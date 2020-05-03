Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Perspective of smoke initiation and maintenance: A qualitative exploration among working adult men Author: M G Udaya Pus...
2 Contents Title.............................................................................................................
3 Title Perspective of smoke initiation and maintenance: A qualitative exploration among working adult men Abstract More t...
4 illness and death is highest (World Health Organization, 2018). As per the world health organization, more than six mill...
5 preferences (Morphett, Partridge, Gartner, Carter & Hall, 2015). Western countries has done considerable number of studi...
6 The selection criteria of the participants were; the individual has to be a current smoker and has been smoking more tha...
7 of the transcript. Interpretative analysis involved grouping together similar key points to identify recurrent themes wh...
8 Unassisted quitting Mind set Fresh my mouth Change the focus Perceived Health Risk Cough Not Fit 05.01 Adolescent and cu...
9 “When I am stressed…. Or when I need a mood changer, I normally go for a smoke. If am upset…., angry or depressed.. when...
1 0 “Actually …at that time I had some bad friendship with someone… when… when after office I go home… I used to sit with ...
1 1 05.03 Perceived Health Risk It was interesting to note that all the participants knew the impact of smoking on their h...
1 2 The Triadic influence (TTI) model is an ecological model of health behavior, which explained that all behaviors are in...
1 3 have a possibility of not selecting a representative sample as the participants seem to be peers and share group norms...
1 4 factors for smoking initiation and maintenance. The study further emphasized that the TTI model as a promising model t...
1 5 Acarli, Dilek Sultan, and Kasap Yaman Melek . “An examination of high school students’ smoking behavior by using the t...
1 6 Subramaniam, M., Shahwan, S., Fauziana, R., Satghare, P., Picco, L., Vaingankar, A. J., et al. (2015). Perspectives on...
1 7 Participant 01 : No one….None of my immediate family members are smoking Interviewer: Does your family members know th...
1 8 Participant 01 : It’s like this …. When you are smoking…ah… with a crowed …and it is just… a …time pass…kind of…you ju...
1 9 Participant 01 : Yes… Saturday ..Sunday I am not smoking because I am at home Interviewer: So… what are your hobbies…....
2 0 Participant 02 : Actually I had a brake up…ah..hik..hik… Interviewer: So why did you thought of smoking ? Participant ...
2 1 Participant 02 : Sometime… normally when someone gets stressed out they used to smoke…. But I don’t feel like that…if ...
2 2 started smoking again ..Worries something else to me…its not the stress ,….. worries like …it’s like I feel like missi...
2 3 Interviewer: How old are you? Participant 03 : I am….and….ah… 36 years old Interviewer: How many family members do you...
2 4 Interviewer: How old were you at that time? Participant 03 : after AL’s …ahh… that means like 16 to 17 years…. I guess...
2 5 Interviewer: Have you ever tried to quit? (prob question: If yes, what have you tried - therapy, medication) Participa...
2 6 Participant 03 : 360 Rupees per day…. So for five days …..ahhh…..1624 per week… like Interviewer: When you take a pack...
2 7 Interviewer: Can you remember the day that you first smoked? Participant 04 : Not exactly but some…. where around grad...
2 8 Participant 04: when I am stressed…. or when I need a mood changer I normally go for a smoke. If am upset…., angry or ...
2 9 Participant 04 : 340 Rupees a day to .. Sunday I don’t smoke… six days I am smoking… Interviewer: When you take a pack...
3 0
  1. 1. 1 Perspective of smoke initiation and maintenance: A qualitative exploration among working adult men Author: M G Udaya Pushpa Kumara Email: Udaya.Kuma83@gmail.com https://udaya1983.blogspot.com/
  2. 2. 2 Contents Title...............................................................................................................................................................3 03.01 Design ..............................................................................................................................................5 03.02 Sample..............................................................................................................................................5 03.03. Procedure.........................................................................................................................................5 03. Data collection.................................................................................................................................6 04. Results............................................................................................................................................7 05.01 Adolescent and curiosity.................................................................................................................8 05.02 Smoking as a coping buddy ............................................................................................................8 05.03 Conditioning of tension to smoking .................................................................................................9 05.03 Role of peers..................................................................................................................................9 05.03 Unassisted quitting.......................................................................................................................10 05.03 Perceived Health Risk......................................................................................................................11 05. Discussion.........................................................................................................................................11 06. Implication........................................................................................................................................13 08. Conclusion ....................................................................................................................................13 References ...................................................................................................................................................14 Transcript.....................................................................................................................................................16
