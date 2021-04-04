Aph completo ulisses souza

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TÉCNICO EM SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO GESTOR AMBIENTAL HIGIENISTA OCUPACIONAL ENGENHEIRO DE PRODUÇÃO INSTRUTOR E ESPECIALISTA E...
P R I M E I R O S S O C O R R O S
Unidade de Resgate Suporte Básico de Vida
Atendimento pré hospitalar ou socorro pré-hospitalar é o atendimento emergencial em ambiente extra-hospitalar. De acordo c...
PORQUE DEVEMOS SOCORRER AS PESSOAS?
ASPECTOS LEGAIS DO ATENDIMENTO OMISSÃO DE SOCORRO Art. 135. Código Penal. Deixar de prestar assistência, quando possível f...
IMPERÍCIA: Falta de conhecimento técnico habilidade ou experiência em realização de certas atividades ou profissão que o f...
TODOS PODEM ATESTAR A MORTE?
1° MORTE CLÍNICA: Uma vítima está clinicamente morta quando cessa a respiração e coração para de bater.
2° MORTE BIOLÓGICA: Quando os neurônios células do cérebro morrem correspondem a morte encefálica
MORTE ÓBVIA
VÍTIMAS COM MORTE EVIDÊNTE ➢Decapitação ➢Estado de putrefação ➢Segmentação do tronco ➢Carbonização ➢Esmagamento do crânio ...
VÍTIMAS COM MORTE EVIDÊNTE
VÍTIMAS COM MORTE EVIDÊNTE
Esmagamento craniano: SÓ PODE SER CONSIDERADA MORTE EVIDÊNTE SE A VÍTIMA NÃO POSSUIR SINAIS VITAIS
“ 3 S ” “ 3 S ”
PROCEDIMENTOS INICIAIS •
O tempo não para...O coração sim!
As Principais Causas de Mortalidade no Adulto 1º Doenças Cardiovasculares (AVC e IAM) 2° Câncer 3° Traumas 4° Doenças Resp...
PARADACÁRDIO RESPIRATÓRIA (PCR) A PCR é o estado em que o indivíduo se encontra com ausência de batimentos cardíacos efica...
Quatro Passos que salvam vidas Reconhecer uma PCR Pedir ajuda corretamente RCP de qualidade DEA
A.H.A
CADEIAS DE SOBREVIVÊNCIA Apesar dos avanços recentes, menos de 40% dos adultos recebem RCP iniciada por leigos e menos de ...
PASSO A PASSO
PASSO A PASSO
Qualquer medida de primeiros socorros é precedida por avaliação da vítima, com a finalidade de detectar os problemas que a...
AVALIAÇÃO PRIMÁRIA Exame rápido e sucinto e sistematizado da vítima, que permite detectar possíveis situações de lesões e ...
A (VIA AÉREAS E CERVICAL) Abertura de vias aéreas para facilitar a respiração da vitima se estiver em decúbito ventral dev...
Chin-Lift (Manobra de Inclinação da Cabeça e Elevação do Mento) Realizada para o controle de vias aéreas, consiste em posi...
Jaw - Thrust Manobra de elevação da mandíbula, o procedimento consiste na utilização das duas mãos do examinador, posicion...
B (RESPIRAÇÃO) Avalia se á vitima está respirando observando se há expansão torácica a qualidade respiratória e sua frequê...
C (CIRCULAÇÃO) Avaliação do comprometimento ou de falência do sistema circulatório
D DISABILITY ( INCAPACIDADE) (AVALIAÇÃO NEUROLÓGICA) Nível de consciência e de alerta é feito com perguntas e comandos de ...
D (ESCALA DE GLASGOW )
E (EXPOSIÇÃO) • Prevenção da Hipotermia (queda da temperatura do corpo) para que a vitima não entre em estado de choque. C...
AVALIÇÃO SECUNDARIA Avalição secundaria e feita da cabeça aos pés fazendo uma busca completa na vítima em busca de fratura...
