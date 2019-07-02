Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SISTEM INFORMASI MANAGEMENT Tugas Makalah Dampak Pemanfaatan Sistem E- Learning pada Perusahaan Untuk Meningkatkan Kualita...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Sejak tahun 1970 teknologi informasi dan komunikasi di Negara Indonesia berkembang pes...
kembali, mendistribusikan, dan sharing pembelajaran dan informasi.Fungsi Managemen Basis Data Karakteristik E-learning men...
4. Kelebihan E-learning Kelebihan E-learning ialah memberikan fleksibilitas, interaktivitas, kecepatan, visualisasi melalu...
11. Informasi dapat bervariasi dalam kualitas dan akurasi sehingga penduan dan fitur pertanyaan diperlukan. 12. Peserta di...
7. Proses pembuatan e-learning dalam perusahaan Pembuatan konten e-learning dalam suatu perusahaan terdapat 2 metode yaitu...
Selain itu terdapat juga perusahaan perbankan yang telah menerapkan e-learning yaitu Bank Mandiri. Perusahaan Bank Mandiri...
guna meningkatkan wawasannya, mengontrol kegiatan belajar peserta didik, Pembelajaran dari mana dan kapan saja (time and p...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA • "Putra, Y. M. (2018). Pengenalan E-Learning. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen. Jakarta: FEB-Univer...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dampak pemanfaatan e learning pada perusahaan dikonversi

11 views

Published on

Tugas Sistem Informasi Management

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dampak pemanfaatan e learning pada perusahaan dikonversi

  1. 1. SISTEM INFORMASI MANAGEMENT Tugas Makalah Dampak Pemanfaatan Sistem E- Learning pada Perusahaan Untuk Meningkatkan Kualitas SDM Dosen Pengampu Yananto Mihadi Putra, SE.M, Si Disusun Oleh : Ulmi Kalsum ( 43217120025 ) Fakultas Ekonomi dan Bisnis Universitas Mercu Buana Jakarta Barat 2018
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Sejak tahun 1970 teknologi informasi dan komunikasi di Negara Indonesia berkembang pesat, perkembangan tersebut berjalan secara bertahap. Semenjak terbentuknya Departemen Komunikasi dan Informatika (Depkominfo) di Indonesia, sangat membantu perkembangan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi yang ada di Indonesia menjadi terarah. Pada orde baru terdapat teknologi informasi dan komunikasi yang baru yaitu internet. Dalam internet terdapat banyak variasi program atau layanan internet yang sangat membantu masyarakat dalam hal sarana informasi maupun edukasi. Internet identik dengan media sosial yang terdapat banyak variasi program di dalamnya salah satunya yaitu konten. Masyarakat dapat meluangkan ide atau pemikiran dan juga mengekspresikan diri melalui konten. Dengan adanya konten dapat memberi banyak manfaat bagi masyarakat dalam hal pendidikan, bisnis, ataupun perusahaan. Misalnya pemanfaatan konten pada perusahaan. Saat ini perusahaan -- perusahaan sudah mulai memanfaatkan inovasi teknologi komunikasi dan informasi yaitu konten. Salah satu inovasinya adalah konten e-learning. BAB II PEMBAHASAN 1. Pengertian E-Learning E-Learning adalah suatu sistem atau konsep pendidikan yang memanfaatkan teknologi informasi dalam proses belajar mengajar. Berikut beberapa pengertian E- learning dari berbagai sumber: • Pembelajaran yang disusun dengan tujuan menggunakan sistem elektronik atau komputer sehingga mampu mendukung proses pembelajaran (Michael, 2013:27). • Proses pembelajaran jarak jauh dengan menggabungkan prinsip-prinsip dalam proses pembelajaran dengan teknologi (Chandrawati, 2010). • Sistem pembelajaran yang digunakan sebagai sarana untuk proses belajar mengajar yang dilaksanakan tanpa harus bertatap muka secara langsung antara guru dengan siswa (Ardiansyah, 2013). 2. Karakteristik E-Learning Menurut Rosenberg (2001) karakteristik E-learning bersifat jaringan, yang membuatnya mampu memperbaiki secara cepat, menyimpan atau memunculkan
