Essential products to stay protected during the covid 19 pandemic (1)

  1. 1. Essential Products to Stay Protected During the COVID-19 Pandemic Everyone is looking for some solutions to stay safe and protected during the raging COVID-19 pandemic. It is not an easy time and it has brought a challenging situation for the healthcare sector and the governments across the world. Hence it is essential to have the right COVID-19 care essentials to keep yourself and your families safe during this period. www.ubuy.co.in
  2. 2. The Present COVID-19 Situation ● Most places are experiencing the second wave while some have entered the third wave. ● Less than 10% of the COVID-19 positive cases require some form of hospitalisation. The others are quarantining at home and other designated places. ● People need to wear their masks properly covering their nose and mouth; while moving anywhere outside. ● Regular sanitisation of common areas is necessary to curb the spread of the virus and other germs. ● People are using oxygen concentrators at home, due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders and a lack of beds in hospitals; at many places. www.ubuy.co.in
  3. 3. Important Covid-19 Care Essentials to Stay Safe! The following products can help people to manage the COVID-19 situation in a better way and keep them safe. www.ubuy.co.in Pulse Oximeters ● It helps to check the oxygen concentration in the blood and detect the SpO2 levels. ● They are small and useful gadgets that can be attached to the finger easily. ● Normal people have oxygen levels above 95%. If the level drops the necessary steps need to be taken.
  4. 4. Cloth Face Masks & Accessories ● It is mandatory to wear a mask in most countries. ● People are fined for not wearing masks and also not wearing them properly covering the mouth and nose perfectly. ● A good quality mask is the standard N95, but a double layer cotton cloth mask can provide adequate protection. www.ubuy.co.in
  5. 5. Hand Sanitizers ● A globally popular and effective product to destroy viruses and other germs on the hands. ● It contains a certain percentage of alcohol to kill germs. ● Carry this everywhere to keep your hands clean and safe. www.ubuy.co.in
  6. 6. Oxygen Concentrator ● This a small medical device that can produce oxygen from the atmosphere. ● The oxygen produced is 95% pure medical-grade oxygen. ● Can be used for patients who have low SpO2 levels (below 90%). www.ubuy.co.in
  7. 7. Oxygen Therapy Products ● These products are essential for providing oxygen support for patients who are suffering from a low level of oxygen (below 95%). ● They include tubing, boost oxygen canisters, oxygen masks, etc. www.ubuy.co.in
  8. 8. Digital Thermometers ● This small device has been used widely across the globe to check body temperatures. ● It is very compact and portable. ● Gives the results within seconds. ● Helps to keep a track of the temperatures of people at home and in public places. www.ubuy.co.in
  9. 9. Disinfectant Sprays & Liquids ● Use these to disinfect any surface and keep it clean and hygienic. ● They contain alcohol that makes them more effective. www.ubuy.co.in
  10. 10. Where to Buy COVID-19 Care Essentials Online along with Cool Deals and Offers? Discover all these products and much more at Ubuy. They are available at reasonable prices and you can get them delivered easily at home; while staying safe and protected. www.ubuy.co.in Save money by using the code “UBOFF” and get a 5% Instant Discount + 5% Cashback credited to your Ubuy Ucredit account
  www.ubuy.co.in Info@ubuy.com