Nível de consciência Verificar a responsividade da vitima, chamando-a pelo menos três vezes. “ VOCÊ PODE ME OUVIR...”
VAMOS PRATICAR
VAMOS PRATICAR
RITIMO
BARREIRAS DE PROTEÇÃO
DESFIBRILAÇÃO É o uso terapêutico do choque elétrico de corrente elétrica contínua, com grande amplitude e curta duração a...
FV – Fibrilação Ventricular Ritmo cardíaco com risco de vida que resulta em batimentos cardíacos acelerados inadequados. A...
TV – Taquicardia Ventricular Condição em que as câmaras inferiores do coração (ventrículos) batem muito rapidamente. A taq...
DESFIBRILADOR EXTERNO AUTOMATICO
ENGASGAMENTO OVACE – Obstrução das Vias Áreas por Corpos Estranhos Vítima não consegue falar ou tossir; Sinais de asfixia;...
CONDUTAS • Se a vítima estiver consciente estimular a tossir; • Se a vítima não consegue falar, respirar ou tossir com for...
HEIMLICH Posiciona-se atrás da vítima envolvendo-a com os braços; Coloca-se uma das mãos fechadas e com o polegar voltado ...
TRAUMA Acontecimentos não previstos e indesejáveis que, de forma mais ou menos violenta, atingem indivíduos neles envolvid...
Significado das Letras ABCDE (X) – Exsanguinação Contenção de hemorragia externa grave, a abordagem a esta, deve ser antes...
Significado das Letras ABCDE (A) – Vias aéreas e proteção da coluna vertebral No A, deve-se realizar a avaliação das vias ...
Significado das Letras ABCDE (B) – Boa Ventilação e Respiração No B, o socorrista deve analisar se a respiração está adequ...
Significado das Letras ABCDE (C) – Circulação com Controle de Hemorragias No C, a circulação e a pesquisa por hemorragia s...
Significado das Letras ABCDE (D) – Disfunção Neurológica No D, a análise do nível de consciência, tamanho e reatividade da...
Significado das Letras ABCDE (E) – Exposição Total do Paciente No E, a análise da extensão das lesões e o controle do ambi...
QUEIMADURAS Queimadura é uma lesão produzida no tecido de revestimento do organismo por agentes térmicos (calor), produtos...
QUEIMADURAS 1° GRAU - Atinge a epiderme; É superficial, caracteriza-se por vermelhidão e ardência no local. 2° GRAU - Atin...
QUEIMADURAS
HEMORRAGIA •Perda de sangue através de ferimentos ou orifícios naturais do corpo. •Se, em alguns casos, não for controlada...
HEMORRAGIA
EXTERNA - Quando há o extravazamento sanguíneo!
INTERNA Quando não há o extravazamento sanguíneo! Ex.: Hematomas e coágulos.
TRATAMENTO Compressão local, elevação do membro Restringir os movimentos Tamponamento compressivo ou oclusivo
EPISTAXE É o nome dado a qualquer hemorragia nasal perda de sangue pelo nariz. 1. Posicione a vítima sentada com a cabeça ...
FRATURAS São lesões do Sistema Musculoesquelético O corpo humano possui 206 ossos; Fratura é a ruptura total ou parcial do...
CONTUSÕES, ENTORSES E LUXAÇÕES CONTUSÃO = É uma área afetada por uma pancada ou queda sem ferimento externo.
CONTUSÕES, ENTORSES E LUXAÇÕES •ENTORSE = É a torção de uma articulação, com lesão dos ligamentos (estrutura que sustenta ...
CONTUSÕES, ENTORSES E LUXAÇÕES LUXAÇÃO = É o deslocamento de um ou mais ossos para fora da sua posição normal na articulaç...
FRATURAS SINAIS DE FRATURAS Deformidade e Sangramento; Dor à palpação e movimentação; Edema (inchaço); Diminuição da habil...