  3. 3. kembali, mendistribusikan, dan sharing pembelajaran dan informasi.Fungsi Managemen Basis Data Karakteristik E-learning menurut Nursalam (2008:135) adalah: 1. Memanfaatkan jasa teknologi elektronik. 2. Memanfaatkan keunggulan komputer (digital media dan komputer networks) 3. Menggunakan bahan ajar yang bersifat mandiri (self learning materials) kemudian disimpan di komputer, sehingga dapat diakses oleh doesen dan mahasiswa kapan saja dan dimana saja. 4. Memanfaatkan jadwal pembelajaran, kurikulum, hasil kemajuan belajar, dan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan administrasi pendidikan dapat dilihat setiap saat di komputer. 3. Manfaat E-Learning 1. Fleksibel. E-learning memberi fleksibilitas dalam memilih waktu dan tempat untuk mengakses perjalanan. 2. Belajar Mandiri. E-learning memberi kesempatan bagi pembelajar secara mandiri memegang kendali atas keberhasilan belajar. 3. Efisiensi Biaya. E-learning memberi efisiensi biaya bagi administrasi penyelenggara, efisiensi penyediaan sarana dan fasilitas fisik untuk belajar dan efisiensi biaya bagi pembelajar adalah biaya transportasi dan akomodasi. Manfaat E-learning menurut Pranoto, dkk (2009:309) adalah: 1. Penggunaan E-learning untuk menunjang pelaksanaan proses belajar dapat meningkatkan daya serap mahasiswa atas materi yang diajarkan. 2. Meningkatkan partisipasi aktif dari mahasiswa. 3. Meningkatkan partisipasi aktif dari mahasiswa. 4. Meningkatkan kemampuan belajar mandiri mahasiswa. 5. Meningkatkan kualitas materi pendidik dan pelatihan. 6. Meningkatkan kemampuan menampilkan informasi dengan perangkat teknologi informasi, dimana dengan perangkat biasa sulit dilakukan.
  4. 4. 4. Kelebihan E-learning Kelebihan E-learning ialah memberikan fleksibilitas, interaktivitas, kecepatan, visualisasi melalui berbagai kelebihan dari masing-masing media (Sujana, 2005 : 253 ). Menurut L. Tjokro (2009:187), E-learning memiliki banyak kelebihan yaitu : 1. Lebih mudah diserap, artinya menggunakan fasilitas multimedia berupa gambar, teks, animasi, suara, video. 2. Jauh lebih efektif dalam biaya, artinya tidak perlu instruktur, tidak perlu minimum audiensi, bisa dimana saja, bisa kapan saja, murah untuk diperbanyak. 3. Jauh lebih ringkas, artinya tidak banyak formalitas kelas, langsung pada pokok bahasan, mata pelajaran sesuai kebutuhan. 4. Tersedia 24 jam/hari – 7 hari/minggu, artinya penguaasaan materi tergantung pada semangat dan daya serap siswa, bisa dimonitor, bisa diuji dengan e-test. 5. Kekurangan E-learning Kekurangan E-learning menurut L. Gavrilova (2006:354) adalah pembelajaran dengan model E-learning membutuhkan peralatan tambahan yang lebih (seperti komputer, monitor, keyboard, dsb). Kekurangan E-learning yang diuraikan oleh Nursalam (2008:140) sebagai berikut : 1. Kurangnya interaksi antara pengajar dan pelajar atau bahkan antar pelajar itu sendiri. 2. Kecenderungan mengabaikan aspek akademik atau aspek sosial dan sebaliknya membuat tumbuhnya aspek bisnis/komersial. 3. Proses belajar mengajar cenderung ke arah pelatihan daripada pendidikan. 4. Berubahnya peran pengajar dari yang semula menguasai teknik pembelajaran konvensional, kini juga dituntut mengetahui teknik pembelajaran yang menggunakan ICT (information, communication, dan technology). 5. Tidak semua tempat tersedia fasilitas internet ( mungkin hal ini berkaitan dengan masalah tersedianya listrik, telepon, ataupun komputer). 6. Kurangnya sumber daya manusia yang menguasai internet. 7. Kurangnya penguasaan bahasa komputer. 8. Akses pada komputer yang memadai dapat menjadi masalah tersendiri bagi peserta didik. 9. Peserta didik bisa frustasi jika mereka tidak bisa mengakses grafik, gambar, dan video karena peralatan yang tidak memadai. 10. Tersedianya infrastruktur yang bisa dipenuhi.
