-Europe R&D Directorate for FP (ISERD) Mrs Smadar Hirsh smadar@iserd.org.il MSCA NCPs transnational cooperation project 15 Beneficiaries, including Israel and Egypt
  13. 13. Euraxess – Researchers in Motion ► Information and assistance to professional researchers ► Supports scientific collaboration between Europe and the world ► Gateway to Science4Refugees ► Job vacancies, funding opportunities ► Collaborative partnering tool ► Free of charge https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/useful-information/about-euraxess
  14. 14. Marie Skłodowska-Curie Website http://ec.europa.eu/msca Horizon 2020 http://ec.europa.eu/programmes/horizon2020 Participant Portal (applications/documents) http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/portal acebook.com/Marie.Curie.Actions
  15. 15. Thank you for your attention! Contact: DG EAC Unit C.2 –Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Tel.: +32 2 299 34 24 E-mail: EAC-UNITE-C2@ec.europa.eu or lisbeth.rossmeissl@ec.europa.eu W: http://ec.europa.eu/msca/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/Marie.Curie.Actions/