  3. 3. 3 Title Perspective of smoke initiation and maintenance: A qualitative exploration among working adult men Abstract More than 6 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 890,000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke (WHO, 2017). In Sri Lanka the estimated mortality from tobacco-related illness is about 20,000 deaths annually. This study focuses on the working adult men on their smoking initiation and maintenance practices within a qualitative framework. The study was conducted based on a semi structured interview with four participants who are full time employees and have continued smoking for more than 1 year. As the study unfolded, it was identified that the peer socialization and tension, stress and worries have a significant influence on the smoking initiation and maintenance. Key words : Smoking initiation and maintenance, peer socialization, working adult men 01. Introduction The tobacco smoking epidemic has become one of the main non – communicable health threats which have contributed to millions of preventable deaths around the world. Out of 1.1 billion of the smokers in the world, around 80% live in low and middle-income countries, where the burden of tobacco-related
  4. 4. 4 illness and death is highest (World Health Organization, 2018). As per the world health organization, more than six million of deaths resulted from direct tobacco use and around 890,000 are the result of a non-smoker being exposed to second hand smoke (World Health Organization, 2018). This explained that smoking is not only dangerous to the smokers but also for those who are around them and for the society as a whole. Many teen smokers report using cigarettes for mood alteration and anger control as a form of self-mediating (Curry, Mermelstein & Sporer, 2009). In a study done to determine the views of both smokers and non-smokers on smoking and smoking cessation, most smokers cite health improvement as a reason for stopping, Though suffering from smoking-related illnesses should motivate people to stop, the evidence to support this is conflicting. One possible explanation for this could be that smokers often hold self-exempting beliefs, i.e. whilst they accept that smoking is generally harmful, they cite illogical justifications to explain why they are not personally at risk from their own smoking (Simsek, Akvardar, Doganay, Pekel & Günay, 2014). As per the study of Smoking Initiation and Maintenance (Subramaniam, et al., 2015) which was done based on a focus group discussion, identified that the peer and family influences as well as risk minimization, as predictors in smoking initiation and maintenance. The study further explained that the theory of triadic influence provided a promising theoretical framework to understand smoking initiation and maintenance in a sample of young adult smokers from a multi-ethnic Asian country. The study done in Australia, shows that there is strong interconnection between smoking and depression. A sense of hopelessness and poor control over one’s life appear to contribute to the maintenance of smoking among depressed smokers. Smoking may provide some immediate relief when distressed and allow ‘time out’, but it does not appear to help with long-term depression management (Clancy, Zwar & Richmond, 2013). In a study done on smokers’ attitudes towards assisted vs. unassisted quitting, the judgments about which methods to use for smoking cessation are not simply based on perceived safety and efficacy. It reflects the ideas about the nature of addiction, how well a given method suits their perceived situation and personality and their own and others’ experiences with the method. Their views about different methods are often not independent. Looking at attitudes towards assisted or unassisted quitting in isolation, may provide incomplete information on quitting preferences. It is therefore important that the above-mentioned factors are also considered when researching into smoking treatment
  5. 5. 5 preferences (Morphett, Partridge, Gartner, Carter & Hall, 2015). Western countries has done considerable number of studies relating to smoking, however there were only few studies available on Asian context. Most of the studies done in the Asian context were focusing on the prevalence of smoking and risk factors of smoking behavior, there were no studies found which has focused on why certain people initiate smoking and continue to smoke despite of adverse health outcomes which could bring by smoking. Thus, the primary purpose of the present study is to explore the context of smoking initiation and maintenance, from working adult men’s perspective, through a qualitative research method. This research was conducted using the principles of thematic analysis and a semi structured interview. This approach was considered appropriate as it was important to understand the smoking behaviour from their perspective. Qualitative research method analyses information conveyed through language and behaviour in natural settings (Flick, 2009). 02. Method 03.01 Design A qualitative study was carried out by interviewing four participants who were currently smoking and have been continuing the smoking behavior for more than one year. 03.02 Sample A semi structured interview was conducted with four male adults who are working fulltime and have been smoking more than one year from the date of interview. The participation for the study was voluntary and the participants were selected based on a snowball sampling method. Participants were in the range of 26 to 36 years of age. 03.03. Procedure
  6. 6. 6 The selection criteria of the participants were; the individual has to be a current smoker and has been smoking more than one year and the individual has to be a male adult who is currently a full time employee. A semi structured interview was carried out in the participant’s office after office hours. Interviews were in English language and audio recorded with the consent of the participants. All the interviews were done in one day and the time taken for the interview was around 15 to 25 minutes per participant. The interviews were transcribed verbatim and read several time to comprehend the participants responds. Thematic analysis has been described as the most useful method for “capturing the complexities of meaning within a textual data set” (Braun & Clarke, 2006) and it is well suited to exploratory studies using interview data. Once it had been transcribed, the researcher entered the initial coding phase, each line was coded. Lines with similar codes were grouped together and renamed as appropriate to form seven themes and within these, subthemes. The study was conducted within the framework of ethical guidelines and an explanation was given to all the participants before recruiting them for the study. Participants were educated on their rights of withdrawal from the study at any time during the study or within a week after the completion of the interview without any consequence by informing the researcher. 03. Data collection All four interviews were conducted by the researcher himself and the data was collected and recorded in audio format. Notes were also taken to capture the participant’s important responses to make data reliable and for the ease of interpretation. The interviews were started with little information on demographics of participants such as their age, marital status and the family background. How and why did the participant start smoking, family members’ response to the participants smoking habit and reason for continuing, awareness and attitudes towards smoking prevention and cessation were tested in the interview. Participants were given freedom to express additional issues and ideas which they considered relating to their smoking behavior. Interview data was analysed according to the thematic framework analysis to obtain the themes. Analysis involved transcribing the interview and familiarisation with the data through multiple readings
