Medical Devices At Home 2017 Russ Branaghan, Ph.D. Research Collective Arizona State University Mark Palmer Lextant Scient...
•Apply knowledge from ALL sciences •Improve the MATCH between people and their products •Focus on HUMAN BEHAVIOR and limitations
Thank you russ@research-collective.com
Medical(Devices(at(Home Mark(Palmer ( www.lextant.com the human experience firm !
Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! !
Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! !
Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! Experience!is!more!tha...
Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! Experience!is!more!tha...
Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! Experience!is!more!tha...
! How!do!I!want!to!feel?! ! How!can!I!feel!that!way?! ! What!does!a!product!need!to!provide?! ! How!do!you!know!if!yours!d...
! How!do!I!want!to!feel?! ! How!can!I!feel!that!way?! ! What!does!a!product!need!to!provide?! ! How!do!you!know!if!yours!d...
Thanks ! Mark Palmer www.lextant.com
Medical Devices Home Setting UXing Considerations This Panel
User Experience of an Artificial Heart June | 2017
2 U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 119,000+CURRENT # OF MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN ON NATIONAL T...
U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 119,000+CURRENT # OF MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN ON NATIONAL TRA...
U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 3 0 9 7, 0 2 0 1 5I N T R A N S P LA N T S W E R E P E R F...
U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 3 0 9 7, 0 2 0 1 5I N T R A N S P LA N T S W E R E P E R F...
6 Demand Outpacing Supply 1993 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 100,000 120,000 140,000 1995 1997 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 20...
7 Need for Artificial Organs
8 Need for Artificial Organs
9 Need for Artificial Organs
10 Total Artificial Heart (TAH)
11 TAH Hospital Driver: 1985
12 TAH Driver Round 2: 2009
13 Freedom Driver: 2009
17 Hospital to Home CONSIDERATIONS • Shape, size, and weight • Information on graphical user interface • Swapping drivers ...
13 Freedom Driver: 2009
18 What’s next?
19 Contextual Research
23 Participatory Design
30 Task Analysis Patient home screen See, understand, and access clinical portal. See, understand, and plug driver into AC...
31 Information Architecture
37 • Improved ergonomics • Clearly displayed Information for patients • Login for clinicians to access programmable parame...
38 Goal: Survive & Thrive
Thank you 2141 E. Broadway Rd. Suite 201 Tempe, AZ 85282 www.research-collective.com 480.247.7182
Medical Devices at Home
Medical Devices at Home

  Medical Devices At Home 2017 Russ Branaghan, Ph.D. Research Collective Arizona State University Mark Palmer Lextant Scientific Advisor Principal Danielle Cooley DG Cooley Consulting Owner and Principal Bryant Foster Research Collective Director of Human Factors
  •Apply knowledge from ALL sciences •Improve the MATCH between people and their products •Focus on HUMAN BEHAVIOR and limitations
  3. 3. 8Md
  4. 4. 6.
  5. 5. 11a.
  6. 6. 12MM
  7. 7. 13a.
  8. 8. Thank you russ@research-collective.com
  9. 9. Medical(Devices(at(Home Mark(Palmer ( www.lextant.com the human experience firm !
  10. 10. Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! !
  11. 11. Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! !
  12. 12. Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! Experience!is!more!than!convalescing!! ! !
  13. 13. Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! Experience!is!more!than!convalescing!! ! Minimize!impact!of!health!condi0on! ! !
  14. 14. Medical!devices!made!for!prac00oners,!not!pa0ents! !! FDA!focused!on!risk!rather!than!experience! ! Experience!is!more!than!convalescing!! ! Minimize!impact!of!health!condi0on! ! Live!life!the!way!I!choose! !
  15. 15. ! How!do!I!want!to!feel?! ! How!can!I!feel!that!way?! ! What!does!a!product!need!to!provide?! ! How!do!you!know!if!yours!does?!