TIPOS DE FRATURAS (Fechada) •O osso não sai para fora do corpo
TIPOS DE FRATURAS (Aberta) Quando o osso rasga a carne e a pele e sai para fora
TRATAMENTO Imobilize o membro fraturado! A imobilização evita maiores danos, como por exemplo o rompimento da pele, Uma im...
TRATAMENTO • As fraturas de osso, devem ser imobilizados por uma articulação acima, • e uma articulação abaixo do local da...
TRATAMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR Restrição de movimento na área lesada com a utilização de Bandagem Triangular. Confecção de tipo...
TRANSPORTE E RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS Não mova a vítima do local do acidente até que todo o processo de remoção tenha sido devid...
TRANSPORTE DE VÍTIMAS COM EQUIPAMENTO COLOCAÇÃO DE VITIMA NA PRANCHA. ➢Cavaleira ➢Rolamento 90º e 180º ➢Gaveta
TRIAGEM DE VITIMAS
Triagem – Termo dado ao reconhecimento da situação e seleção das vítimas por prioridades na cena da emergência. Palavra de...
ÁREA MORNA é uma área de transição entre a área quente e a área fria. A situação de risco é moderada. ÁREA QUENTE é a área...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO VERMELHO 1º PRIORIDADE ➢ Vítimas recuperáveis; ➢ Lesões muito graves; ➢ Necessitam de tratamento e transport...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO 2º PRIORIDADE ➢ A vítima pode aguardar; ➢ Lesões graves; ➢ Podem aguardar o transporte. AMARELO
CLASSIFICAÇÃO 3º PRIORIDADE ➢Lesões obviamente mortais; EXEMPLOS ➢ Identificação de cadáveres; ➢ Morte clínica; ➢ Vítimas ...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO SEM PRIORIDADE ➢ A vítima pode aguardar; ➢ Lesões leves; VERDE
Respira? NÃO Respira depois de abrir VAS NÃO Morto PRETO SIM Imediato VERMELHO SIM Menos de 30 RPM PERFUSÃO Perfusão capil...
FRENTE PREENCHIDA VERSO
Desabamento do teto da sede mundial da igreja Renascer: ➢ Local: Cambuci, na região central de São Paulo. ➢ Data: 18 de Ja...
VTR Entrada e Saída IV I II III QRU ORGANIZAÇÃO DOS SETORES
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Aph completo ulisses souza
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aph completo ulisses souza

24 views

Published on

Aph

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aph completo ulisses souza

  1. 1. TÉCNICO EM SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO GESTOR AMBIENTAL HIGIENISTA OCUPACIONAL ENGENHEIRO DE PRODUÇÃO INSTRUTOR E ESPECIALISTA EM SEGURANÇA CONTRA INCÊNDIO - CBSP BOMBEIRO
  2. 2. P R I M E I R O S S O C O R R O S
  3. 3. Unidade de Resgate Suporte Básico de Vida
  4. 4. Atendimento pré hospitalar ou socorro pré-hospitalar é o atendimento emergencial em ambiente extra-hospitalar. De acordo com a legislação brasileira existem dois tipos de Atendimento Pré Hospitalar, o Fixo e o Móvel. Fonte: Ministério da Saúde Portaria 2048
  5. 5. PORQUE DEVEMOS SOCORRER AS PESSOAS?
  6. 6. ASPECTOS LEGAIS DO ATENDIMENTO OMISSÃO DE SOCORRO Art. 135. Código Penal. Deixar de prestar assistência, quando possível fazê-lo sem risco pessoal, à criança abandonada ou extraviada, ou à pessoa inválida ou ferida, ao desamparo ou em grave e iminente perigo; ou não pedir, nesses casos, o socorro da autoridade pública.
