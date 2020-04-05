Notes for UPSC, CSE - IAS, UPPSC |UPSCCONNECT | 8851330108

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Make Notes for UPSC ?
Learn Note -Making • Note-making is the practice of recording information captured from another source. By taking notes, t...
• How to make notes of different subjects. • How to make notes of current affairs. UPSC Note-Making
Subject Wise Notes UPSC CSE -IAS • In UPSC civil services examination, there is a wide array of subjects with a loose syll...
• Remembering current affairs of the past 1 year is a difficult task. Making notes of current affairs will work. But note ...
• Make notes while reading the newspaper. Create notes in small points from newspaper articles. • Make bullet points of cu...
Get Complete Guidance on Notes Making & How to Choose Right Study Material by GHAZIABAD IAS Academy Call 9899781744 Make N...
Make notes in bullets • Bullets make our notes efficient as they help greatly while revising. • The huge syllabus is very ...
Leave space / margins while making notes • Vacating some space will help one in editing the notes later. If any change is ...
Note-making is the practice of recording information captured from another source. By taking notes, the writer records the essence of the information, freeing their mind from having to recall everything.

  1. 1. How to Make Notes for UPSC ?
  2. 2. Learn Note -Making • Note-making is the practice of recording information captured from another source. By taking notes, the writer records the essence of the information, freeing their mind from having to recall everything. • Making notes is actually a form of art because you cannot ignore the important points while making notes. Similarly, you cannot add any unnecessary point in it. • One can face difficulty while creating notes in the initial stages but later they will become structured. Just opt for these few important tips and start shaping your notes in a proper manner.
  3. 3. • How to make notes of different subjects. • How to make notes of current affairs. UPSC Note-Making
  4. 4. Subject Wise Notes UPSC CSE -IAS • In UPSC civil services examination, there is a wide array of subjects with a loose syllabus. • To remember each and everything is impossible. • Whereas making effective notes will definitely make a great difference. • The one preparing for UPSC have to cover all the important topics in the notes.
  5. 5. • Remembering current affairs of the past 1 year is a difficult task. Making notes of current affairs will work. But note making is a task which should be done appropriately. • Try to write in short about a particular topic. Current Affairs for UPSC | UPPSC
  6. 6. • Make notes while reading the newspaper. Create notes in small points from newspaper articles. • Make bullet points of current affairs in gist. Just note down the headlines or main topic
  7. 7. Get Complete Guidance on Notes Making & How to Choose Right Study Material by GHAZIABAD IAS Academy Call 9899781744 Make Notes over A4 size loose sheets • As in UPSC exam, examinee have to write over the blank A4 size sheets. • So, while making notes using those sheets will make one understand how to write properly over an A4 size sheet of paper.
  8. 8. Make notes in bullets • Bullets make our notes efficient as they help greatly while revising. • The huge syllabus is very difficult to revise a day before the exam and making notes with bullets lends a helping hand. Make diagrams, flowcharts • If possible try to make notes in the form of diagrams/ charts/ graphs for comfortable learning. • Revision becomes more simplified in this way. Notes
  9. 9. Leave space / margins while making notes • Vacating some space will help one in editing the notes later. If any change is there or you have left any important point then can add it in the margins. Keep updating the notes • Updating notes is an inevitable task. Change is permanent. So, keep yourself updated and do the addition in the notes.