  7. 7. 7 of the transcript. Interpretative analysis involved grouping together similar key points to identify recurrent themes which revealed attitudes towards smoking and quitting (Ritchie & Lewis, 2003). 04. Results Ages of the participants were ranged from 26 years to 36 years, three participants were married and one participant was single. There were two participants whose family members had at least one smoker in a family and two participants had no family background with smoking experience. Duration of smoking varied between 1.1/2 years to 15 years. The participant started their smoking at the age between 14 to 19 years. Table No.01 Themes Sub Themes Adolescent and curiosity How does it work Just want to try During my school time Smoking as a coping buddy Mood changer More focused Association of tension to smoking Stress Depress Worries Role of peers Experience Temptation Socializing
  8. 8. 8 Unassisted quitting Mind set Fresh my mouth Change the focus Perceived Health Risk Cough Not Fit 05.01 Adolescent and curiosity The first time experience, burning curiosity and willingness to taste the un-tasted are ingrained in adolescents. These characteristics of adolescents have contributed to the initiation of smoking experience of the participants. All participants have started smoking during adolescents and have discontinued it after testing first time smoking experience. One participant explained his smoking experience stated with curiosity. “ I saw a fishermen who came to my house…was smoking… that was the main reason … I just wanted to know how does it work… “ One other explained it “When we were pooling… others were smoking … I just wanted to try ….first I didn’t like the smell at all. Just I wanted to try what it is ..” It was interesting to see that out of four, three participants had not seen any of their family members smoking. Participants explained that there was no influence from the family members for smoking. Curiosity was identified as the main reason for the first time smoking experience. 05.02 Smoking as a coping buddy Participants revealed the perceived benefits of smoking such as alleviating stress, worries and fatigue. Smoking helps them to refocus and feel energetic. One participant revealed that
  9. 9. 9 “When I am stressed…. Or when I need a mood changer, I normally go for a smoke. If am upset…., angry or depressed.. when I get too much workload also…” Smoke-break was also seen as a break without being perceived as shirking from work. One other participant described that his perceived benefits of getting more focus or concentration “When I smoke in a group.. I don’t feel anything… I go and smoke when I am stressed to get more concentration. More focused… …..it makes me feel, if there is something wrong …if there is something wrong that I have done…..i mean it makes me feel where did it go wrong…I mean ah….why did I do that …” 05.03 Conditioning of tension to smoking It was evident that, adult participants smoking behavior has been conditioned to the restlessness or in other words tension. One participant reveled that, how he started smoking after quitting smoking for four months. “at that tournament then we lost… final we lost .. I was worried and I went home… the other day was a weekend.. so I was at home then I …was worried and then only I started smoking again ..Worries something else to me…it’s not the stress,….. worries like …it’s like I feel like missing something” One other participant explained the time that he needs a smoke as follow. “When I am stressed…. Or when I need a mood changer I normally go for a smoke. If am upset…., angry or depressed.. when I get too much workload also…” It was clear that the participants smoking behavior has been conditioned with stress, worries and the restlessness which indicates that tension triggers a temptation for a smoke. 05.03 Role of peers Peer socialization where by people get influenced to smoking, it was identified that perceived group norms may create an environment for smokers to continue the smoking and may also influence on the frequency of smoking as well.
  10. 10. 1 0 “Actually …at that time I had some bad friendship with someone… when… when after office I go home… I used to sit with him ..I used to smoke …” “I got this… habit..ahh through my friends only … you know after AL’s…. ahh… you know …from my friend …when you are with friends ,,, when your friends smoke you also want to try it out… that’s how I got this habit” “I am not a chain smoker as such….right ..When I smoking …is….i don’t go and smoke alone unless otherwise I am very pressured …I don’t go and smoke alone ..just go with the click and …just have a small chat and have a smoke and come…” The above experiences explain the role of peers on the participants smoking behavior and the influence which can cause the participants in continuing the smoking behavior. 05.03 Unassisted quitting Out of four, three participants have tried to quit smoking more than two times. Some have been able to maintain a non-smoking behavior for six to eight months. During the interview participants were asked about their level of knowledge on the external support that they could get in the process of quitting. However, the participants showed minimum knowledge on assisted quitting process, rather they believed in unassisted quitting. They described the unassisted quitting as the best way to quit smoking. One participant explained the strategy that he used to quit smoking. “Strategy is…. One thing is ..ahh… its entirely your mind set…..and your friends …basically your friends and the environment….” One other participant explained his experience on quitting smoking. “When… I feel like I want to have a cigarette…I had a chewing gum and just fresh my mouth and …. or Mentos or something” It was observed that the participants were reluctant to discuss about the external support to quit smoking and they believed they can stop smoking by changing their focus from smoking to another alternative.
