Sustainable Procurement Index for Health (SPIH) Virtual Session

Moderator and Speakers • Dr. Rosemary Kumwenda, Team Leader, HIV, Health and Development, UNDP Eastern Europe and Central ...
WHYA SUSTAINABLE HEALTHSECTOR? • The health sector, whose mandate is to prevent and cure disease, makes a major contributi...
 Established in 2012, SPHS brings together seven United Nations agencies and three global health financing institutions, ...
Sustainable Health in Procurement Project (SHiPP) Project Duration • Four years, 2018-2021 Programme Objective • Strengthe...
Agenda • Project scope and SPIH concepts 15 mins • Overview of piloting phase 15 mins • Feedback from the piloting phase 1...
1. Project scope and SPIH concepts
1.1 Introduction to the Project This project is working to create the Sustainable Procurement Index for Health (SPIH). Thi...
1.2 Project ambition • To accelerate sustainable procurement in the health sector, by: • Supporting the decision making of...
1.3 SHiPP countries • A four year global project supported by Sida • UNDP and Health Care Without are developing and pilot...
1.4 Project plan We have completed the piloting phase, which determined the structure of SPIH and its key principles, and ...
1.5 Key stakeholder groups • Buyers • Suppliers • Non-government organisations • Regulatory agencies • Research bodies • O...
1.6 How we engaged • Survey issued to the Expert Group – good response rate, with some follow up interviews • Ongoing inte...
Questions
2. SPIH concepts
2.1 Where in procurement? • The SPIH focuses on a use case during a specific procurement activity (a buying event), rather...
2.2 Organisation or product? • Stakeholder engagement highlighted that there was interest for the SPIH to consider both or...
2.3 Key theme areas • The SPIH looks at four key themes which represent key global sustainability challenges. • Within eac...
The levels of the SPIH 2.4 How the SPIH is structured
2.5 Levels concept and scoring • The scoring system is based on a pass/fail principle. • Each module has a pass threshold ...
2.6 Criteria development Theme Question Weighting Criteria / response Score Scope Do you measure your Scope 1 & 2 GHG foot...
2.6 Criteria development SPIH level Question Weight Criteria/response Score Recycled content of product Have you calculate...
2.7 Performance banding over time • We received many comments on using the index to shape the market and it is one of the ...
2.8 The Tool We have provided an Excel-based Tool to support the piloting phase.
2.8 The Tool The Tool has five worksheets • SPIH scoring worksheet • Four theme worksheets Module results Theme worksheets...
2.8 The Tool • Within each theme worksheet, the supplier would complete the light green shaded cells. • Each module is pre...
Questions
3. Overview of piloting phase
3.1 Piloting objectives • Users’ understanding of the SPIH structure and its scoring methodology; • Supplier’s perspective...
3.2 Organisations • We paired buyers and suppliers together to work through the pilot • Geography, in particular reflectin...
3.3 Products • A mix of product supply, covering a range of potential healthcare commodities including pharmaceuticals Pro...
3.4 Piloting process The process for the piloting exercise was as follows: Ad hoc support from Arup available Arup to upda...
3.5 Feedback requested • Structure of SPIH – the general structure and organisation of the criteria, modules and levels wi...
3.6 General feedback - positives • They understood the general approach of the SPIH, its structure and scoring mechanisms;...
3.7 General feedback - constructive • Detail on technical terms: Some participants asked for further detail or clarificati...
Questions
4. Next steps • In the next phase of work, we will be producing user guidance to help with the application of the SPIH; • ...
5. Q&A • Please type your questions in the chat. Dr Kristian Steele Anna Tuddenham Terry Ellis Callum Newman Dr Rosemary K...
Thank you
Jun. 17, 2021

This virtual session provides you with an overview of the Sustainable Procurement Index for Health (SPIH). Details are provided on how the SPIH is structured, an overview of the key themes and questions, and the scoring system. Typical use cases for the SPIH are set out, and feedback from recent piloting and testing sessions is shared.

