Nursing = UX cc: Defence Images - https://www.flickr.com/photos/48399297@N04
Who Was Designing These Devices?
Nurses were Uxing Before UX'ing was a thing cc: State Library Victoria Collections - https://www.flickr.com/photos/6084981...
Design Process and The Nursing Process are almost identical cc: shannonkringen - https://www.flickr.com/photos/18161271@N...
• research, find the problem • analyze • design • implement • monitor • iterate Design process
Nursing Process • Assess and Analyze • Develop a diagnosis • Plan a solution • Implement the solution • Evaluate the solut...
Nurses Provide SolutionsSince the beginning of the profession, nurses have been the front line design team.
NURSINGDESIGN
Erika Harvey NURSE/CEO/Founder Twitter: @underpaidnurse Email: erika@mendux.com alzwandering.comm
Nurses Were Ux'ing Before UX'ing Was A Thing

talk i gave at the UXDC 17 conference about the unique qualifications a nurse has for ux especially the research phase.

No notes for slide

  1. 1. Nursing = UX cc: Defence Images - https://www.flickr.com/photos/48399297@N04
  2. 2. Who Was Designing These Devices?
  3. 3. Nurses were Uxing Before UX'ing was a thing cc: State Library Victoria Collections - https://www.flickr.com/photos/60849810@N05
  4. 4. Design Process and The Nursing Process are almost identical cc: shannonkringen - https://www.flickr.com/photos/18161271@N00
  5. 5. • research, find the problem • analyze • design • implement • monitor • iterate Design process
  6. 6. Nursing Process • Assess and Analyze • Develop a diagnosis • Plan a solution • Implement the solution • Evaluate the solution and adjust
  7. 7. Nurses Provide SolutionsSince the beginning of the profession, nurses have been the front line design team.
  8. 8. NURSINGDESIGN
  9. 9. Erika Harvey NURSE/CEO/Founder Twitter: @underpaidnurse Email: erika@mendux.com alzwandering.comm

