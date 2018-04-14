HVAC - Concept & Components

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Heating • Ventilation & • Airconditioning Umang J. Patel MEP Consultant SJP INFRATECH +91-8128038733 sjpcons@gmail.com I...
Increase/ Decrease temperature of air / space /water Maintain adequate level of air movement in space All in one – Handles...
PART 1 : HVAC SYSTEMS
Classification of HVAC systems HVAC systems can be classified based on various critarias as explained below: • Based on ap...
Classification of HVAC systems HVAC Ventilation Mechanical (Induced/Draft) Natural Combination Cooling Heating Unitary ref...
Passive Cooling system The Key system to be considered while designing a GREEN BUILDING. IGBC Provides LEED certification ...
Active Cooling system Any Active cooling system described in further slides are based on any of the one below listed cycle...
SPLIT Unitery Refrigerant Machines Unitery Refrigerant based systems mainly are : •Conventional Window AC •Split AC – With...
VRV
ALL AIR
ALL AIR
ALL AIR
Chiller System
Chiller Plant room
Types of Chillers CHILLERS Vapour Compression Reciprocating Centrifugal Screw Scroll Condenser based Water cooled Air cool...
COOLING TOWER
AIR HANDLING UNIT (AHU)
Other components Components other than chillers, cooling tower and pumps are: • Dehumidifier : To remove moisture from air...
Air diffusing components
Air diffusing components
DUCT Duct: Means to transport air (either supply or Exhaust) Major parameters for designing Duct are -Air volume (CFM/CMH)...
VENTILATION FANS Inline Fan Roof Exhaust Jet fans Centrifugal fan Jet Fans Axial Fan Exhaust Fan Backward curved Fan
DMRC tunnel ventilation case
District cooling plant - GIFT CITY, G.Nagar
PART 2 DESIGN AND SELECTION
HVAC system selection process Evaluation of system designed/selected Designing refrigerant distributio system Designing Wa...
Factors affecting selection Client need Economic Application Outside condition Inside condition Floor layout Arch./struc. ...
Factors to be considered by Arch/Interior while designing Building Detailed Layout Use of space (latent/sensible heat) Occ...
SELECTION EXAMPLES
Calculative Parameters Following parameters are to be considered/calculate/designed in order to select right HVAC system f...
PHYSCROMETRICS Science behind HVAC is called Psychrometry • Dry bulb temperature • Wet bulb temperature • Dew point temper...
HEAT LOAD SHEET
THUMB RULES FOR SELECTION • 1Tr per 135 Sqft for high activity area (Classrooms/offices) • 1Tr per 200 Sqft for low activi...
Regulation & Standards ASHRAE – American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers • Standard 34 – ...
Extending Gratitude to Professor VishalChawhan and IPSA family for providing this opportunity for sharing my knowledge