  7. 7. IMPERÍCIA: Falta de conhecimento técnico habilidade ou experiência em realização de certas atividades ou profissão que o faz responsável pelos possíveis danos. NEGLIGÊNCIA: Descumprimento dos deveres elementares correspondentes à determinada arte ou profissão (falta de cuidado de atenção). IMPRUDÊNCIA: Ato de agir com falta de moderação expondo a si próprio e a outros a um perigo ou risco sem as precauções necessárias para evitá-los.
  8. 8. TODOS PODEM ATESTAR A MORTE?
  9. 9. 1° MORTE CLÍNICA: Uma vítima está clinicamente morta quando cessa a respiração e coração para de bater.
  10. 10. 2° MORTE BIOLÓGICA: Quando os neurônios células do cérebro morrem correspondem a morte encefálica
  11. 11. MORTE ÓBVIA
  12. 12. VÍTIMAS COM MORTE EVIDÊNTE ➢Decapitação ➢Estado de putrefação ➢Segmentação do tronco ➢Carbonização ➢Esmagamento do crânio Obs: Se a vitima de esmagamento de crânio possuir sinais vitais não será considerada morta.
  13. 13. VÍTIMAS COM MORTE EVIDÊNTE
  14. 14. VÍTIMAS COM MORTE EVIDÊNTE
  15. 15. Esmagamento craniano: SÓ PODE SER CONSIDERADA MORTE EVIDÊNTE SE A VÍTIMA NÃO POSSUIR SINAIS VITAIS
  16. 16. “ 3 S ” “ 3 S ”
  17. 17. PROCEDIMENTOS INICIAIS •
  18. 18. O tempo não para...O coração sim!
  19. 19. As Principais Causas de Mortalidade no Adulto 1º Doenças Cardiovasculares (AVC e IAM) 2° Câncer 3° Traumas 4° Doenças Respiratórias
  20. 20. PARADACÁRDIO RESPIRATÓRIA (PCR) A PCR é o estado em que o indivíduo se encontra com ausência de batimentos cardíacos eficazes, ausência de pulso central e responsividade.
  21. 21. Quatro Passos que salvam vidas Reconhecer uma PCR Pedir ajuda corretamente RCP de qualidade DEA
  22. 22. A.H.A
  23. 23. CADEIAS DE SOBREVIVÊNCIA Apesar dos avanços recentes, menos de 40% dos adultos recebem RCP iniciada por leigos e menos de 12% têm um DEA aplicado antes da chegada do SME.
  24. 24. PASSO A PASSO
  25. 25. PASSO A PASSO
  26. 26. Qualquer medida de primeiros socorros é precedida por avaliação da vítima, com a finalidade de detectar os problemas que a acometem e prestar os cuidados necessários por ordem de prioridade. Avaliação em duas etapas : primária (inicial) e secundária (detalhada). AVALIAÇÃO DA VÍTIMA
  27. 27. AVALIAÇÃO PRIMÁRIA Exame rápido e sucinto e sistematizado da vítima, que permite detectar possíveis situações de lesões e trauma na vítimas. Indícios de lesão na coluna vertebral que ameaçam a vida por ordem de prioritária.
  28. 28. A (VIA AÉREAS E CERVICAL) Abertura de vias aéreas para facilitar a respiração da vitima se estiver em decúbito ventral deve-se rolar a vítima em bloco para decúbito dorsal e estabilização da coluna cervical com colares cervical. Chin lift Jaw - Thrust
  29. 29. Chin-Lift (Manobra de Inclinação da Cabeça e Elevação do Mento) Realizada para o controle de vias aéreas, consiste em posicionar os dedos de uma das mãos do examinador sob o mento, que é suavemente tracionado para cima e para frente, enquanto o polegar da mesma mão deprime o lábio inferior, para abrir a boca; a outra mão do examinador é posicionada na região .