  11. 11. 1 1 05.03 Perceived Health Risk It was interesting to note that all the participants knew the impact of smoking on their health which had influenced three participants in trying to quit smoking, however none of the participants could completely stop it. “ Several time… one time stop smoking for about…aaahhhh…. seven months…because I feel like it is…not good for my health” One participant explained his experience in health related issues as follows. “Health issue in the sense, sometime… I get a cough … so at that time I reduce …but last year I got a bad cough … I that time only I start reducing smoking … actually I am smoking .. but to be honest… if you’re a daily smoker you can’t quit that easily , so what I am doing is I am reducing it now. So within this year I am going to quit smoking.” Further the same participant explained his idea on the health warning on the packet of cigarettes as follows. “Even though I am smoking… I can still run…. I can run 40 to 60 mints… I feel …because of my sport my nicotine will pass though the body and will not have a big issue.” 05. Discussion The study focused on smoke initiation and maintenance among working adults men. It was identified that the working environment and immediate social environment has a high influence over the continuation of smoking whist peer groups and curiosity at the adolescents play a central role in initiation of smoking habits. It was further identified that the smokers used smoking as a coping mechanism for their worries, stress and tension. The themes identified in the study indicated the applicability of the Triadic influence (TTI), which can be used to elaborate the findings of the study.
  12. 12. 1 2 The Triadic influence (TTI) model is an ecological model of health behavior, which explained that all behaviors are influenced by an interaction of genetics and environmental factors which can widely be used to explore substance related behavior. This model focused on three streams of influence such as interpersonal, social and cultural environment. These three influences can be further divided in to ultimate, distal and proximal level causes. Proximal levels are the predictors which can be influenced by distal and ultimate factors which can be controlled by the individuals. Ultimate – level causes are stable in nature and the individual has little control over them. The finding of the study showed that the peer influence in social and cultural environment emerged as a strong predictor for the initiation and maintenance of the smoking behavior. The study identified that the majority of smokers had no one in their family with a smoking habit. However, which could have an influence over curiosity to experience smoking at the adolescent stage. Not having prior exposure in smoking and not knowing the impact or even the benefits of smoking could have been an influence adolescent’s get the first-hand experience in smoking. The results further emphasized on the fact that the peer socialization can influence over the maintenance of smoking behavior and it can further increase the number of times or the frequency of smoking. Participant’s emphasis the fact that temptation for smoking can be developed through the smell of cigarette smoke which explains the importance of the development of interpersonal skills such as resistance and self-efficacy in controlling behavior. Interpersonal influences such as biological sensitivities to nicotine, fundamental and stable personality characteristics, social skills, and resistance and refusal skills were also identified as strong predictors of smoking behavior. It was identified that smoking was used as a copping strategy for tension, worries, mood changes and stress of the adult participants. It was further identified that smoking had been conditioned the tension and mental restlessness of the participants. Feeling stressed or worried triggers the need for smoking and smoking in return provides a relaxation for the smokers. Further, the pattern of smoking seems to be similar with all the participants and majority of the participants have identified lunch time and tea break as their smoking time. Health consciousness seems to be an important determinant of smoking; however the financial impact has showed a minimal influence over the idea of quitting smoking. This study has certain limitations such as the numbers of individuals interviewed were limited to four participants and was selected from one particular organization where the working environment, cultural representation was limited. The participants were selected by way of a snow ball method which could
  13. 13. 1 3 have a possibility of not selecting a representative sample as the participants seem to be peers and share group norms. 06. Implication This research focussed on working adult men’s smoking behavior and identified key themes that are associated with smoking initiation and maintenance of working adult men. This research has implications for future studies and practices. In the study it was identified that the peer socialization as a significant predictor of smoking initiation and maintenance. Therefore parental and peer involvement and education must be a part of the smoking prevention program. In the research it was identified that the participants have minimum knowledge on the external support that they can get for the smoking cessation process. Development of an education program and educating smokers on the assisted quitting is vital. Educating adolescents on the health issues of smoking will help to reduce the smoking initiation at adolescents. Development of a smoking cessation program which includes the developments in self– efficacy will help the smokers to build a smoke resistance environment. 07. Future research As the study implied, the initiation of smoking happens during the adolescents. It will be interesting to have an in-depth analysis of the contributing factors for smoking. Further, this study identified that the majority of the smokers who have quit smoking have started the smoking again after sometime. Therefore it is recommended to study the reason behind starting smoking again and to analyze the interpersonal skill gap of those smokers. 08. Conclusion The qualitative study on the working adult mens smoking behavior largely identified the themes that are similar to the qualitative studies that are done in other countries and cultures. It was interesting to note that conditioning of smoking habits to the mental restlessness and peer socialization as most significant
  14. 14. 1 4 factors for smoking initiation and maintenance. The study further emphasized that the TTI model as a promising model to explain smoking imitation and maintenance. . References Erol, Saime, and Erdogan Semra. “Application of a stage based motivational interviewing approach to adolescent smoking cessation: The Transtheoretical Model-based study.” Patient Education and Counseling, 2008. Guo, Boliang, Paul Aveyard, Antony Fielding, and Stephen Sutton. “Do the Transtheoretical Model processes of change, decisional balance and temptation predict stage movement? Evidence from smoking cessation in adolescents.” Addiction research report, 2009. Ham, Kyung Ok. “Mediating Effects of Self-Efficacy in the Transtheoretical Model Among Adolescent Male Smokers in Korea.” Asian Nursing Research, March 2019. Haug, Severin, Raquel Paz Castro, Tobias Kowatsch, Andreas Filler, and Michael P. Schaub. “Efficacy of a technology-based, integrated smoking cessation and alcohol intervention for smoking cessation in adolescents: Results of a cluster-randomised controlled trial.” Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 2017. Nawi, Azmawati Mohammed, Nurashidah Musa, Chen Ming Jia, Sukalenggam Alvin AL , and Mohd Noor Faraheen Salleh. “Four Weeks Intervention of Mobile Phone Text Messaging (Let’s Quit!) on Smoking Cessation among University Students: A Non-Randomized Controlled Trial.” International Journal of Medical Research & Health Sciences, 2017: 147-155.
