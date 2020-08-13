Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to The Geological Time Scale & Dating methods Created & presented by:- Uddipta Mohanta (UG-1) JADAVPUR UNIVER...
What is the Geological time scale ? The Geological Time Scale(GTS) is system of chronological dating which relates geologi...
Chronological Dating It is simply defined as the process of attributing an object or event a date in the past. This proces...
Few principles on using which we determine the relative date/age 1. Law of superposition 2. Law of lateral continuity 3. L...
History of relative dating • NICOLAS STENOS PRINCIPLE :- He said that rock layers were laid down in succession & each repr...
ABSOLUTE DATING This method of dating gives us the numerical values regarding the dates/ages of certain object(rocks) or t...
Clocks in rocks (History of Absolute dating) Several scientists tried various ways to determine the absolute age of rocks ...
IMPORTANT & BASIC TERMS RELATED TO GEOLOGICAL TIME SCALE EON- This span the entire sweep of Earth history. Paleo- : Ancien...
UNDERSTANDING THE GTS
IT HAS BEEN FOR YEARS THAT GEOLOGISTS AND SCIENTISTS AROUND THE WORLD WERE TRYNG TO UNLOCK THE MYSTERY RELATED TO THE FORM...
In the Geological Time Scale we define various boundaries. These boundaries are significant of any change in fossil record...
• ARCHEAN – PROTEROZOIC BOUNDARY • PRECAMBRIAN – CAMBRIAN BOUNDARY • PERMIAN – TRIASIC BOUNDARY(P - Tr) • CRETACEOUS – TER...
This is one of the oldest eons occurring about 4000 million years ago. It is the time the earth’s crust has cooled enough ...
This is spans over a time of 540-2500 Million years ago. This eon has further been classified into- Paleo-Proterozoic era,...
1. This translational period ranges from 3000-2500 Million years ago. 2. Its signifies an increase in oxygen level along w...
Precambrian (The Super Eon) HAEDEN ARCHEAN PROTEROZOIC It constitutes 88% of the gts
Phanerozoic Eon Paleozoic Mesozoic Cenozoic Cambrian Ordovician Silurian Devonian Carboniferous Pennsylvanian Mississippia...
1. It marked the increase of multicellular organisms . 2. It marked the increase in Oxygen level in the atmosphere. 3. It ...
Permian-Triassic Extinction (P-Tr Extinction) This is the biggest extinction event in the history on extinction event in t...
Graphical representation of P-Tr Extinction
1. The Permian era constitutes a major number of amphibians who depends on water to complete their life cycles. But the ab...
TRIASSIC PERIOD
JURASSIC PERIOD
CRETACEOUS PERIOD
1. It ranges to about 65 Million years ago. It is marked by the end of all Mesozoic species(Dinosaurs)except birds. 2. The...
SOURCE:- NATIONAL GEOGHRAPHICS
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Introduction to The Geological Time Scale & Dating methods Created & presented by:- Uddipta Mohanta (UG-1) JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. What is the Geological time scale ? The Geological Time Scale(GTS) is system of chronological dating which relates geological strata to time. This Geological Time Scale is used by geologists, earth scientists to determine the relationship between various events that has occurred in the history of the earth.
  3. 3. Chronological Dating It is simply defined as the process of attributing an object or event a date in the past. This process of attribution is simply known as ‘Dating Method’. Dating Methods Relative dating Absolute dating
  4. 4. Few principles on using which we determine the relative date/age 1. Law of superposition 2. Law of lateral continuity 3. Law of faunal succession 4. Law of original horizontality
  5. 5. History of relative dating • NICOLAS STENOS PRINCIPLE :- He said that rock layers were laid down in succession & each represented a slice of time. • NEPTUNIST THEORY. • PLUTONISM(JAMES HUTTON’S THEORY)
  6. 6. ABSOLUTE DATING This method of dating gives us the numerical values regarding the dates/ages of certain object(rocks) or thereby some events. PROCESS FOR DETERMINATION OF ABSOLUTE AGE:- • URANIUM-LEAD METHOD • C-14 DATING METHOD And some few more……….
