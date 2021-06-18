Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOOD MORNING
FLUID AND ELECTROLYTE BALANCE Guided by: Dr SHOBHA K.S Presented by : Dr UDAYKIRAN
 contents o Introduction o fluid balance o Functions of water o Distribution of body water o Water turnover and balance o...
o Electrolyte balance o Electrolyte composition of body fluids o Osmolarity and osmolality of body fluids o Regulation of ...
 The organism possesses tremendous capacity to survive against odds maintaining homeostasis  This is particularly true w...
Fluid balance
What is a fluid ? A substance that has no fixed shape and yields easily to external pressure ; fluid can be either a gas o...
Distribution of body water  Total body water in an adult of 70kg varies from 60-70%(36-49 litres)of total body weight  T...
Total body water(60-70%) (36-49L) ICF(50%) 35 L ECF(20%) 14 L Interstitial tissue fluid(ITF) 15% - 11 L Plasma intravascul...
 The extracellular compartment must be recognized as more heterogenous and should be subdivided into four more subdivisio...
Water turnover and balance  The body possesses tremendous capacity to regulate its water content in a healthy individual....
EXOGENOUS WATER  Ingested water and beverages , water content of solid foods constitute the exogenous sources of water  ...
ENDOGENOUS WATER  The metabolic water produced within the body is endogenous water  300-350 ml/day is derived from oxida...
Water output  Four distinct routes for elimination of water from body: 1. Urine 2. Skin 3. Lungs 4. feces
Urine  It is the major route for water loss from the body  The urine output is about 1-2 l/day  Water loss through kidn...
Hormonal regulation of urine production  About 180L of water is filtered by glomeruli into the renal tubules everyday  M...
Skin  Loss of water (450 ml/day)occurs through the body surface by perspiration  This mostly depends on atmospheric temp...
The lost water by perspiration (via skin) and respiration (via lungs) is collectively referred to as “INSENSIBLE WATER LOS...
What is fluid balance?  Fluid balance is a term used to describe the balance of the input and output of fluids in the bod...
Goals of maintenance of fluids  Prevent dehydration  Prevent electrolyte disturbance  Prevent ketoacidosis  Prevent pr...
Factors affecting fluid balance LIFESTYLE FACTORS: o Exercise o Stress o nutrition DEVELOPMENTAL FACTORS: o Infants and ch...
Abnormalities associated with water balance -Dehydration -Overhydration
Dehydration  Dehydration is a condition characterized by “water depletion in the body”. It may be due to insufficient int...
 Hypovolemia , also known as water depletion or volume contraction , is a state of abnormally low extracellular fluid in ...
Causes of Dehydration  Diarrhea  Vomiting  Excessive sweating  Fluid loss in burns  Adrenocortical dysfunction  Kidn...
Characteristics of Dehydration There are three degrees of dehydration:  Mild -occurs when fluid loss or diminished fluid ...
 Moderate -occurs with fluid deficit of 5-10% in infants and 3-6% in children -the fluid deficit should be replaced withi...
Thirst mechanism DECREASED VOLUME OF ECF STIMULATES OSMORECEPTORS IN HYPOTHALAMIC THIRST CENTER INCREASED OSMOLALITY OF EC...
Treatment  Intake of plenty of water  In subjects who cannot take orally water should administrated IV in an isotonic so...
Overhydration  Overhydration or water intoxication is caused by excessive retention of water in the body  This may occur...
Clinical symptoms  Headache  Lethargy  Convulsions Treatment  Stoppage of excess water intake  Administration of hype...
Water tank model
Electrolyte balance
Electrolyte balance  Electrolytes are the compounds which readily dissociate in solution and exists as ions i.e. positive...
Electrolyte composition of body fluids  Electrolytes are well distributed in the body fluids in order to maintain the osm...
Osmolality of plasma  Osmolality is a measure of solute particles present in the fluid medium  Na+ and its associated an...
Osmolality of ECF and ICF  Movement of water across the biological membranes is dependent on the osmotic pressure differe...
Normal ranges ,their roles and disturbances in common electrolytes
IONS RANGE FUNCTION DISTURBANCES 134-145mEq/L Helps maintain fluid balance Needed for muscle contractions Helps with ne...
IONS RANGE FUNCTION DISTURBANCES 3.5-5.0 mmol/L Keeps blood pressure levels stable Regulates heart contractions Helps w...
Regulation of electrolyte balance
 Aldosterone-is a mineralocorticoid produced by adrenal cortex Antidiuretic hormone  An increase in the plasma osmolalit...
Electrolyte imbalance
Signs of an electrolyte imbalance  Changes in heartbeat  Anxiety and trouble in sleeping  Muscle spasms  Digestive iss...
HYPONATREMIA:  An imbalance between the total body water accumulation and the body’s accumulation of electrolytes  It is...
Symptoms of hyponatremia • Nausea and vomiting • Headache • Convulsion • Restlessness and irritability • Muscle weakness ,...
Treatment of hyponatremia  Hyponatremia treatment is aimed at addressing the underlying cause, if possible.  If you have...
HYPERNATREMIA:  Plasma Na+ >145 mEq/l  Due to increased sodium and decreased water Caused due to:  Excessive intake of ...
Symptoms of hypernatremia • Hypernatremia typically causes thirst • Serious symptoms include: brain dysfunction • Severe h...
Treatment of hypernatremia  Hypernatremia can occur rapidly (within 24 hours) or develop more slowly over time (more than...
