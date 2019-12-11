Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FREE Download Books, Ebook Download Full PDF, Download All Books PDF, Full Book Free Download, Full PDF EPUB Color Me Happ...
With each development in technology, our lives become more complicated. We move through our days in a blur of emails, text...
q q q q q q Author : Lacy Mucklow Pages : 208 pages Publisher : Race Point Publishing Language : ISBN-10 : 1937994767 ISBN...
Book Image
If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Color Me Happy: 100 Coloring...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

((Read_[PDF])) Color Me Happy: 100 Coloring Templates That Will Make You Smile Free Online

8 views

Published on

With each development in technology, our lives become more complicated. We move through our days in a blur of emails, text messages, and social networking. This non-stop stimulation has left us stressed-out and distanced from the joys of the present moment. Art therapist Lacy Mucklow and artist Angela Porter offer a simple and satisfying solution to this disconnect from reality. Featuring over 100 joyful coloring templates, Color Me Happy is a guided coloring book designed for busy adults. Organized into therapeutically-themed chapters, this book examines the benefits of putting pencil to paper and offers adults an opportunity to channel their anxiety into joyful creative accomplishment. Part of the international bestselling Color Me series, Color Me Happy is the perfect way to step back from the chaos of everyday life, color, and feel happy!Don't forget to try Color Me Calm and Color Me Stress-Free!

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

((Read_[PDF])) Color Me Happy: 100 Coloring Templates That Will Make You Smile Free Online

  1. 1. FREE Download Books, Ebook Download Full PDF, Download All Books PDF, Full Book Free Download, Full PDF EPUB Color Me Happy: 100 Coloring Templates That Will Make You Smile With each development in technology, our lives become more complicated. We move through our days in a blur of emails, text messages, and social networking. This non-stop stimulation has left us stressed-out and distanced from the joys of the present moment. Art therapist Lacy Mucklow and artist Angela Porter offer a simple and satisfying solution to this disconnect from reality. Featuring over 100 joyful coloring templates, Color Me Happy is a guided coloring book designed for busy adults. Organized into therapeutically- themed chapters, this book examines the benefits of putting pencil to paper and offers adults an opportunity to channel their anxiety into joyful creative accomplishment. Part of the international bestselling Color Me series, Color Me Happy is the perfect way to step back from the chaos of everyday life, color, and feel happy!Don't forget to try Color Me Calm and Color Me Stress-Free!
  2. 2. With each development in technology, our lives become more complicated. We move through our days in a blur of emails, text messages, and social networking. This non-stop stimulation has left us stressed-out and distanced from the joys of the present moment. Art therapist Lacy Mucklow and artist Angela Porter offer a simple and satisfying solution to this disconnect from reality. Featuring over 100 joyful coloring templates, Color Me Happy is a guided coloring book designed for busy adults. Organized into therapeutically-themed chapters, this book examines the benefits of putting pencil to paper and offers adults an opportunity to channel their anxiety into joyful creative accomplishment. Part of the international bestselling Color Me series, Color Me Happy is the perfect way to step back from the chaos of everyday life, color, and feel happy!Don't forget to try Color Me Calm and Color Me Stress-Free! Descriptions
  3. 3. q q q q q q Author : Lacy Mucklow Pages : 208 pages Publisher : Race Point Publishing Language : ISBN-10 : 1937994767 ISBN-13 : 9781937994761 Details
  4. 4. Book Image
  5. 5. If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Color Me Happy: 100 Coloring Templates That Will Make You Smile OR Download Book

×