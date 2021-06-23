Successfully reported this slideshow.
"Transitivity analysis' of Process Types in Poem

This presentation includes the summary of process types of Transitivity system proposed by Halliday and the analysis of Shakespeare's poem "All the World is a Stage"

  1. 1. SYSTEMIC FUNCTIONAL LINGUISTICS “TRANSITIVITY ANALYSIS” Submitted by: Unaiza Saeed Roll no. 06 Submitted to: Ma’am Afia Khizar
  2. 2. Introduction  A resource for constructing our experiences in term of arrangements of process, participants, phenomenon and circumstances.  He is cooking the meal in the kitchen. He (Participant) had cooked (Process) the meal (phenomenon) in the kitchen (circumstance).
  3. 3. No Processes Category -meaning Participants 1 Material Doing Actor- Goal Happening Actor- Affected 2 Mental Perception Sensor- Phenomenon Affection Sensor- Phenomenon Cognition Sensor- Phenomenon 3 Verbal Saying Sayer, Receiver, Verbiage 4 Relational Attributive Carrier- Attribute Identifying Token-Value Possessive Possessor- Possessed 5 Behavioral Behaving Behaver 6 Existential Existing Existent
  4. 4. “All the World is a Stage” William Shakespeare  All the world is a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages. At first, the infant, Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms. Then the whining schoolboy, with his satchel And shining morning face, creeping like snail Unwillingly to school.
  5. 5. Sentence Participant 1 Process Participant 2 Circumstance All the world is a stage All the world (Token) Is (Relational) Stage (Value) And all the men and women merely players And all the men and women (token) are (Relational) Players (Value) Merely They have their exits and their entrances They (Possessor) Have (Relational) Their exits and their entrances (Possessed) And one man in his time plays many parts And one man (Behaver) Plays (Behavioral) Many parts (phenomenon) In his time His acts being seven ages. His acts (Existing) Being (Existential) At first, the infant, Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms. The infant (Behaver) Mewling and puking (Behavioral) At first, in the nurse’s arms Then the whining schoolboy Schoolboy (Behaver) Whining (Behavioral) Then creeping like snail Unwillingly to school (Schoolboy -> Actor) Creeping like a snail (material) To school (Goal)