Hypokalemia  Hypokalemia is when blood's potassium levels are too low.  Potassium is an important electrolyte for nerve ...
Symptoms of hypokalemia  Elevation of bp  Abnormal heart rhythm  Muscle weakness  Myalgia  Tremors  Muscle cramps  ...
TREATMENT OF HYPOKALEMIA  In treating hypokalemia , the first step is to identify and stop ongoing losses of potassium  ...
Hyperkalemia  It is defined as a serum potassium concentration greater than 5.5mEq/L  The normal serum concentration ran...
Symptoms of hyperkalemia  Nausea  Fatigue  Muscle weakness or  Tingling sensation Serious symptoms include:  Slow hea...
Treatment of hyperkalemia  Diet low in potassium(for mild cases)  Discontinue medication that increase blood potassium l...
HYPERCALCEMIA  Hypercalcemia is a condition in which the calcium level in your blood is above normal  Hypercalcemia is u...
SYMPTOMS  You might not have signs or symptoms if your hypercalcemia is mild.  More-severe cases produce signs and sympt...
Hypercalcemia is caused by • Overactive parathyroid glands (hyperparathyroidism) • Cancer • Hereditary factors • Immobilit...
TREATMENT OF HYPERCALCEMIA  If hypercalcemia is mild, we might choose to watch and wait, monitoring bones and kidneys ove...
HYPOCALCEMIA  This deficiency may be due to a variety of factors, including: • poor calcium intake over a long period of ...
SYMPTOMS  Severe symptoms of hypocalcemia include: • confusion or memory loss • muscle spasm • numbness and tingling in t...
TREATMENT OF HYPOCALCEMIA  Commonly recommended calcium supplements include: • calcium carbonate- which is the least expe...
HYPERPHOSPHATEMIA:  High level of phosphate or phosphorous in blood is known as hyperphosphatemia  A high phosphate leve...
Causes:  High vitamin D levels  Damage to cells  Serious body wide infections  Diabetic ketoacidosis Treatment: -Reduc...
HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA:  Low levels of phosphate in the blood  There are two types of hypophosphatemia: -Acute hypophosphatemi...
Causes: Certain medical conditions can cause hypophosphatemia by: -Decreasing the amount of phosphate absorption in intest...
Long term or excess use of certain drugs , such as: -Diuretics -Antacids -Theophylline , Bronchodilators -Corticosteroids ...
Acid base balance
Acid base balance  Acid base balance means regulation of [H+] in the body fluid  Even slight changes in H+ value from no...
 Normal pH of blood is maintained in narrow range of 7.35-7.45 i.e. slightly alkaline  The pH of ICF is rather variable ...
Production of acids by body  The metabolism in the body is accompanied by an overall production of acids  Like the volat...
Production of bases by body  The formation of basic compounds in the body in the normal circumstances is negligible  Som...
Maintenance of blood pH  The body has developed three lines of defense mechanism to regulate the bodies acid-base balance...
Blood buffer  Buffer may be defined as a solution of a weak acid (HA) and its salts (BA) with a strong base.  The buffer...
Bicarbonate buffer system  Sodium bicarbonate and carbonic acid (NaHCO3-H2CO3) is the most predominant buffer system of E...
Blood pH and the ratio of HCO3 - and H2CO3  The plasma bicarbonate (HCO3 -) Concentration is around 24 mmol/L(range 22-26...
Phosphate buffer system  Sodium dihydrogen phosphate and disodium hydrogen phosphate (NaH2Po4-Na2HPo4) constitute the pho...
Protein buffer system  The plasma proteins and hemoglobin together constitute the protein buffer system of blood  Iminda...
Respiratory mechanism for pH regulation  Respiratory system provides a rapid mechanism for maintenance of acid-base balan...
 The rate of respiration is controlled by a respiratory center ,located in the medulla of the brain  The center is highl...
Hemoglobin as a buffer  Hemoglobin of erythrocytes is also important in the respiratory regulation of pH  At tissue leve...
Generation of HCO3 - by RBC  Due to lack of aerobic metabolic pathways , RBC produce very little CO2  The plasma CO2 dif...
 H+ are trapped and buffered by hemoglobin as concentration gradient of HCO3 - increases in RBC  It diffuses into plasma...
Renal mechanism for pH regulation  The kidneys regulate the blood pH by maintaining the alkali reserve , besides excretin...
CARBONIC ANHYDRASE AND RENAL REGULATION  The enzyme carbonic anhydrase is of central importance in the renal regulation o...
EXCRETION OF H+ IONS
REABSORPTION OF BICARBONATE
EXCRETION OF TITRATABLE ACIDS
EXCRETION OF AMMONIUM IONS
DISORDERS OF ACID-BASE BALANCE  The body has developed an efficient system for maintenance of acid base equilibrium with ...
 The four acid-base disorders are primarily due to alterations in either bicarbonate or carbonic acid  The metabolic aci...
Metabolic acidosis Respiratory acidosis CAUSES: CAUSES: -Diabetes mellitus (ketoacidosis) -Renal failure -Lactic acidosis ...
Metabolic alkalosis Respiratory alkalosis CAUSES: CAUSES: -Severe vomiting -Hypokalemia -Intravenous administration of bic...
Conclusion:  Water is the solvent of life.  Undoubtedly water is more important than any other single compound in our li...
References:  A MATHER , L BURNETT , DR SULLIVAN , P STEWART . CLINICAL BIOCHEMISTRY AND METABOLIC MEDICINE.IN:DAVIDSONS P...
