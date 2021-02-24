Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Top Clothing Brand in India for Men, Women, & Kids
For Men: • Levi’s • Peter England • Nike • Being Human • Pepe Jeans For Kids: • Monte Carlo • Gini & Jony • United Colors ...
One of the oldest clothing brands from the U.S., Levi Strauss & Co. or Levi’s has become popular in India because of its v...
It is the second clothing brand that was started by brothers Onkar Singh Pasricha and Arvinder Singh Pasricha in 2001. Aur...
The brand has pushed the boundaries further for children’s clothing in India. Established in the 1980s, the brand has beco...
You can find some of top clothing brands list in India while online shopping that can fulfil your fashion needs. The top c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top Clothing Brand in India for Men, Women, & Kids

17 views

Published on

Best clothing brands for men, women & kids in 2021 - We have recognized some of the most popular brands of clothing for men, women & kids, do check them out.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top Clothing Brand in India for Men, Women, & Kids

  1. 1. Top Clothing Brand in India for Men, Women, & Kids
  2. 2. For Men: • Levi’s • Peter England • Nike • Being Human • Pepe Jeans For Kids: • Monte Carlo • Gini & Jony • United Colors of Benetton • Lee Cooper • Allen Solly Junior List of The Best Clothing Brands in India For Women: • Biba • Van Heusen • W for Woman • Aurelia • Allen Solly
  3. 3. One of the oldest clothing brands from the U.S., Levi Strauss & Co. or Levi’s has become popular in India because of its variety of apparel and accessories in men’s clothing. Founded in 1853, Levi’s is the oldest and most experienced clothing brand in the world. Levi’s
  4. 4. It is the second clothing brand that was started by brothers Onkar Singh Pasricha and Arvinder Singh Pasricha in 2001. Aurelia was established to provide innovative designs in modern wear for women. Aurelia
  5. 5. The brand has pushed the boundaries further for children’s clothing in India. Established in the 1980s, the brand has become a synonym to the fashion brands that kids love to wear. Due to its aggressive promotion campaigns during the early 2000s, Gini & Jony has become a household for many Indians. Gini & Jony
  6. 6. You can find some of top clothing brands list in India while online shopping that can fulfil your fashion needs. The top clothing brands that we have listed above have set a benchmark in India where their products will never go out of fashion. So, if you are looking to upgrade your fashion game, consider purchasing clothes and accessories from the brands mentioned above and be the best version of yourself. Thank You...

×