Internet
May. 14, 2021

Guide tobuildingemaillist (1)

Guide tobuildingemaillist (1)https://filebin.net/n8ostykvkt38q2sa

  Step By Step Guide To Building  1,000+ Contact Email List By Joe Knight
  HOW DO I USE SOLO ADS TO BUILD AN EMAIL LIST FAST? We all know that an email list is very important for online business. No matter what you sell online, email marketing is the most ef cient way to sell. As soon as you launch your blog,the rst thing you need to do is to start collecting emails. The more emails you collect the more sales you can make and therefore more money. Emails are also re-used, you can keep sending emails to your list and continue to make money without spending additional money on marketing. One way of doing is through paid traf c sources like Google AdWords or Facebook ads. They are all great platforms to advertise but they are highly competitive. Recently I found a great option to grow an email list is by using solo ads.
  WHAT ARE SOLO ADS? Solo ads are ads sold by individuals who have accumulated a vast email list They can promote your landing page or product to that list. This traf c source is very legit and easy to use, and anybody can give it a go. Since they don't have a lot of regulations it is very exible and you can make money by using it. Since it is sold by individuals they are super low cost as well. Compared to traf c sources like Google Adwords or Facebook ads. Moreover, you have the freedom to promote anything and everything.
  WHAT IS THE CATCH? There are some downsides to solo ads as well. For example, you may need an email list owner who has bot traffic or traffic which may be acquired in a shady way, so this subscriber may or may not be converted into a customer. This is where Udimi comes in.
  UDIMI – MARKETPLACE FOR SOLO ADS Udimi is a place where you can buy or sell solo ads. There is no charge for signing up and it is very easy to use as well. Now, let's get down to business and let me tell you how to create a solo ad. First, click on the Find Sellers link where you will see a bunch of Udimi solo ad providers. Now we have to nd the most suitable ad provider. For that, we will use the lter option available to us. The most important lter is the rating lter. You want to deal with someone who is extremely reliable and has a good track record.
  UDIMI'S RATING METER IS VERY EFFECTIVE After every deal, Udimi asks both the buyer and seller to rate eachother. Therefore each seller has a sufficient amount of reviews. I would recommend going for seller who has very few negative reviews and a moderate amount of positive reviews. Positive reviews aren't always everything, we need paid customers from those subscribers. Hence Udimi has provided us with another filter - this being the % of buyers filter. While rating your seller's on Udimi, you also get to mark whether you got any sales from the ad buy. On the seller's profile, you'll see a percentage from the previous buyers. Be careful in this section because it would be a highly unusual if someone has a buyer filter of more than 35%. Such a rating is probably fake so go for a 20-25 percentage which is realistic and you get what you pay for.
  PICK THE PRICE FOR YOUR CLICKS Udimi has a solo ad range from $0.35 per click up to $0.95 per click. Don't be greedy and go too low. You might not get any clicks at low cost.
  EVALUATE THE NICHE FOR THE RIGHT FIT Once you have your desired ads provided, you have to read the pro le of each ad provider and identify the sellers which match your niche and would be most effective in converting customers. You can read about the seller's info from their pro le, like where they got these leads and what niche are they specialize in.  You can further scrolldown to read reviews from previous buyers. Once you identify the seller you want, it's easy. Just click the number of clicks you wish to purchase from the seller. Some sellers have a range in which they prefer and then you select which lters Udimi will apply to your traf c. By default all solo ads traf c goes through the Udimi base lter,  which lters out bot traf c and other fraudulent clicks. But you  will require a prime membership for further lters.
  EMAIL COPYWRITING ANALYTICS Then you can select whether you or the seller write the email. I recommend you write the email as you can't be sure how the seller will frame the email and will if it will be enticing enough. Some sellers are really good at it and might help optimize it for you. I have also seen some sellers provide recommendations on your landing page as well. Once all that's done, you'll see the total price you'll pay (including Udimi's $3 fee) and add to cart to complete your order. After that the seller needs to approve the sale. Once this process is done, he has 100 hours to start sending emails. Udimi provides all the stats and performance reports on the site itself. Once the seller starts you can see the stats on Udimi website. You can you'll be able to see the total number of clicks received and their location around the globe.
  AN EASY WAY TO BUILD A LIST. FAST. Udimi is very popular among af liate marketers to build the list fast. I started experimenting and found success quickly. Remember this is not for everyone, but it works for certain niches really well. I started off by buying ads from the promoted seller which matched my niche. It wasn't like I earned a million dollars in a month but I had more sales than expected by just using these solo ads. Solo ads can be used for direct sales I use solo ads not just for collecting emails but also for direct sales. If I nd any great products that convert well, then I do for direct sales.
  IMPORTANT LINKS FROM THIS EBOOK Sign Up For UDIMI : Click Here Sign Up For GetResponse : Click Here