  15. 15. 1 5 Acarli, Dilek Sultan, and Kasap Yaman Melek . “An examination of high school students’ smoking behavior by using the theory of planned behavior.” Journel of Baltic Sicence Eductation , 2014. Bettina B. Hoeppner , Colleen A. Redding, Joseph S. Rossi, Unto E. Pallonen, James O. Prochaska, and Wayne F. Velicer. “Factor Structure of Decisional Balance and Temptations Scales for Smoking: Cross-Validation in Urban Female African-American Adolescents.” International Society of Behavioral Medicine, 2011. Charkazi A, Shahnazi H, Ghourchaei AB, Mirkarimi K. “Smoking behaviors in Iranian male students: An application of transtheoretical model.” J Edu Health, 2012. Emma S. a,, Everson , and Adrian H. Taylor a, Michael U. “Determinants of physical activity promotion by smoking cessation advisors as an aid for quitting: Support for the Transtheoretical Model.” Patient Education and Counseling, 2010. Grimshaw G,, and Stanton A. “Tobacco cessation interventions for young people (Review).” Database of Systematic Reviews, 2010. Haug, Severin , Schaub Michael P., and Schmid Holger . “Predictors of adolescent smoking cessation and smoking reduction.” Patient Education and Counseling, 2014. Haug, Severin, Michael P Schaub, and Holger Schmid. “Predictors of adolescent smoking cessation and smoking reduction .” Zurich Open Repository , 2014. Kara E. , Krok-Horton. “Motivational Interviewing for Smoking Cessation in Primary Care.” in Primary Care, 2016. Maryam , Khazaee-Pool, Pashaei Tahereh, Koen Ponnet, Jafari Fatemeh , and Alizadeh Rashin . “Decisional Balance Inventory (DBI) Adolescent Form for Smoking: Psychometric Properties of the Persian Version.” BMC Public Health , 2017. Paul , Aveyard, Massey Louise , Parsons Amanda , Manaseki Semira, and Griffin Carl. “The effect of Transtheoretical Model based interventions on smoking cessation.” Social Science & Medicine, 2008. Rios, Leonardo Essado, and Alex Moreira Herval. “Prevalences of Stages of Change for Smoking Cessation in Adolescents and Associated Factors: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.” Journal of Adolescent Health, 2019. Rutger C.M.E., Engels, Van Zundert Rinka M.P., and Kleinjan Marloes . “Smoking cessation-specific parenting and parental smoking as precursors of adolescent smoking cognitions and quitting.” Addictive Behaviors, 2012.
  16. 16. 1 6 Subramaniam, M., Shahwan, S., Fauziana, R., Satghare, P., Picco, L., Vaingankar, A. J., et al. (2015). Perspectives on Smoking Initiation and Maintenance:. Environmental Research and Public Health. Velicer, Wayne F. “Smoking cessation and stress management: Applications of the Transtheoretical Model of behavior change.” Homeostasis in health and disease: international journal devoted to integrative brain functions and homeostatic systems, July 1998. Young-, Ho Kim. “Adolescents’ smoking behavior and its relationships with psychological constructs based on transtheoretical model: A cross-sectional survey.” International Journal of Nursing Studies , 2006. Zeynep , Güngörmüs, and Behice Erci. “Transtheorethical model-based education given for smoking cessation in higher school students.” Faculty of Health Science, Ataturk University, 2012. Transcript Interview with participant No 01 Interviewer: How old are you Participant 01 : 29 Years Interviewer: How many family members do you have and what are they doing ? Participant 01 ahhh… I am married one year…. Spouse only ..so far Interviewer: Do anyone of your family members smoke?
  17. 17. 1 7 Participant 01 : No one….None of my immediate family members are smoking Interviewer: Does your family members know that you are smoking? Participant 01 : No one knows…. My father is very serious about on…once…one of my relatives smoked and he asked him to walk out of the car…because he smelled cigarettes. That strict.. Interviewer: Can you remember the day that you first smoked? Participant 01 : First smoked…Yes… Interviewer: When was that ? Participant 01 :That was during my AL’s , there is a pool parlor called TGIF in Dehiwala … we went to play pool at the pool parlor and it was a “Benson” Interviewer: At that time what was your age… Participant 01 :17 or 18 may be Interviewer: What was the reason for that? Participant 01 : Just…..when we were pooling… others were smoking … I just wanted to try ….first I didn’t like the smell at all..just I wanted to try what it is Interviewer: At what time do you normally smoke ? Participant 01 : Here……ahh…no… it has been the regular ..ah …I would say…at around 10.30 and 3.30…. Interviewer: That means you have a specific time? Specific time… in the sense …. In the tea brake…. Interviewer: What type of cigarettes do you typically smoke? Could you please describe a situation that you need a cigarette? Participant 01 : I am not a chain smoker as such….right ..When I smoke …is….i don’t go and smoke alone unless otherwise I am very pressured …I don’t go and smoke alone ..just go with the click and …just have a small chat and have a smoke and come… Interviewer: How long have you been smoking? Participant 01 : 10 years…. Interviewer: How does smoking cigarettes make you feel?