  7. 7. Clocks in rocks (History of Absolute dating) Several scientists tried various ways to determine the absolute age of rocks and thereby our planet Earth. Some of them are……. • SEDIMENTARY DEPOSITION RATE • OCEAN SALINITY • COOLING RATE • NATURAL RADIOACTIVITY(SUCCESSFUL ONE)
  8. 8. IMPORTANT & BASIC TERMS RELATED TO GEOLOGICAL TIME SCALE EON- This span the entire sweep of Earth history. Paleo- : Ancient Eo- : Dawn Meso- : Middle Neo- : New Ceno- : Recent ERAS PERIODS EPOCHS
  9. 9. UNDERSTANDING THE GTS
  10. 10. IT HAS BEEN FOR YEARS THAT GEOLOGISTS AND SCIENTISTS AROUND THE WORLD WERE TRYNG TO UNLOCK THE MYSTERY RELATED TO THE FORMATION AND EVOLUTION OF EARTH. AND FOR RELATING ALL EVENTS IN AN ORDERED MANNER THEY FELT THE REQUIREMENT OF A TIME SCALE. SUCH AS WE READ IN HISTORY. IT IS LIKE FINDING PIECES OF JIGSAW PUZZLE AND ARRANGING THEM TOGETHER • IT HAS HELPED US UNDERSTAND SEVERAL PROCESSES THAT ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH AN EVOLUTION OF EARTH. • IT TELLS US ABOUT THE AGE OF VARIOUS ROCKS THAT FURTHER HELPS US IN DETERMINING THE AGE OF THIS PLANET. • IT ALSO SAYS US ABOUT VARIOUS DIVISIONS AND SUB-DIVISIONS OF OUR EARTHS HISTORY. IMPORTANCE OF THE GEOLOGICAL TIME SCALE
  11. 11. In the Geological Time Scale we define various boundaries. These boundaries are significant of any change in fossil records implies any change in plants and animals in the history of the Earth. These boundaries are important because they have simplified our way of classifying and describing various changes and events in the evolution of the Earth. BOUNDARY
  12. 12. • ARCHEAN – PROTEROZOIC BOUNDARY • PRECAMBRIAN – CAMBRIAN BOUNDARY • PERMIAN – TRIASIC BOUNDARY(P - Tr) • CRETACEOUS – TERTIARY BOUNDARY/ CRETACEOUS – PALEOGENE BOUNDARY(K - pg) IMPORTANT BOUNDARIES IN THE GEOLOGICAL TIME SCALE
  13. 13. This is one of the oldest eons occurring about 4000 million years ago. It is the time the earth’s crust has cooled enough so as to lead to formation of continents. The heat flow was still three times more than it is today and it went to two times more during the Archean Proterozoic transformation. It is believes that such high heat flow was due to planetary accretion leading to formation of metallic core and heat from radioactive decay . Archean rocks can be found in Greenland, Siberia. ARCHEAN EON
  14. 14. This is spans over a time of 540-2500 Million years ago. This eon has further been classified into- Paleo-Proterozoic era, Meso-Proterozoic era, Neo- Proterozoic era. This eon states the transition to an oxygenated atmosphere in the Paleo-Proterozoic era; glaciation at the later part of Neo-Proterozoic era. And the most important is the Ediacaran period, which marks the dawn of the first ever soft body multicellular organisms on this planet. It also provides us with the first ever fossil evidence on the Earth. Proterozoic Eon
  15. 15. 1. This translational period ranges from 3000-2500 Million years ago. 2. Its signifies an increase in oxygen level along with increase in crustal stability. 3. Its marks a transformation from Prokaryotic life form to Eukaryotic life form. 4. Its also marks the increase in concentration of several minerals and increase in processes like weathering and erosion. Can be studied in Aravalli mountain range in India Significance of Archean-Proterozoic Boundary
  16. 16. Precambrian (The Super Eon) HAEDEN ARCHEAN PROTEROZOIC It constitutes 88% of the gts
  17. 17. Phanerozoic Eon Paleozoic Mesozoic Cenozoic Cambrian Ordovician Silurian Devonian Carboniferous Pennsylvanian Mississippian Permian Triassic Jurassic Cretaceous Paleogene Neogene Quaternary Paleocene Eocene Oligocene Miocene Pliocene Pleistocene Holocene
  18. 18. 1. It marked the increase of multicellular organisms . 2. It marked the increase in Oxygen level in the atmosphere. 3. It marked an increase in the biologically available minerals. 4. It indicates a dawn of a more complex life form. Can be studied in Tethys-Himalayan zone in Kashmir - Ladakh region Significance of Pre-Cambrian – Cambrian Boundary
  19. 19. Permian-Triassic Extinction (P-Tr Extinction) This is the biggest extinction event in the history on extinction event in the Geological Time Scale. It led to extinction of 96% of marine species and about 70% of terrestrial invertebrates. It ranges to about 252 million years ago. It ranges to about 252 Million years ago. Several reasons had been proposed for such a huge extinction. 1. Meteorite impact 2. Volcanic Explosion 3. Huge release of underwater methane Several records also says about:- 1. Global decrease of stable isotope C-13 to C-12 .(So rocks that do not give positive sign to Radiometric Test are considered to be of this era). 2. Increase in temperature by 80C. 3. Increase in the Carbon dioxide concentration(2000ppm). 4. Increase in the intensity of the incoming UV-Radiation.
  20. 20. Graphical representation of P-Tr Extinction
  21. 21. 1. The Permian era constitutes a major number of amphibians who depends on water to complete their life cycles. But the absence of fresh water created an arid condition for their existence. 2. This boundary is also marked by a sharp increase in marine & terrestrial fungi caused due to sharp increase in dead plants and animals. 3. It is believed that some of the amphibians got transformed into reptiles during this time because reptiles can survive in that arid condition. 4. It is marked with the dawn of DINOSAURS. Significance of Permian-Triassic Boundary
  22. 22. TRIASSIC PERIOD
  23. 23. JURASSIC PERIOD
  24. 24. CRETACEOUS PERIOD
  25. 25. 1. It ranges to about 65 Million years ago. It is marked by the end of all Mesozoic species(Dinosaurs)except birds. 2. The cause of this extinction is attributed to meteorite impact which resulted in a change of atmospheric condition. Reptile cannot adapt themselves to different condition. So it led to their extinction and dawn of mammals who do have the capacity to adapt themselves to different conditions. Can be studied Trinidad Lake State Park in Colorado Significance of the Cretaceous-Tertiary Boundary
  26. 26. SOURCE:- NATIONAL GEOGHRAPHICS
  27. 27. THANK YOU

