Temario

  1. 1. mARZO 2021 jonatanbuitragol.eshost.com.ar desde Colombia Curso de Morfología y Escultura Dental jbm_5266@hotmail.com Capacident @_jonatan_buitrago_
  2. 2. Lugar: CENTRO DE ENTRENAMIENTO JONATAN BUITRAGO Calle 7 N67 - 221 y Av. Francisco Dalmau Curso Teórico - Práctico sobre Modelos Se realizarán pruebas COVID (Para poder ingresar al curso) 3 Días (24 Horas) 8 Horas diarias METODOLOGÍA 8:00 am a 6:00 pm QUITO Marzo 2
  3. 3. Inscripción (+593) 0987 566 744 Temario - Información y generalidades PROGRAMA ENCERADO DE DIAGNÓSTICO MODELOS CERAS E INSTRUMENTAL ANÁLISIS FACIAL Y DENTAL MANEJO DE LA CERA EJERCICIO TEORÍA DIENTES ANTERIORES EXPLORACIÓN DE ESTRUCTURAS DESARROLLO DE LA TÉCNICA ENCERADO DE ANTERIORES 3
  4. 4. La labor práctica a desarrollar por los participantes incluye: el modelo morfo funcional de las piezas dentales con la técnica de cera por adición El número limitado de alumnos, permite: un mejor control del paso a paso y desarrollo de la técnica por parte del dictante Cupos Disponibles: Máximo 12 personas Dirigido para Odontólogos y Técnicos Dentales 4
  5. 5. Cupos Disponibles: Máximo 12 personas Dirigido para Odontólogos y Técnicos Dentales 5 Los cursantes deberán traer los elementos de modelado que habitualmente utilicen: * Mechero para alcohol o espátula eléctrica * Lecron * Lápiz * Marcador * Sharpie cualquier color En la organización se incluyen: * Modelos * Cera para modelado * Regla milimetrada * Libreta para apuntes * Lapiz bicolor Que usaremos para el desarrollo de la técnica.
  6. 6. * Tecnólogo en laboratorio de rehabilitación dental FUAM 1998 * Docente del programa técnico profesional en mecánica dental Univesidad Uniminuto 2012 * Docente del diplomado de ortodoncia y ortopedia U. Uniminuto 2012 * Cursos de especialización en: Colombia / Alemania Mexico / Venezuela Brasil / Argentina España / Austria Peru / Ecuador Francia * Propietario del laboratorio Dental LaborArte Apartir del 2014 desarrollo cursos y conferencias bajo los conceptos: “Aprendiendo a percibir” y “la grandeza de lo simple” Los cuales dicta dentro y fuera de Colombia “La falta de un talento especial, puede ser compensada con: Dedicación, Estudio y Técnica. Doy Fe de Ello.” Rolssbbeysson Serna Márquez 6
  7. 7. Inscripción (+593) 0987 566 744 Curso de 3 Días / 24 horas Inversión 7 Con el Auspicio de: Centro de entrenamiento Jonatan Buitrago