  18. 18. 1 8 Participant 01 : It’s like this …. When you are smoking…ah… with a crowed …and it is just… a …time pass…kind of…you just talk and you just smoke …ah… a social… I would call Interviewer: How do you feel..? Participant 01 : When I smoke in a group.. I don’t feel anything… I go and smoke when I am stressed to get more concentration. More focused… …..it makes me feel if there is something wrong …if there is something wrong that I have done…..i mean it makes me feel where did it go wrong…I mean ah….why did I do that … Interviewer: How many cigarettes do you smoke per day? Participant 01 : One …or two per day averagely… Interviewer: Are you not smoking at night..? Participant 01 : No…. because of my family …. Yeah…..when I go out with my friends … I do but …not regularly ..I do… Interviewer: Have you ever tried to quit? (prob question: If yes, what have you tried - therapy, medication) Participant 01 : Yes, several times …..and this is also a one attempt ..that currently I am going through ..hik …hik… Five, Six time….. what happens is when someone is calling me …I can’t say no….now what I am doing is ..ah… I am going and I will have something else Interviewer: When was the last time you tried to quit? Participant 01 : Recently ….this attempt I have said no to friends… previous attempts I couldn’t say no… Interviewer: How is your smoking behavior changed one year before to now? Participant 01 : Has come down… drastically Interviewer: When you take a packet of cigarette , how do you feel about the picture which has a cancer patient and a child in it. Participant 01 : I feel bad… but I don’t look at it purposely… I can’t look at it… the only picture that I look at is the baby on the other side and some sort of a scanning …others I don’t because I am scared …. That is not scary as other pictures …I guess Interviewer: Do you know the effect of smoking on your health?
  19. 19. 1 9 Participant 01 : Yes… Saturday ..Sunday I am not smoking because I am at home Interviewer: So… what are your hobbies…. Participant 01 : ….hmmm…. I don’t like travelling much….i am a very lethargic person …. I don’t like travelling much … I don’t have a hobbies as such Interviewer: How old are you? Participant 02 : my age is 27…and ahhh… this August I will be 28 Interviewer: How many family members do you have? What are they doing? Participant 02 : There are six people in my family Interviewer: Do anyone of your family members smoke? Participant 02 : And…ah… my father is a smoker …..and my ..see… my bothers also used to smoke…ahhh…and he is living with us……… Interviewer: Do your family members know that you are smoking? Participant 02 : Actually…. They don’t know….ah….two times I got caught….while I am smoking and while… a.. I am keeping my lighter …in my pocket … that’s it…but… they might know… but …I am not sure .. Interviewer: How do they react on your smoking habit? Participant 02 : I am not smoking at home…. Interviewer: Can you remember the day that you first smoked? Participant 02 : I can’t remember the date… I can tell when I started…I think I started in grade 11 … in 2000 …. Interviewer: What was the reason for that?
  20. 20. 2 0 Participant 02 : Actually I had a brake up…ah..hik..hik… Interviewer: So why did you thought of smoking ? Participant 02 : mmmmm…. Actually….its ..like this..ah.. I live in kolpity …ah..a… some of my friends are smoking…. I …. I am doing sports… I … I .. was thoroughly …. against… smoking…. When I was there they used to smoke but I was not…but …after the break up… ahhhh ..i just …. thought what is happening when I smoke……. Interviewer:At that time how did you feel like? Participant 02 : a…………ahh… when I smoked at the first instance …aaaaaa…I had some cough…. I and feel like fainting …at that I didn’t like…. it Interviewer: How old were you at that time? Participant 02 : 15 to 16 years Interviewer: How many cigarettes do you smoke per day? Participant 02 : for a day …. four or five Interviewer: At what time do you smoke? Participant 02 : Actually I don’t have any specific time…sometimes… after lunch. I do… but that’s not compulsory …. I thought of ….a… to relax my mind … I used to smoke…. Interviewer: Is there any other specific time that you normally smoke. After lunch …a… anyway I smoke .... after lunch I used to go out and have a smoke and come…during in the morning …not a specific time… some time if someone asked me to come for a smoke… then I go out and have a smoke… Interviewer: What type of Cigarettes do you typically smoke? Participant 02 : …hmmm.. no its not like that Interviewer: Could you please describe a situation that you need a cigarette?
