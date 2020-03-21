Cumbre Mundial Corea 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Corea • 3 a 8 de febrero de 2020 Federación para la paz Universal - UPF “Ralizando la reunificación de la península de Cor...
Federación para la Paz Universal La Federación para la Paz Universal (UPF) es una red global de individuos y organizacione...
SESIÓN I: APERTURA  3 de febrero, 2020
Sesión I: Oradores de Apertura
Dr. Thomas Walsh / Sr. James Rogers Ceremonia de apertura de Cumbre Mundial 2020
Sesión I: Apertura
Firma de Resolución
Dr. Thomas Walsh / Dr. Young-ho Yun Firma de Resolución de Cumbre Mundial 2020
SESIÓN II: CONFERENCIA PARA LA PAZ MUNDIAL  3 de febrero, 2020
Sesión II
Sesión II
Bienvenida
SESIÓN III: ASAMBLEA DE CONSEJO INTERNACIONAL CUMBRE PARA LA PAZ (ISCP)  4 de febrero, 2020
Distinguidos invitados de Cumbre Mundial 2020 con Dra. Hak Ja Han Moon
Sesión III: ISCP
Sesión III: ISCP Ceremonia interreligiosa
Palabras de bienvenida de S.E. Ban Ki-moon y palabras de agradecimiento de Hon. Newt Gingrich, Hon. Chuichi Date y Hon. Le...
Discurso de Fundadora
Primer Ministro de Níger Brigi Rafini Primer Ministro de Camboya Hun Sen Vicepresidente de Filipinas María Leonor Robredo
Sesión III: Oradores
Firma resoluciones
Dra. Hak Ja Han Moon firma Resolución de Cumbre Mundial 2020
Entrega de medallas ISCP
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL: INAUGURACIÓN DE FUNDACIÓN MADRE Y PRESENTACIÓN DE AUTOBIOGRAFÍA DE DRA. HAK JA HAN MOON  5 de febrero,...
Fundación Madre
PREMIO SUNHAK DE LA PAZ ENTREGA DE CUARTA EDICIÓN  5 de febrero, 2020
Ceremonia de premiación
Ceremonia de premiación
Dicurso “Premio Centenario Fundador”: S.E. Ban Ki-moon Discursos de aceptación a premio Sunhak de la Paz 2020: Obispo Muni...
SESIONES CONCURRENTES: ISCP, IAPP, IAPD, IMAP, IAED, IAAP, IAFLP, WCLC, IAYSP & HJIFUS  Febrero 2, 4 y 5, 2020
Asamblea ISCP
Asamblea ISCP
Asamblea ISCP
Asamblea IAPP
IAPP y IAPD
Asamblea IAPD
Asamblea IMAP
Asamblea IMAP
Asamblea IAAP
Asamblea IAAP
Asamblea IAED
Asamblea HJIFUS
Asamblea IAFLP
Asamblea WCLC
Asamblea WCLC
Asamblea IAYSP
Asamblea IAYSP
CELEBRACIÓN DE FUNDADORES CENTRO MUNDIAL DE PAZ CHEONGSHIM CELEBRACIÓN DE CENTENARIO  6 de febrero, 2020
Celebración de los Fundadores
Celebración de los Fundadores
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cumbre Mundial Corea 2020

48 views

Published on

Cumbre Mundial Corea 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cumbre Mundial Corea 2020

  1. 1. Corea • 3 a 8 de febrero de 2020 Federación para la paz Universal - UPF “Ralizando la reunificación de la península de Corea y la Paz mundial a través de la interdependencia, prosperidad mutua y valores universales”
  2. 2. Federación para la Paz Universal La Federación para la Paz Universal (UPF) es una red global de individuos y organizaciones dedicadas a construir un mundo de paz centrado en valores espirituales universales. Fundadores: Rvdo. Dr. Sun Myung Moon y Dra. Hak Ja Han
  3. 3. SESIÓN I: APERTURA  3 de febrero, 2020
  4. 4. Sesión I: Oradores de Apertura
  5. 5. Dr. Thomas Walsh / Sr. James Rogers Ceremonia de apertura de Cumbre Mundial 2020
  6. 6. Sesión I: Apertura
  7. 7. Firma de Resolución
  8. 8. Dr. Thomas Walsh / Dr. Young-ho Yun Firma de Resolución de Cumbre Mundial 2020
  9. 9. SESIÓN II: CONFERENCIA PARA LA PAZ MUNDIAL  3 de febrero, 2020
  10. 10. Sesión II
  11. 11. Sesión II
  12. 12. Bienvenida
  13. 13. SESIÓN III: ASAMBLEA DE CONSEJO INTERNACIONAL CUMBRE PARA LA PAZ (ISCP)  4 de febrero, 2020
  14. 14. Distinguidos invitados de Cumbre Mundial 2020 con Dra. Hak Ja Han Moon
  15. 15. Sesión III: ISCP
  16. 16. Sesión III: ISCP Ceremonia interreligiosa
  17. 17. Palabras de bienvenida de S.E. Ban Ki-moon y palabras de agradecimiento de Hon. Newt Gingrich, Hon. Chuichi Date y Hon. Lee Joo Young
  18. 18. Discurso de Fundadora
  19. 19. Primer Ministro de Níger Brigi Rafini Primer Ministro de Camboya Hun Sen Vicepresidente de Filipinas María Leonor Robredo
  20. 20. Sesión III: Oradores
  21. 21. Firma resoluciones
  22. 22. Dra. Hak Ja Han Moon firma Resolución de Cumbre Mundial 2020
  23. 23. Entrega de medallas ISCP
  24. 24. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL: INAUGURACIÓN DE FUNDACIÓN MADRE Y PRESENTACIÓN DE AUTOBIOGRAFÍA DE DRA. HAK JA HAN MOON  5 de febrero, 2020
  25. 25. Fundación Madre
  26. 26. PREMIO SUNHAK DE LA PAZ ENTREGA DE CUARTA EDICIÓN  5 de febrero, 2020
  27. 27. Ceremonia de premiación
  28. 28. Ceremonia de premiación
  29. 29. Dicurso “Premio Centenario Fundador”: S.E. Ban Ki-moon Discursos de aceptación a premio Sunhak de la Paz 2020: Obispo Munib Younan y S.E. Macky Sall (representado por Hon. Amadou Ba)
  30. 30. SESIONES CONCURRENTES: ISCP, IAPP, IAPD, IMAP, IAED, IAAP, IAFLP, WCLC, IAYSP & HJIFUS  Febrero 2, 4 y 5, 2020
  31. 31. Asamblea ISCP
  32. 32. Asamblea ISCP
  33. 33. Asamblea ISCP
  34. 34. Asamblea IAPP
  35. 35. IAPP y IAPD
  36. 36. Asamblea IAPD
  37. 37. Asamblea IMAP
  38. 38. Asamblea IMAP
  39. 39. Asamblea IAAP
  40. 40. Asamblea IAAP
  41. 41. Asamblea IAED
  42. 42. Asamblea HJIFUS
  43. 43. Asamblea IAFLP
  44. 44. Asamblea WCLC
  45. 45. Asamblea WCLC
  46. 46. Asamblea IAYSP
  47. 47. Asamblea IAYSP
  48. 48. CELEBRACIÓN DE FUNDADORES CENTRO MUNDIAL DE PAZ CHEONGSHIM CELEBRACIÓN DE CENTENARIO  6 de febrero, 2020
  49. 49. Celebración de los Fundadores
  50. 50. Celebración de los Fundadores
  51. 51. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!

×