Top Ten Most Popular Luxury Brands for Accessories Online
Intrigued by the top 10 Luxury Brands? Lifestyle Stores is where you can find them all. Whether it’s a minimalistic timepi...
There was a time when luxury brands were unheard of in a country like India, now get up to speed with the top 10 Luxury Brands Lifestyle Stores offers

  2. 2. Titan is an Indian watch brand that is synonymous with class and style. The brand is well-established for producing timepieces that are highly durable, stylish and in sync with international style trends. Titan Raga is their premium range specially designed for the modern woman who prefers dainty straps and a delicate dial watch when donning a silk saree or a ruffle- detail blouse. Each watch features the Titan logo and a metallic body that will never go out of style. TITAN Raga
  3. 3. Fossil is one of the most affordable top ten luxury brands in the world. Their sleek watch designs combined with stainless steel bodies make them worth the price and hype. Most designs feature a large dial and a classic black leather strap with black or white stitching. Overall, the timepieces are elegant and make for the perfect accessory when dressing up for work. Fossil
  4. 4. This top ten luxury brand has been appreciated the world over for its apparel and fashion accessories for men and women. Each product from the brand indicates how premium the brand is, right down to the most minute details. Thanks to Lifestyle Stores, there are many pleasing Calvin Klein fragrances offered to their Indian clientele. You can easily shop for perfumes that are exclusively designed to cater to your preferences. Calvin Klein
  5. 5. The Japan-based brand is designed to cater to working-class professionals. The watches from this luxury brand include classic pieces with computerized add-on features. Pick and choose watches with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple time zone features and other exciting add-ons with Lifestyle Stores. Casio Edifice
  6. 6. Styling a Guess wristwatch has always been an indication of great style. The innovative global lifestyle and top handbag brand has some of the most exquisite accessories in the market. Grab yourself a Chronograph timepiece on Lifestyle Stores, bedazzled with jewels and a soft silicone strap. Gues s
  7. 7. Add sophistication and charm to your workwear by picking out a luxury timepiece from Emporio Armani. There are also plenty of silicon-strapped watches with a durable stainless steel dial casing by the brand that is perfect for work and special occasions where you need to dress your best. Get your hands on a classic Emporio Armani watch and flash the logo wherever you go. Emporio Armani
  8. 8. A smartwatch can make a world of difference to your style as well as your life. One glance at Garmin’s smartwatch selection and the number of options available will blow you over. Each watch is equipped to keep track of your energy levels, download music and notify you with calls and reminders. Grab a desirable timepiece from the selection and enjoy a great battery life and water-resistant features. Garmin
  9. 9. Among the top ten luxury brands, Michael Kors takes the cake. It began making waves with its bedazzled wristwatches and the oh-so-gorgeous Selma handbag in Saffiano leather. The details on each of their pieces are highly unique, and each product is made with immense love. One of the most noticeable characteristics of an accessory for Michael Kors is its giant MK logo, top-quality stitching and the use of premium materials. Each product also comes with a warranty card that helps cover replacements and damages. Michael Kors
  10. 10. Step out in the sun with a fabulous pair of glares and a stylish watch from Esprit – one of the top ten luxury brands that manufacturers accessories for men and women. Whether you like the finish of a leather strap or a metallic one, the label has it all. So strap on a luxurious watch from Esprit and paint the town in your impeccable style. Esprit
  11. 11. You must have spotted the iconic timepieces from Daniel Wellington on the wrists of some of the most popular Instagram influencers, including Aakriti Rana, Aashna Shroff and Shaurya Sandhya. One of the top ten luxury brands has a wide variety of dainty watches and cuffs to fit the minimalist style aesthetic. The trendy watches feature a sleek design with the DW logo stamped right in the top Centre of the dial and interchangeable straps. Daniel Wellington
  12. 12. Intrigued by the top 10 Luxury Brands? Lifestyle Stores is where you can find them all. Whether it’s a minimalistic timepiece for Daniel Wellington or a diamond-encrusted watch from Emporio Armani, the platform houses it all. Thank You...

