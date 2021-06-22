Encontrar problemas con el uso de los agentes de APM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hola! Manuel Alba Amante de la tecnología, Docente y Jefe del área de arquitectura de software en Universidad de Chile. Pu...
¿Que vamos a hacer hoy ? Agenda ● Que es una base de datos no relacional ● Caso éxito personal ● ¿Que es elasticsearch? ● ...
1. ¿Qué tipos de Bases de datos existen? Pero si las bases de datos relaciones solucionan todo 4
No todos los problemas son clavos y no todas las soluciones son martillos 5
Que es una base de datos no relacional ✖ No existen los Joins ✖ Existen varios tipos de clasiﬁcación ✖ Bases de datos rela...
Que pasa en internet 1 minuto 7
Caso de éxito Personal Enseña.cl 8
9
¿Cuándo y porqué comenzó? Creada el año 2015, comenzó como sitio el cual me ayudaba a realizar las ayudantías más fácil En...
Demo App 11
Donde lo usan SErvidores 12
Proceso de vida Desarrollar y Probar Monitorear Desplegar 13
¿Y Cuando hay un problema ? 14 Infraestructura Desarrollo Datos
Operación 35 cada sección se debe multiplicar aproximadamente por 30 alumnos 4500usuarios Secciones usando este software 15
¿Cómo monitorear la aplicación 24x7 ? Cómo dormir tranquilo y evitar el problema de las 5.50 AM 16
elastic Stack Elastic Search ✖ Es un motor de base de datos nosql tipo documental ✖ Su tipo driver de conexión es HTTP ✖ E...
elastic Stack Kibana ✖ Permite Crear Dashboard facilmente ✖ Ofrece visualizar datos de forma gráﬁca y sencilla 18
elastic Stack APM Application Performance Management) ✖ Se disponen de agentes para multiples tecnologias Go Ruby Python N...
Realizar el mínimo esfuerzo obtener la mayor información posible 20 Mi Aplicación APM Elastic Search
Construyamos nuestra propia APP Una simple página en react + go que muestre el ranking ATP 21
Demo App 22
Preguntas Participa y Gana ✖ https://forms.gle/f2MF6rjB2dur27B68 23
Preguntas ¿Elastic Stack solo sirve caso de uso mostrado? 24
Preguntas Participa y Gana ✖ https://forms.gle/f2MF6rjB2dur27B68 25
¡Muchas Gracias! ¿Preguntas? Puedes encontrarme como: @el_malba malba@mmae.cl 26
Encontrar problemas con el uso de los agentes de APM
Jun. 22, 2021

  1. 1. Hola! Manuel Alba Amante de la tecnología, Docente y Jefe del área de arquitectura de software en Universidad de Chile. Puedes encontrarme como: @el_malba 2
  2. 2. ¿Que vamos a hacer hoy ? Agenda ● Que es una base de datos no relacional ● Caso éxito personal ● ¿Que es elasticsearch? ● ¿Cómo aplicarlo en mi proyecto ? Frase: La información es poder. 3
  3. 3. 1. ¿Qué tipos de Bases de datos existen? Pero si las bases de datos relaciones solucionan todo 4
  4. 4. No todos los problemas son clavos y no todas las soluciones son martillos 5
  5. 5. Que es una base de datos no relacional ✖ No existen los Joins ✖ Existen varios tipos de clasiﬁcación ✖ Bases de datos relacionales no pueden escalar Hay que conocer bien el problema y ver si este lo puede solucionar 6
  6. 6. Que pasa en internet 1 minuto 7
  7. 7. Caso de éxito Personal Enseña.cl 8
  8. 8. 9
  9. 9. ¿Cuándo y porqué comenzó? Creada el año 2015, comenzó como sitio el cual me ayudaba a realizar las ayudantías más fácil Enseña.cl ¿Que hace ? Gestiona un ambiente para aprender y desarrollar basado en una web eliminando cualquier problema de no poder realizar alguna actividad por cualquier motivo. 10
  10. 10. Demo App 11
  11. 11. Donde lo usan SErvidores 12
  12. 12. Proceso de vida Desarrollar y Probar Monitorear Desplegar 13
  13. 13. ¿Y Cuando hay un problema ? 14 Infraestructura Desarrollo Datos
  14. 14. Operación 35 cada sección se debe multiplicar aproximadamente por 30 alumnos 4500usuarios Secciones usando este software 15
  15. 15. ¿Cómo monitorear la aplicación 24x7 ? Cómo dormir tranquilo y evitar el problema de las 5.50 AM 16
  16. 16. elastic Stack Elastic Search ✖ Es un motor de base de datos nosql tipo documental ✖ Su tipo driver de conexión es HTTP ✖ Está orientado a realizar búsquedas muy rápido ✖ Orientado a realizar búsquedas eﬁcientes y escalables 17
  17. 17. elastic Stack Kibana ✖ Permite Crear Dashboard facilmente ✖ Ofrece visualizar datos de forma gráﬁca y sencilla 18
  18. 18. elastic Stack APM Application Performance Management) ✖ Se disponen de agentes para multiples tecnologias Go Ruby Python NodeJS entre otras. ✖ Me permite extraer información muy valiosa con un mínimo esfuerzo. 19
  19. 19. Realizar el mínimo esfuerzo obtener la mayor información posible 20 Mi Aplicación APM Elastic Search
  20. 20. Construyamos nuestra propia APP Una simple página en react + go que muestre el ranking ATP 21
  21. 21. Demo App 22
  22. 22. Preguntas Participa y Gana ✖ https://forms.gle/f2MF6rjB2dur27B68 23
  23. 23. Preguntas ¿Elastic Stack solo sirve caso de uso mostrado? 24
  24. 24. Preguntas Participa y Gana ✖ https://forms.gle/f2MF6rjB2dur27B68 25
  25. 25. ¡Muchas Gracias! ¿Preguntas? Puedes encontrarme como: @el_malba malba@mmae.cl 26