  16. 16. ! How!do!I!want!to!feel?! ! How!can!I!feel!that!way?! ! What!does!a!product!need!to!provide?! ! How!do!you!know!if!yours!does?! ! Emo$ons' ! Beneﬁts' ' Features'/'A2ributes' ' Metrics''
  17. 17. Thanks ! Mark Palmer www.lextant.com
  18. 18. Medical Devices Home Setting UXing Considerations This Panel
  19. 19. User Experience of an Artificial Heart June | 2017
  20. 20. 2 U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 119,000+CURRENT # OF MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN ON NATIONAL TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST
  21. 21. U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 119,000+CURRENT # OF MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN ON NATIONAL TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST EVERY TEN MINUTES SOMEONE IS ADDED TO THE TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST
  22. 22. U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 3 0 9 7, 0 2 0 1 5I N T R A N S P LA N T S W E R E P E R F O R M E D 119,000+CURRENT # OF MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN ON NATIONAL TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST EVERY TEN MINUTES SOMEONE IS ADDED TO THE TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST
  23. 23. U.S. Organ Donation Statistics Source: optn.transplant.hrsa.gov 3 0 9 7, 0 2 0 1 5I N T R A N S P LA N T S W E R E P E R F O R M E D 119,000+CURRENT # OF MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN ON NATIONAL TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST EVERY TEN MINUTES SOMEONE IS ADDED TO THE TRANSPLANT WAITING LIST EVERYDAY PEOPLE DIE WAITING 22 FOR A TRANSPLANT
  24. 24. 6 Demand Outpacing Supply 1993 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 100,000 120,000 140,000 1995 1997 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 122,071 30,973 15,062 DONORS TRANSPLANTS WAIT LIST Y E A R #OFPEOPLE
  25. 25. 7 Need for Artificial Organs
  26. 26. 8 Need for Artificial Organs
  27. 27. 9 Need for Artificial Organs
  28. 28. 10 Total Artificial Heart (TAH)
  29. 29. 11 TAH Hospital Driver: 1985
  30. 30. 12 TAH Driver Round 2: 2009
  31. 31. 13 Freedom Driver: 2009
  32. 32. 14
  33. 33. 15
  34. 34. 16
  35. 35. 17 Hospital to Home CONSIDERATIONS • Shape, size, and weight • Information on graphical user interface • Swapping drivers • Alarms • Power supply and batteries • Clinician programming • Caregiver education • People being people
  36. 36. 13 Freedom Driver: 2009
  37. 37. 18 What’s next?
  38. 38. 19 Contextual Research
  39. 39. 20
  40. 40. 21
  41. 41. 22
  42. 42. 23 Participatory Design
  43. 43. 24
  44. 44. 25
  45. 45. 26
  46. 46. 27
  47. 47. 28
  48. 48. 29
  49. 49. 30 Task Analysis Patient home screen See, understand, and access clinical portal. See, understand, and plug driver into AC power before logging into clinician portal. See, understand, and enter 4-digit passcode. Clinician home screen See,, understand, and log out of clinician portal. See and understand left and right ﬁll volumes. See and understand right cardiac outputs. See and understand Total Artiﬁcial Heart size (i.e., TAH-t). See and understand current time. See, understand, and adjust beat rate. See, understand, and adjust left and right pressures. Understand and increase or decrease parameters in increments of 5. Understand and increase or decrease parameters in increments of 5. See, understand, and adjust left and right vacuums. See and understand “no alarms”. See and understand alarm labels (when present). Clinician alarm screen See, understand, and access list of current alarms. See, understand, and conﬁrm or cancel parameter changes. Clinician cardiac output waveform screen See, understand, and view cardiac output waveform. Understand and zoom on waveforms to see more detail. See, understand, and enter 4-digit passcode. Clinician flow waveform screen See, understand, and view flow waveform. Understand and zoom on waveforms to see more details. Clinician alarm history screen See, understand, and view alarm history. See, understand, and view alarm history items “below the fold”. See, understand, and adjust alarm thresholds. See and understand status while data exporting to USB. See, understand, and export patient alarm log to USB. See, understand, and calibrate the display screen. See, understand, and edit date and time. See, understand, and edit language (if non-English speaking). Clinician Export Patient Data screen. Clinician screen calibration screen. Clinician system check screen.Clinician date and time screen. Clinician language screen. Clinician system information screen.Clinician alarm thresholds screen. See, understand, and perform Systems Check. Clinician settings screen See, understand, and select settings. See, understand, and insert USB to export patient data log via USB. See, understand, and export periodic data log to USB. See, understand, and export waveform data to USB. See and understand status while data exporting to USB. See and understand status while data exporting to USB. See and understand conﬁrmation of system check as completion or failure. See, understand, and view pressure waveform. Understand and zoom on waveforms to see more details. Clinician pressure waveform screen nﬁrm or nges. Clinician cardiac output waveform screen See, understand, and view cardiac output waveform. Understand and zoom on waveforms to see more detail. See, understand, and enter 4-digit passcode. Clinician alarm history screen See, understand, and view alarm history. See, understand, and view alarm history items “below the fold”.
  50. 50. 31 Information Architecture
  51. 51. 32
  52. 52. 33
  53. 53. 34
  54. 54. 35
  55. 55. 36
  56. 56. 37 • Improved ergonomics • Clearly displayed Information for patients • Login for clinicians to access programmable parameters • Simplified driver swap • Alarm messages with troubleshooting instructions • Battery shape, size, and placement • Carrying solutions Design objectives informed by research CONSIDERATIONS
  57. 57. 38 Goal: Survive & Thrive
  58. 58. Thank you 2141 E. Broadway Rd. Suite 201 Tempe, AZ 85282 www.research-collective.com 480.247.7182