  21. 21. 2 1 Participant 02 : Sometime… normally when someone gets stressed out they used to smoke…. But I don’t feel like that…if I am stressed…and smoke then I….. my head gets a pain…let’s say someone asked…or someone comes to me then I will definitely go and have a smoke… sometime.. during morning hours ….while I am working ..a…. I feel like I am swatting…..and my body tells me that you need to have a smoke now ….at that time… I … I smoke. Interviewer: How long have you been smoking? Participant 02 : Over 12 years Interviewer: How does smoking cigarettes make you feel? Participant 02 : as I said …I …after lunch I smoke…. I …. I… don’t go alone and smoke…to be honest….i don’t feel anything…. When my body says you need to have a smoke…. How can I say… I feel relaxed…some time I feel like blind…. At that time if I have a smoke that makes me more focused…. But I don’t feel anything…. Because my body is adopted to it…if a new guy is smoking they will feel it . Interviewer: Have you ever tried to quit? (prob question: If yes, what have you tried - therapy, medication ) Participant 02 : …I have ..actually… two , three times I have stopped smoking …between 6 to 8 months I stopped smoking…once I …I am playing for a club …basketball club … when… after…I played for the club .. there was a tournament.. Once we start the first practices …a I feel like I didn’t have fitness … so I thought of stopping smoking …then concentrate on basketball. Interviewer: So what did you do to stop it ? When… I feel like I want to have a cigarette…I had a chewing gum and just freshen my mouth and …. or mentos or something Interviewer: When was the last time you tried to quit? Participant 02 : during 2016 …. Interviewer: Why did you start again..? Sometime….let’s say …at that tournament..so and then we lost… final we lost .. I was worried and I went home… the other day was a weekend.. so I was at home then I …was worried and then only I
  22. 22. 2 2 started smoking again ..Worries something else to me…its not the stress ,….. worries like …it’s like I feel like missing something Interviewer: Have you ever said no to someone when they invite for a smoke…? Participant 02 : yes… I have … I have said on two, three time to my friends… but when you get the smoke… then you feel like you need to smoke again. Interviewer: Has your smoking behavior changed one year before to now? Participant 02 : Actually …earlier …I was smoking around 20 cigarettes per day … after…ahhh… 2016 I thought of reducing … Interviewer: What was the reason for smoking that much of cigarettes? Participant 02 : Actually …at that time I had some bad friendship with someone… when… when after office I go home… I used to sit with him ..i used to smoke … Interviewer: When you take a packet of cigarettes, how do you feel about the picture which has a cancer patient and a child in it. Participant 02 : earlier … I used to feel that if I continue I will get something like that …and one of my friend …. I am really happy…even though I am smoking… I can still run…. I can run 40 to 60 mints… I feel …because of my sport my nicotine will pass through the body and will not have a big issue. Interviewer: Do you know the effect of smoking on your health? Participant 02 : health issue in the sense sometime… I get a cough … so at that time I reduce …but last year I got a bad cough … I that time only start reducing smoking … actually I am smoking .. but to be honest… if you’re a daily smoker you can’t quit that easily , so what I am doing is I am reducing it now. So within this year I am going to quit smoking.. Interviewer: Any particular reason for that? Participant 02 : This year I am going to get married that’s why…and it is not good for family life if… I am smoking…
  23. 23. 2 3 Interviewer: How old are you? Participant 03 : I am….and….ah… 36 years old Interviewer: How many family members do you have and what are they doing ? Participant 03 : I am married …ahhh… married and have a daughter and second one is also expected…. Ahhhh…… by October… I will be a father to two children ….. Interviewer: Do anyone of your family members smoke? Participant 03 : No…none of them… not even Dada… Mama ..ahh…brother also they don’t Interviewer: How many brothers do you have ? Participant 03 : I have …two elder brothers, one younger brother and one sister …. I got this habit through…. Basically my… friends…. friends like ….once you…. Interviewer: Does your family members know that you are smoking? Participant 03 : None of them know…. No.. Interviewer: None of them knows… all this time your parents or even your wife? Participant 03 : no…. because that reason is…. Interviewer: How do they react on your smoking habit ? Participant 03 : Interviewer: Can you remember the day that you first smoked? Participant 03 : I got this… habit..ahh through my friends only … you know after AL’s…. ahh… you know …from my friend …when you are with friends ,,, when your friends smoke you also want to try it out… that’s how I got this habit Interviewer: What was the reason for that? Participant 03 : Just to experience….
  24. 24. 2 4 Interviewer: How old were you at that time? Participant 03 : after AL’s …ahh… that means like 16 to 17 years…. I guess.. Interviewer: How many cigarettes do you smoke per day? Participant 03 : I smoke… like five to six cigarettes per day Interviewer: At what time do you smoke ? Participant 03 : after the lunch… time and after tea time..around 10 in the morning and 3 in the evening…. Ahhhh… and whenever I am stressed or whenever I have free time… its like this…. when I have no work to do also… I feel like having a …ahhh smoke….. but I don’t smoke after going home and even Saturdays and Sundays… ahh…. Because I don’t want to expose my child to it and…ahhhh I don’t want my family to know ….aaaahhhhhh … that I am smoking… Interviewer: What type of cigarettes do you typically smoke? Participant 03 : one brand only … gold-leaf ,,,,…. Interviewer: Could you please describe a situation that you need a cigarette? Participant 03 : after lunch , at tea time and when I am in stress…..and when I am not loaded with work also..aahhh I need to have a smoke….and if the friends invite me for a smoke….. Interviewer: How long have you been smoking? Participant 03 : I was a part time smoker .. but…daily basis I started smoking in 7 or 8 years back…otherwise ..ahh… it was like one cigarette per day Interviewer: How does smoking cigarettes make you feel? Participant 03 : I feel like a man…ahhh.. and feel…. like…..good… I ahhh…I feel like a big man….