  30. 30. Jaw - Thrust Manobra de elevação da mandíbula, o procedimento consiste na utilização das duas mãos do examinador, posicionando os dedos médios e indicadores no ângulo da mandíbula, projetando-a para frente, enquanto os polegares deprimem o lábio inferior, abrindo a boca e permitindo a pesquisa de corpos estranhos, próteses dentárias, sangramento, enfim, tudo que possa obstruir as vias aéreas superiores
  31. 31. B (RESPIRAÇÃO) Avalia se á vitima está respirando observando se há expansão torácica a qualidade respiratória e sua frequência em até 10 segundos pode ser feito simultaneamente com avaliação da pulsação Caso haja obstrução visível em vitima inconsciente retira o objeto com alguma pincha.
  32. 32. C (CIRCULAÇÃO) Avaliação do comprometimento ou de falência do sistema circulatório
  33. 33. D DISABILITY ( INCAPACIDADE) (AVALIAÇÃO NEUROLÓGICA) Nível de consciência e de alerta é feito com perguntas e comandos de forma clara e objetiva. Estado AVDI – Nível de consciência e avaliação de Pupilas A - Alerta V- Responde a estímulos verbais D - Responde a estímulos dolorosos I - Inconsciente (Não responde)
  34. 34. D (ESCALA DE GLASGOW )
  35. 35. E (EXPOSIÇÃO) • Prevenção da Hipotermia (queda da temperatura do corpo) para que a vitima não entre em estado de choque. Corta ou rasgar vetes somente em ultimo caso preferencialmente afrouxar as vetes da vítima, sem exposição desnecessária da mesma.
  36. 36. AVALIÇÃO SECUNDARIA Avalição secundaria e feita da cabeça aos pés fazendo uma busca completa na vítima em busca de fraturas deformidades anatômicas e hemorragia. Se possível fazer SAMPLA e verificar Sinais Vitais Sinais Vitais (S) Alergias (A) Medicamentos (M) Passado Médico (P) Ingestão de Líquidos (L) Ambiente do Evento (A)
  37. 37. Nível de consciência Verificar a responsividade da vitima, chamando-a pelo menos três vezes. “ VOCÊ PODE ME OUVIR...”
  38. 38. VAMOS PRATICAR
  39. 39. VAMOS PRATICAR
  40. 40. RITIMO
  41. 41. BARREIRAS DE PROTEÇÃO
  42. 42. DESFIBRILAÇÃO É o uso terapêutico do choque elétrico de corrente elétrica contínua, com grande amplitude e curta duração aplicada no tórax ou diretamente sobre o miocárdio. É indicada a Desfibrilação precoce para os casos de Fibrilação Ventricular e Taquicardia Ventricular.
  43. 43. FV – Fibrilação Ventricular Ritmo cardíaco com risco de vida que resulta em batimentos cardíacos acelerados inadequados. A fibrilação ventricular (FV) é um ritmo cardíaco acelerado, com risco de vida, que se inicia nas câmaras inferiores do coração. Pode ser desencadeada por um ataque cardíaco. Como o coração não bombeia adequadamente durante a fibrilação ventricular, a FV sustentada pode causar diminuição da pressão arterial, perda de consciência ou morte. O tratamento de emergência inclui a desfibrilação imediata com um desfibrilador externo automático (DEA) e reanimação cardiorrespiratória (RCP). A terapia de longo prazo inclui desfibriladores implantáveis e medicamentos para prevenir a recorrência. .
  44. 44. TV – Taquicardia Ventricular Condição em que as câmaras inferiores do coração (ventrículos) batem muito rapidamente. A taquicardia ventricular ocorre devido a um problema com os impulsos elétricos do coração. Pode se desenvolver como uma complicação de um ataque cardíaco ou pode ocorrer em pessoas com certas condições, como doença cardíaca valvular. Os sintomas incluem dor no peito, desmaios, tonturas e falta de ar. As opções de tratamento incluem medicamentos para retardar o ritmo cardíaco, cirurgia e um dispositivo implantável.