  5. 5. 11. Informasi dapat bervariasi dalam kualitas dan akurasi sehingga penduan dan fitur pertanyaan diperlukan. 12. Peserta didik dapat merasa terisolasi. 6. Terdapat syarat penerapan e-learning dalam perusahaan antara lain: 1. Meaningful content Untuk melakukan penerapan e-learning dalam perusahaan hal yang paling utama harus diperhatikan adalah mengenai isi konten e-learning yang akan di bagikan. Isi dari e-learning yang akan di bagikan harus bermanfaat bagi perusahaan ataupun karyawan perusahaan misalnya mengandung makna tertentu yang berguna untuk proses pembekalan bagi karyawan perusahaan. 2. Effective learning design Hal kedua yang harus diperhatikan dalam penerapan e-learning dalam perusahaan adalah mengenai keefektifan dari isi e-learning tersebut, isi konten e-learning harus efektif sehingga para karyawan perusahaan yang mengakses dapat mudah menerima pembelajaran dengan baik dan juga sesuai dengan tujuan perusahaan. 3. Technology that works Hal ketiga yang harus diperhatikan yaitu mengenai ketepatan isi dari e-learning yang akan disampaikan. Yang dimaksud ketepatan disini adalah e-learning harus disajikan dengan tepat, sehingga pembelajaran dapat bekerja dengan optimal, selain itu karyawan perusahaan juga alan mendapatkan apa yang dibutuhkan oleh perusahaan dan karyawan juga mendapatkan pengalaman pembelajaran melalui ketepatan isi e-learning yang disampaikan.
  6. 6. 7. Proses pembuatan e-learning dalam perusahaan Pembuatan konten e-learning dalam suatu perusahaan terdapat 2 metode yaitu pembuatan e- learning yang berupa modul dan juga pembuatan web berupa learning management system (LSM). Learning management system merupakan layanan berupa webside yang bisa diakses oleh user (pengguna) yang telah dibuat. Melalui LSM dapat terlihat berupa laporan bagi siapa saja yang telah mengakses e-learning dan juga akan memberikan peringatan bagi orang yang belum membuka e-learning tersebut. dalam proses pembuatan e-learning dalam perusahaan terdapat beberapa pihak yang terlibat dalam proses pelatihan atau penggunaan e-learning diantanya yaitu user, subject matter expert, tim developer. Masing -- masing pihak tersebut mempunyai tugas tersendiri dalam mengelola e-learning. User berarti orang yang dapat mengakses portal e-learning yang telah dibuat. Terdapat beberapa tingkatan user yaitu moodle, seperti admin utama, manager, pemateri, karyawan perusahaan. Subect matter expert adalah pengampu materi yang menguasai materi yang nantinya akan dibuat sebuah pembelajaran dalam e-leraning. Biasanya subject matter expert dijalankan oleh pihak perusahaan yang mengetahui segala hal dari sebuah pembelajaran yang akan disampaikana dalam e-learning tersebut, subject matter expert biasa disebut sebagai pemateri utama dalam e-learning. Sedangkan tim developer merupakan pihak yang menyusun materi menjadi sebuah skenario pembelajaran, tim developer juga bertanggung jawab mengubah sebuah materi pembelajaran tertulis menjadi lebih menarik dan lebih hidup dengan cara menambahkan grafik, audio visual, ataupun animasi dalam isi e-learning. 8. Beberapa Perusahaan Yang Telah Menerapkan E-learning: Tercatat beberapa perusahaan telah menerapkan e-learning dan hasilnya cukup memuaskan dilihat dari sisi keuntungan yang diperoleh perusahaan dengan menggunakan e-learning. Data menunjukkan beberapa perusahaan seperti Aetna bisa menghemat biaya pengeluaran dibandingkan jika mereka menerapkan pembelajaran konvensional. Dari hal tersebut telah banyak perusahaan yang mencoba membandingkan antara pembelajaran melalui metode konvensional dengan penerapan e-learning. J.D fletcher Study juga menyebutkan bahwa pembelajaran melalui metode e-learning secara besar dapat lebih meningkatkan pemahaman dan penerapan materi yang disampaikan dibandingkan dengan metode pembelajaran konvensional.