  25. 25. 2 5 Interviewer: Have you ever tried to quit? (prob question: If yes, what have you tried - therapy, medication) Participant 03 : Several time… one time stopped smoking for about…aaahhhh…. seven months…because I feel like it is…not good for my health…. Interviewer: When was the last time you tried to quit? Participant 03 : Four months ago …ah…like Interviewer: What are the strategies that you used ? Participant 03 : Strategy is…. one thing is ..ahh… its entirely your mind set…..and your friends …basically your friends and the environment…. When you quit smoking..ahh….you should not be in a place where the smokers are …..Because that nicotine is tempting you to …you know… smoke again….ah..and ahh… also matters a lot …. Interviewer: What are the strategies that you used (repeat) ? Participant 03 : I ….. Thought,.. first thing is to go home early….other thing is I want to occupy myself with something else Interviewer: So what makes you to smoke again? Participant 03 : Work…. and friends ….. Interviewer: How is your smoking behavior changed one year before to now? Participant 03 : it has increased during last six years … Interviewer: How much do you spend per week on cigarettes?
  26. 26. 2 6 Participant 03 : 360 Rupees per day…. So for five days …..ahhh…..1624 per week… like Interviewer: When you take a packet of cigarettes , how do you feel about the picture which has a cancer patient and a child on it? Participant 03 : I feel it, then again …I feel like I will not get any issues…. Like that Interviewer: Do you know the effect of smoking on your health? Participant 03 : …Not… not really Interviewer: How old are you? Participant 04 : My age is 25 years old… Interviewer: How many family members do you have and what are they doing ? Participant 04 : I am the only child in the home…and I am married … recently … my father retired… my mama is a nurse …. Interviewer: Do anyone of your family members smoke? Participant 04 : I have been told that my dad is smoking … ahh … but I have never seen him smoking… Interviewer: Does your family members know that you are smoking? Participant 04 : currently they know… but those days they didn’t know Interviewer: How do they react on your smoking habit ? Participant 04 : They don’t like…. Because my Mama is a nurse… they don’t like…
  27. 27. 2 7 Interviewer: Can you remember the day that you first smoked? Participant 04 : Not exactly but some…. where around grade 8 or 9 Interviewer: What was the reason for that? Participant 04 : Just to test it… Interviewer: Why did you smoke? Participant 04 : No…. I saw a fishermen who came to my house…was smoking… that was the main reason … I just want to how does it work… Interviewer: How old were you at that time? Participant 04 : Interviewer: How many cigarettes do you smoke per day? Participant 04 : These days 7 to 8 per day. Interviewer: At what time do you smoke ? Participant 04 : When the work and all… when I get so much of stress…. Not the answer but… a… when the mood comes…. People say when you are over stressed you want to smoke … when I feel like.. I will have just a cup of tea and a smoke…properly after a meal… mostly day time… Interviewer: Are you smoking alone or with someone else? Participant 04 : Mostly with friends…. Some time I call friends for a smoke or they call me for a smoke… Interviewer: What type of cigarettes do you typically smoke? Participant 04 : Dunhill Interviewer: Could you please describe a situation that you need a cigarette?
  28. 28. 2 8 Participant 04: when I am stressed…. or when I need a mood changer I normally go for a smoke. If am upset…., angry or depressed.. when I get too much workload also… Interviewer: How long have you been smoking? Participant 04: Year and a half… I started in school… but I didn’t continue Interviewer: How does smoking cigarettes make you feel? Participant 04 : Energetic… people say it is a silly thing for me…in a way …it’s a time pass ..if you have a bad mood you can refresh your mind … Interviewer: Why do you smoke now? Participant 04 : Interviewer: Have you ever tried to quit? (prob question: If yes, what have you tried - therapy, medication) Participant 04 : Not yet Interviewer: Any idea to quit smoking? Participant 04 : If I have a motivation for that…aahhh …. Yess.. upto now …no….. Interviewer: When was the last time you tried to quit? Participant 04 : Interviewer: How does your smoking behavior change one year before to now? Participant 04 : From one for a day … and now 6 to 7… last year I started to go to night club so… it increased. Interviewer: How much do you spend per week on cigarettes?
  29. 29. 2 9 Participant 04 : 340 Rupees a day to .. Sunday I don’t smoke… six days I am smoking… Interviewer: When you take a packet of cigarettes, how do you feel about the picture which has a cancer patient and a child on i? Participant 04 : For a second I get shocked ..a… ahh… and then again….i normally don’t buy packets … Interviewer: Do you know the effect of smoking on your health? Participant 04 : I know…but ….if I have a motivation or something I would have stopped smoking