  45. 45. DESFIBRILADOR EXTERNO AUTOMATICO
  46. 46. ENGASGAMENTO OVACE – Obstrução das Vias Áreas por Corpos Estranhos Vítima não consegue falar ou tossir; Sinais de asfixia; Aspiração de corpo estranho;
  47. 47. CONDUTAS • Se a vítima estiver consciente estimular a tossir; • Se a vítima não consegue falar, respirar ou tossir com força: Manobra de Heimlich.
  48. 48. HEIMLICH Posiciona-se atrás da vítima envolvendo-a com os braços; Coloca-se uma das mãos fechadas e com o polegar voltado para dentro, na região intermediária entre o umbigo e o processo xifoide. Com a outra mão apoiando a primeira efetuar cinco compressões para trás e para cima; Fazer a manobra até a desobstrução total, ou até a inconsciência.
  49. 49. TRAUMA Acontecimentos não previstos e indesejáveis que, de forma mais ou menos violenta, atingem indivíduos neles envolvidos, produzindo-lhes alguma forma de lesão ou dano. Uma das definições adotadas se refere ao conjunto das perturbações causadas subitamente por um agente físico, de etiologia, natureza e extensão muito variadas, podendo estar situadas nos diferentes segmentos corpóreos
  50. 50. Significado das Letras ABCDE (X) – Exsanguinação Contenção de hemorragia externa grave, a abordagem a esta, deve ser antes mesmo do manejo das vias aérea uma vez que, epidemiologicamente, apesar da obstrução de vias aéreas ser responsável pelos óbitos em um curto período de tempo, o que mais mata no trauma são as hemorragias graves.
  51. 51. Significado das Letras ABCDE (A) – Vias aéreas e proteção da coluna vertebral No A, deve-se realizar a avaliação das vias aéreas. No atendimento pré- hospitalar, 66-85% das mortes evitáveis ocorrem por obstrução de vias aéreas. Para manutenção das vias aéreas utiliza-se das técnicas: “chin lift”: elevação do queixo, uso de aspirador de ponta rígida, “jaw thrust”: anteriorização da mandíbula, cânula orofaríngea (Guedel). No A também, realiza-se a proteção da coluna cervical. Em vítimas conscientes, a equipe de socorro deve se aproximar da vítima pela frente, para evitar que mova a cabeça para os lados durante o olhar, podendo causar lesões medulares.
  52. 52. Significado das Letras ABCDE (B) – Boa Ventilação e Respiração No B, o socorrista deve analisar se a respiração está adequada. A frequência respiratória, inspeção dos movimentos torácicos, cianose, desvio de traqueia e observação da musculatura acessória são parâmetros analisados nessa fase. Para tal, é necessário expor o tórax do paciente, realizar inspeção, palpação, ausculta e percussão. Verificar se a respiração é eficaz e se o paciente está bem oxigenado.
  53. 53. Significado das Letras ABCDE (C) – Circulação com Controle de Hemorragias No C, a circulação e a pesquisa por hemorragia são os principais parâmetros de análise. A maioria das hemorragias é estancada pela compressão direta do foco. A Hemorragia é a principal causa de morte no trauma. A diferença entre o “X” e o “C” é que o X se refere a hemorragias externas, grandes hemorragias. Já o “C” refere-se a hemorragias internas, onde deve-se investigar perdas de volume sanguíneo não visível, analisando os principais pontos de hemorragia interna no trauma (pelve, abdomem e membros inferiores), avaliando sinais clínicos de hemorragia como tempo de enchimento capilar lentificado, pele fria e pegajosa e comprometimento do nível e qualidade de consciência.
  54. 54. Significado das Letras ABCDE (D) – Disfunção Neurológica No D, a análise do nível de consciência, tamanho e reatividade das pupilas, presença de hérnia cerebral, sinais de lateralização e o nível de lesão medular são medidas realizadas. Nessa fase, o objetivo principal é minimizar as chances de lesão secundária pela manutenção da perfusão adequada do tecido cerebral. Importante aplicar a escala de goma de Glasgow atualizada.