  7. 7. Selain itu terdapat juga perusahaan perbankan yang telah menerapkan e-learning yaitu Bank Mandiri. Perusahaan Bank Mandiri telah menerapkan proses pembelajaran melalui e-learning yang dimana pembelajaran dapat dilakukan pada jarak jauh dan juga dapat diakses seluruh karyawan Bank Mandiri diseluruh cabang di Indonesia. Menurut Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bank Mandiri keuntungan yang diperoleh dalam menerapkan pembelajaran menggunakan e-learning adalah untuk meminimalisir biaya yang dikeluarkan guna untuk pembelajaran atau pelatihan bagi karyawan Bank yang jumlahnya tidak sedikit, selain itu penerapan pembelajaran e-learning bersifat sangat cepat sehingga para karyawan dapat langsung mengakses materi pembelajaran yang telah di kirim melalui e- learning tersebut. Penerapan metode e-learning pada perusahaan yang telah disusun dengan baik maka akan menghasilkan keuntungan tersendiri untuk perusahaan, hal tersebut dikarenakan metode pembelajaran menggunakan e-learning dapat meningkatkan skill karyawan yang sangat dibutuhkan oleh perusahaan. Selain itu keuntungan pembelajaran menggunakan metode e- learning adalah perusahaan dapat memastikan bahwa dokumentasi pembelajaran yang diberikan kepada karyawan dapat disimpan dengan sistematis dan terinci. BAB III PENUTUP 1. Kesimpulan Dari pembahasan E-Learning dapat kami simpulkan sebagai berikut : 1) Definisi E-Learning adalah suatu jenis belajar mengajar yang memungkinkan tersampaikannya bahan ajar ke siswa dengan menggunakan media internet, intranet atau media jaringan komputer lain, atau proses pembelajaran yang memanfaatkan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi (TIK) secara sistematis dengan mengintegrasikan semua komponen pembelajaran, termasuk interaksi pembelajaran lintas ruang dan waktu, dengan kualitas yang terjamin. 2) Manfaat E-learning adalah mempersingkat waktu pembelajaran dan membuat biaya studi lebih ekonomis. E-learning mempermudah interaksi antara peserta didik dengan bahan/materi, peserta didik dengan dosen/guru/instruktur maupun sesama peserta didik. Peserta didik dapat saling berbagi informasi dan dapat mengakses bahan-bahan belajar setiap saat dan berulang-ulang, lebih memantapkan penguasaannya terhadap materi pembelajaran. Dengan adanya e-learning para guru/dosen/instruktur akan lebih mudah melakukan pemutakhiran bahan-bahan belajar yang menjadi tanggung jawabnya sesuai dengan tuntutan perkembangan keilmuan yang mutakhir, mengembangkan diri atau melakukan penelitian
  8. 8. guna meningkatkan wawasannya, mengontrol kegiatan belajar peserta didik, Pembelajaran dari mana dan kapan saja (time and place flexibility). 3) Keuntungan Menggunakan E-learning diantaranya Fleksibel, Menghemat waktu proses belajar mengajar, Mengurangi biaya perjalanan, biaya pendidikan secara keseluruhan (infrastruktur, peralatan, buku-buku), Menjangkau wilayah geografis yang lebih luas. 4) Fitur E-learning yaitu Konten yang relevan dengan tujuan belajar, Menggunakan metode instruksional seperti contoh dan praktek untuk membantu belajar, Menggunakan elemen media seperti kalimat dan gambar untuk mendistribusikan konten dan metode belajar, Pembelajaran dapat secara langsung dengan instruktur (synchronous) ataupun belajar secara individu (asynchronous), Membangun wawasan dan teknik baru yang dihubungkan dengan tujuan belajar. 5) Elemen E-learning yaitu apa, bagaimana dan mengapa dari e-learningApa : memasukkan baik konten, yaitu informasi, dan metode instruksional, yaitu teknik, yang membantu orang mempelajari konten belajar, Bagaimana, didistribusikan melalui komputer dalam bentuk kalimat dan gambar, Mengapa, ditujukan untuk membantu pelajar mencapai tujuan belajarnya atau melakukan pekerjaannya. 6) Aspek Penting dalam E-learning yaitu menciptakan solusi belajar formal dan informal, menyediakan akses ke berbagai macam sumber pembelajaran baik itu konten ataupun manusia, mendukung sekelompok orang atau grup untuk belajar bersama, membawa pembelajaran kepada pelajar bukan pelajar ke pembelajaran. B. Saran Hendaknya bagi pengelola dan orang-orang yang terjun dalam dunia pendidikan menggunakan pemanfaatanteknologi informasi, komunikasi dalam bentuk pembelajaran elektronik(E-Learning) sebagai salah satu cara yang efektif dalam menanggulangi kelemahan persoalan pembelajaran yang masih bersifat konvensional. Sehinggadiharapkan ada peningkatan mutu, ketrampilan berpikir, berinteraksi serta ketrampilan-ketrampilan ideal lainnya daripara peserta didik.
  9. 9. DAFTAR PUSTAKA • "Putra, Y. M. (2018). Pengenalan E-Learning. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen. Jakarta: FEB-Universitas Mercu Buana". • Allen, Michael. 2013. Michael Allen’s Guide to E-learning. Canada : John Wiley & Sons. • Ardiansyah, Ivan. 2013. Eksplorasi Pola Komunikasi dalam Diskusi Menggunakan Moddle pada Perkuliahan Simulasi Pembelajaran Kimia, Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia, Bandung-Indonesia. • Chandrawati, Sri Rahayu. 2010. Pemanfaatan E-learning dalam Pembelajaran. No 2 Vol. 8. http://jurnal.untan.ac.id/

×