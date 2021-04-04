Successfully reported this slideshow.
MÓDULO SALVAMENTO TERRESTRE
DEFINIÇÃO: Salvamento Terrestre é toda atividade realizada em terra com objetivo de salvar vidas humanas e animais, meio a...
SALVAMENTO TERRESTRE Conteúdo aplicado: Conforme Portaria n° CCB-008/600/14.  Resgate de vitimas em altura;  Resgate de ...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA Conceito aplicado: Salvamento em altura é uma atividade desenvolvida por bombeiros para local...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA Segurança do resgatista uso de equipamentos de segurança: Qualquer que seja a atividade que o...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA Tipos de cintos paraquedista para resgate e cadeirinhas:
• Em Y • De posicionamento • Simples • Trava quedas de Corda e de cabo de aço RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA Talabartes – Tr...
Formalmente possuem esse formato para propiciar o melhor assentamento do mosquetão em chapeletas e/ou grampos. RESGATE DE ...
Os mosquetões ovais não são muito comuns, mas são muito importantes, principalmente nas escaladas clássicas e nos artifici...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA Ancoragem Os sistemas de ancoragem são meios de prender uma pessoa, uma corda, ou uma carga e...
ANCORAGEM RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA
NÓS E AMARRAÇÕES RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ALTURA Classificação dos nós e amarrações : Os nós podem ser classificados de acordo com sua utiliza...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS Conceituação e legislação de espaço confinado Segundo NR- Segurança e Saúde no Tra...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS Exemplos de espaço confinado:
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS Exemplos de espaço confinado: Galerias
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS Riscos gerais Atmosfera perigosa: 1) deficiência de oxigênio. 2) atmosfera tóxica ...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS 3) choque elétrico. 4) exaustão causada pelo calor excessivo. 5) ficar “preso” num...
04/04/2021 Medidas preliminares para acesso a espaço confinado. RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS Proporcione ao bom...
04/04/2021  Atente para a correta utilização dos equipamentos de seu funcionamento;  Escolha o bombeiro de acordo com as...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS Teste atmosférico; Equipamento utilizado para fazer a aferição de gases em ambient...
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS. EQUIPAMENTOS UTILIZADOS PARA RESGATE
RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS EM ESPAÇO CONFINADOS SISTEMA DE REDUÇÃO DE FORÇA
PLANO DE EMERGÊNCIA
PLANO DE EMERGÊNCIA Plano de emergência definição; Conjunto de normas e procedimentos lógicos, técnicos e administrativos,...
PLANO DE EMERGÊNCIA Plano de emergência embasamento legal;  Decreto estadual n° 63.911.2018 do Corpo de Bombeiro do Estad...
PLANO DE EMERGÊNCIA Plano de emergência objetivo; Fornecer um conjunto de diretrizes e informações visando a adoção de pro...
PLANO DE EMERGÊNCIA Procedimentos básicos do plano de emergência;  Alerta de um situação de emergência;  Analise da situ...
PLANO DE EMERGÊNCIA Procedimentos básicos do plano de emergência;  Isolamento;  Confinamento do incêndio;  Combate a in...
TÉCNICO EM SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO GESTOR AMBIENTAL HIGIENISTA OCUPACIONAL ENGENHEIRO DE PRODUÇÃO INSTRUTOR E ESPECIALISTA E...
×