  55. 55. Significado das Letras ABCDE (E) – Exposição Total do Paciente No E, a análise da extensão das lesões e o controle do ambiente com prevenção da hipotermia são as principais medidas realizadas. O socorrista deve analisar sinais de trauma, sangramento, manchas na pele etc. A parte do corpo que não está exposta pode esconder a lesão mais grave que acomete o paciente
  56. 56. QUEIMADURAS Queimadura é uma lesão produzida no tecido de revestimento do organismo por agentes térmicos (calor), produtos químicos, etc. Pode-se dividir a queimadura em graus, de acordo com a profundidade.
  57. 57. QUEIMADURAS 1° GRAU - Atinge a epiderme; É superficial, caracteriza-se por vermelhidão e ardência no local. 2° GRAU - Atinge a derme; Superficial, caracteriza-se pela presença de bolhas. 3° GRAU - Atinge a hipoderme; É mais profunda ou seja atinge os tecidos abaixo da pele como subcutâneo e muscular.
  58. 58. QUEIMADURAS
  59. 59. HEMORRAGIA •Perda de sangue através de ferimentos ou orifícios naturais do corpo. •Se, em alguns casos, não for controlada pode leva uma pessoa à morte. •Hemorragia externa e interna
  60. 60. HEMORRAGIA
  61. 61. EXTERNA - Quando há o extravazamento sanguíneo!
  62. 62. INTERNA Quando não há o extravazamento sanguíneo! Ex.: Hematomas e coágulos.
  63. 63. TRATAMENTO Compressão local, elevação do membro Restringir os movimentos Tamponamento compressivo ou oclusivo
  64. 64. EPISTAXE É o nome dado a qualquer hemorragia nasal perda de sangue pelo nariz. 1. Posicione a vítima sentada com a cabeça levemente inclinada para a frente. 2. Comprima a narina sangrante por cerca de 5 minutos. 3. Utilize compressas frias sobre a face para auxiliar no controle do sangramento.
  65. 65. FRATURAS São lesões do Sistema Musculoesquelético O corpo humano possui 206 ossos; Fratura é a ruptura total ou parcial dos ossos e/ou de seus segmentos, como articulações e ligamentos.
  66. 66. CONTUSÕES, ENTORSES E LUXAÇÕES CONTUSÃO = É uma área afetada por uma pancada ou queda sem ferimento externo.
  67. 67. CONTUSÕES, ENTORSES E LUXAÇÕES •ENTORSE = É a torção de uma articulação, com lesão dos ligamentos (estrutura que sustenta as articulações).
  68. 68. CONTUSÕES, ENTORSES E LUXAÇÕES LUXAÇÃO = É o deslocamento de um ou mais ossos para fora da sua posição normal na articulação.
  69. 69. FRATURAS SINAIS DE FRATURAS Deformidade e Sangramento; Dor à palpação e movimentação; Edema (inchaço); Diminuição da habilidade motora; Diminuição ou falta de circulação distal + temperatura da pele + cor + enchimento capilar.
  70. 70. TIPOS DE FRATURAS (Fechada) •O osso não sai para fora do corpo
  71. 71. TIPOS DE FRATURAS (Aberta) Quando o osso rasga a carne e a pele e sai para fora
  72. 72. TRATAMENTO Imobilize o membro fraturado! A imobilização evita maiores danos, como por exemplo o rompimento da pele, Uma imobilização bem realizada reduz em até 70% da dor;
  73. 73. TRATAMENTO • As fraturas de osso, devem ser imobilizados por uma articulação acima, • e uma articulação abaixo do local da fratura; • Lesões nas articulações devem ser imobilizadas pelo osso logo acima e logo • abaixo do local da lesão;
  74. 74. TRATAMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR Restrição de movimento na área lesada com a utilização de Bandagem Triangular. Confecção de tipoia de sustentação
  75. 75. TRANSPORTE E RESGATE DE VÍTIMAS Não mova a vítima do local do acidente até que todo o processo de remoção tenha sido devidamente organizado. A REMOÇÃO RAPIDA SÓ DEVERÁ SER FEITA EM CASO: • Houver perigo de incêndio; • Houver materiais perigosos ou explosivos; • O local do acidente oferecer perigo à vítima ou ao socorrista; • A ambulância não puder chegar ao local.
