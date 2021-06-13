Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BRAIN-COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI) PRESENTED BY: UMM-E-KALSOOM
INTRODUCTION: • Brain-Computer Interference is a fast- growing emergent technology, in which researcher aim to built a dir...
MODEL:
HISTORY: • Researchers on BCIs has been going on for more than 20 years, but from the mid-1990s there has been a dramatic ...
MAJOR HISTORICAL EVENTS: • 1924, Hans Berger, a German neurologist was first to record human brain activity by means of EE...
WORKING:
Captain cybrog
BCI APPROACHES:
TYPES: • INVASIVE BCI: They are implanted directly into the gray matter of the brain during neurosurgery. • SEMI INVASIVE ...
APPLICATIONS: • BCI Ear Chip. • Vision Using BCI. • Controlling of Video Game thoughts is possible using BCI. • Honda’s Br...
PRO’S AND CON’S: ADVANTAGES: LIMITATIONS: • Helps deaf and blind people to overcome their hearing and vision inabilities. ...
CONCLUSION: The BCI technology further advances, brain tissue may one day give way to implanted silicon chips thereby crea...
REFERENCES:
Thanks for your attention…!!! ANY QUERIES !!!
BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI)
BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI)
BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI)
BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
63 views
Jun. 13, 2021

BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI)

Brain-Computer Interference is a fast-growing emergent technology, in which researcher aim to built a direct channel between the Human Brain and the Computer.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI)

  1. 1. BRAIN-COMPUTER INTERFACE (BCI) PRESENTED BY: UMM-E-KALSOOM
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION: • Brain-Computer Interference is a fast- growing emergent technology, in which researcher aim to built a direct channel between the Human Brain and the Computer. • Computer Brain interfaces are designed to restore sensory function, transmit sensory information to the brain, or stimulate the brain through artificially generated electrical signals.
  3. 3. MODEL:
  4. 4. HISTORY: • Researchers on BCIs has been going on for more than 20 years, but from the mid-1990s there has been a dramatic increase in working experimental implants. • Many experiments were performed before releasing BCI into society and for demonstrating the use of BCI and its implementation , it was practice on monkeys and rats.
  5. 5. MAJOR HISTORICAL EVENTS: • 1924, Hans Berger, a German neurologist was first to record human brain activity by means of EEG. • 1970, Research on BCIs began at university of California Los Angeles (UCLA). • 1978, A prototype was implanted into a man blinded in adulthood. • Following year of animal experimentation, the first neuroprosthetic devices implanted in humans appeared in the mid- 1990s. • 2005, Matthew Nagle was one of the first persons to use a BCI to restore functionality lost due to paralysis. • 2013 Duke University researchers successfully connected the brains of two rats with electronic interfaces that allowed them to directly share information, in the first ever direct brain-to-brain interface.
  6. 6. WORKING:
  7. 7. Captain cybrog
  8. 8. BCI APPROACHES:
  9. 9. TYPES: • INVASIVE BCI: They are implanted directly into the gray matter of the brain during neurosurgery. • SEMI INVASIVE BCI: These devices are implanted inside the skull but rest outside the brain rather than within the gray matter. • NON-INVASIVE BCI: They do not involve neurosurgery. They are just like wearable virtual reality devices.
  10. 10. APPLICATIONS: • BCI Ear Chip. • Vision Using BCI. • Controlling of Video Game thoughts is possible using BCI. • Honda’s Brain Machine Interface controlling Robots by thoughts. • Monitor stages of sleeping.
  11. 11. PRO’S AND CON’S: ADVANTAGES: LIMITATIONS: • Helps deaf and blind people to overcome their hearing and vision inabilities. • Helps paralyzed people to express their thoughts and needs. • Helps to identify truth by performing lie detecting test. • Provide enhance control of devices such as wheel chairs, vehicles and assistance robots for people with disabilities. • It is very expensive. • Information transformation rate is limited to 20 bits/min. • Difficulty in adaptation and learning. • Patient should be trained how to think and should go through physical therapy. • Ethical issues may prevent its development.
  12. 12. CONCLUSION: The BCI technology further advances, brain tissue may one day give way to implanted silicon chips thereby creating a completely computerized stimulation of the human brain that can be augmented at will. Futurists predict that from there, super human artificial intelligence won’t be far behind.
  13. 13. REFERENCES:
  14. 14. Thanks for your attention…!!! ANY QUERIES !!!

×