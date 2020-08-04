Successfully reported this slideshow.
Negotiation
TRAINING OF 20 EXECUTIVES OF ONODOS OIL COMPANY IN THE NEGOTIATION PROCESS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF LAND FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF AN OIL REFINERY IN PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA.

  1. 1. NEGOTIATION PROCESS TRAINING OF 20 EXECUTIVES OF ONODOS OIL COMPANY IN THE NEGOTIATION PROCESS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF LAND FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF AN OIL REFINERY IN PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA. INTRODUCTION Brain Consulting is running a consulting program for Onodos Oil Company, a multinational oil drilling company that has just been licensed by the Cambodia government to build a refinery in the country. 20 top management executives of the company will be trained negotiation process for the acquisition of 200 Hectares of land from indigenous landowners in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the construction of a modern crude oil refinery by Onodos Oil Company. Onodos Oil Company corporate headquarters is in Nigeria and the language for company business is English while the official language of Cambodia is Khmer. Cambodia operates a communal land tenure system with the Kuy and Mnog communities owning 100 Hectares each of the 200 hectares of land required for the proposed refinery. The government of Phnom Province will be sending 15 representatives to carry out this negotiation on behalf of the communities in line with statutory requirement for such negotiation process. OBJECTIVE OF THE PROGRAMME The aim of the process is to train 20 high level executives of Onodos Oil Company to successfully negotiate the acquisition of 200 Hectares of land from the Government nominated representatives of the Kuy and Mnog communities who are the indigenous landowners within the negotiation anchor ($120,000.00) of the company while promoting enduring relationship with the communities. This proposed sum to be paid for the land is based on study of the prevailing cost of comparable land in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The over aching aimis to achieve a win-win negotiation for the concerned parties in the negotiation process while building a strong relationship that will enable positive performance of the business. TIME FRAME The entire acquisition negotiation process has a time frame of One month
  2. 2. MAJOR CHALLENGES AND HOW TO MANAGE THEM The major challenges that will be faced in the course of the negotiation process are as follows.  Language barrier o For ease of communication during the period of this negotiation, Onodos Oil Company will have to engage the services of a Khmer language interpreter who can effectively translate Khmer to English language and vice versa.  Agreement on the amount to be paid by Onodos Oil Company for the land o The executive of Onodos Oil Company will have to set the initial anchor price at $80,000.00 for the 200 Hectares of land which will be rejected by the representatives of Kuy and Mnog communities with a counteroffer of $500,000.00 o The executive of Onodos Oil Company will have to address the perceived value of the land by the communities as projected by their nominated representatives o They will have to make a presentation of the benefits that the presence of the company will bring to the communities and country at large through their planned corporate social responsibility projects for the host communities o They must dwell more on the benefits of the presence of the company in the communities such as job creation and energizing of the economy by influx of people into the communities thereby promoting positive urban growth o Emphasis should also be placed on the expected earnings for the government in terms of royalties and taxes o Since the anchor target is $120,000.00, the Onodos Oil Company representatives can raise the negotiation bar to $100,000.00 after two weeks of discussion  Negotiation time frames  The negotiation process time frame has been set at One month o If there is deadlock in the negotiation process, a one-week break can be taken for both parties to re access their positions
  3. 3. o If there is are tangible reasons, the anchor target can be exceeded by $5,000.00 subject to the approval of the Company Close out o The negotiated amount and terms should be written and signed off by the parties The negotiation process will be based on these three pillars, which must be managed in addition to the challenges mentioned above.  Perceive o The Onodos Oil Company executive must display the ability to manage the perceived value of the land to the land-owning communities as expressed through their representatives  Cognitive bias o The executive from Onodos Oil Company must manage the huge expectations of the communities and the government representatives who continuously mention unconfirmed stories of how rich the owners of land in United Arab Emirate have become as a result of huge returns from their land acquired by Prince Araba Petroleum for oil and gas operations o The land in United Arab Emirate is not owned by individuals or communities but by the Emirate Government who holds them in trust for the people  Emotional intelligence o Some of the attitude of the communities is based on their age long spiritual attachment to land which requires to be adequately managed