  76. 76. TRANSPORTE DE VÍTIMAS COM EQUIPAMENTO COLOCAÇÃO DE VITIMA NA PRANCHA. ➢Cavaleira ➢Rolamento 90º e 180º ➢Gaveta
  77. 77. TRIAGEM DE VITIMAS
  78. 78. Triagem – Termo dado ao reconhecimento da situação e seleção das vítimas por prioridades na cena da emergência. Palavra de origem francesa que significa “pegar, selecionar ou escolher”. É de responsabilidade do socorrista que primeiro chegar ao local do acidente múltiplo, montar um esquema e separar as peças de um desastre de forma a propiciar o melhor cuidado possível a cada pessoa envolvida, solicitando recursos adicionais e reforço para atender adequadamente a ocorrência. S ___Simple > simples T ___Triage_> triagem A ___And__> e R ___Rapid_> rápido T ___Treatment _> tratamento Este processo é utilizado em situações onde a emergência ultrapassa a capacidade de resposta da equipe de socorro. DEFINIÇÃO
  79. 79. ÁREA MORNA é uma área de transição entre a área quente e a área fria. A situação de risco é moderada. ÁREA QUENTE é a área central do desastre, podendo haver grande risco remanescente do evento gerador da ocorrência. ÁREA FRIA é uma área de segurança. Não há risco para as equipes de resgate. Geralmente o Posto Médico Avançado é montado nesta área.
  80. 80. CLASSIFICAÇÃO VERMELHO 1º PRIORIDADE ➢ Vítimas recuperáveis; ➢ Lesões muito graves; ➢ Necessitam de tratamento e transporte imediato
  81. 81. CLASSIFICAÇÃO 2º PRIORIDADE ➢ A vítima pode aguardar; ➢ Lesões graves; ➢ Podem aguardar o transporte. AMARELO
  82. 82. CLASSIFICAÇÃO 3º PRIORIDADE ➢Lesões obviamente mortais; EXEMPLOS ➢ Identificação de cadáveres; ➢ Morte clínica; ➢ Vítimas que não respiram após abertura das VAS. CINZA BRANCO ➢ Alguns países utilizam a cor BRANCA para classificar as vítimas em morte óbvia.
  83. 83. CLASSIFICAÇÃO SEM PRIORIDADE ➢ A vítima pode aguardar; ➢ Lesões leves; VERDE
  84. 84. Respira? NÃO Respira depois de abrir VAS NÃO Morto PRETO SIM Imediato VERMELHO SIM Menos de 30 RPM PERFUSÃO Perfusão capilar após 2 segundos Imediato VERMELHO Perfusão capilar inferior a 2 segundos NÍVEL DE CONSCIÊNCIA NÃO cumpre ordens simples Imediato VERMELHO Cumpre ordens simples Não imediato AMARELO Mais de 30 RPM Imediato VERMELHO Vítimas que andam Lesões leves VERDE
  85. 85. FRENTE PREENCHIDA VERSO
  86. 86. Desabamento do teto da sede mundial da igreja Renascer: ➢ Local: Cambuci, na região central de São Paulo. ➢ Data: 18 de Janeiro de 2009 (domingo). ➢ Horário: por volta das 19h. ➢ Vítimas: 09 mortos e mais de 100 pessoas feridas. Fonte: www.folha.com.br
  87. 87. VTR Entrada e Saída IV I II III QRU ORGANIZAÇÃO DOS SETORES

×