For more information please contact Ian Milimo at ian.milimo@undp.org and visit savinglivesustainably.org

  1. 1. Moderator and Speakers • Dr. Rosemary Kumwenda, Team Leader, HIV, Health and Development, UNDP Eastern Europe and Central Asia and SPHS Coordinator • Dr. Kristian Steele, Associate, Arup • Callum Newman, Associate Director and Group Leader for International Development, Arup • Anna Tuddenham, Consultant, Arup • Terry Ellis, Associate, Arup Dr Kristian Steele Kristian.Steele @arup.com Anna Tuddenham Anna.Tuddenham @arup.com Terry Ellis Terry.Ellis @arup.com Callum Newman Callum.Newman @arup.com Dr Rosemary Kumwenda Rosemary.Kumwenda @undp.org
  2. 2. WHYA SUSTAINABLE HEALTHSECTOR? • The health sector, whose mandate is to prevent and cure disease, makes a major contribution to the global climate crisis. In fact, if the global health sector were a country, it would be the fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet. (Health Care Climate Footprint Report) • The health sector purchases a broad array of products.The production, packaging, transportation, use and disposal of these products has a significant impact on the health of people and the environment.
  3. 3.  Established in 2012, SPHS brings together seven United Nations agencies and three global health financing institutions, committed to introducing sustainable procurement in the global health sector and beyond.  The SPHS annual cumulative purchasing power is between 3 to US$5 billion, which represents a sizable portion of the global pharmaceutical and other health products markets. The common principles of procurement that are important in the UN procurement system are: 1. Best value for money 2. Fairness, integrity and transparency 3. Effective international competition, and 4. The interests of the United Nations
  4. 4. Sustainable Health in Procurement Project (SHiPP) Project Duration • Four years, 2018-2021 Programme Objective • Strengthen sustainable procurement in the UN system and in strategic countries to leverage purchasing power and drive policy and market demand for sustainable manufacturing and waste management in the health sector Project Location • Global and in 10 selected project countries (EECA: Moldova and Ukraine, Africa: South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, Asia: China, India,Viet Nam, Latin America: Argentina, Brazil) Development Objective • Promote sustainability in the health sector supply chain to improve human health and reduce greenhouse gases, resource depletion, and chemical pollution
  5. 5. Agenda • Project scope and SPIH concepts 15 mins • Overview of piloting phase 15 mins • Feedback from the piloting phase 10 mins • Q&A 20 mins This session is being recorded. Please post your questions in the chat and we will answer these in the second half of the session.
  6. 6. 1. Project scope and SPIH concepts
  7. 7. 1.1 Introduction to the Project This project is working to create the Sustainable Procurement Index for Health (SPIH). This will: • Be a globally established, recognised and adaptable measurement tool for policy makers, manufacturers, suppliers, procurers, and healthcare facilities end users • Provide an incentive for entities to improve their environmental and social sustainability record • Provide consistency and certainty to the supply chain • Cover key sustainability themes which are global imperatives
  8. 8. 1.2 Project ambition • To accelerate sustainable procurement in the health sector, by: • Supporting the decision making of buyers, and providing certainty to suppliers • Provide a robust and transparent method, that clearly communicates expectations for supply chain performance • Being proportionate and relevant, respecting the materiality and capability in the supply chain • Not just focus on risk, but provide clear pathways for stakeholders to improve their performance
  9. 9. 1.3 SHiPP countries • A four year global project supported by Sida • UNDP and Health Care Without are developing and piloting a set of sustainable health procurement practices and policies • The SPIH development fall under this programme • Lower and middle income country focus: India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Moldova, South Africa, Ukraine, Tanzania, Viet Nam, Zambia
  10. 10. 1.4 Project plan We have completed the piloting phase, which determined the structure of SPIH and its key principles, and developed a first version. We have just concluded the piloting phase and are now developing the training materials and user guidance. Definition 2020H1 Development 2020H2 Piloting Early 2021 Training Summer 2021
  11. 11. 1.5 Key stakeholder groups • Buyers • Suppliers • Non-government organisations • Regulatory agencies • Research bodies • Other standards bodies • Expert Panel
  12. 12. 1.6 How we engaged • Survey issued to the Expert Group – good response rate, with some follow up interviews • Ongoing interviews with informants with particular emphasis on suppliers • Survey also launched to wider base of suppliers • Extensive literature review and best practice analysis (including from other sectors)
  13. 13. Questions
  14. 14. 2. SPIH concepts
  15. 15. 2.1 Where in procurement? • The SPIH focuses on a use case during a specific procurement activity (a buying event), rather than being a market monitoring tool or supplier/contract performance tool. • Buyer led solution will send a stronger signal for now; a supplier led solution could appear voluntary. • It aims to support ‘shaping the market’ by leveraging procurement events with long term potential to transition to a market based/labelling scheme type solution
  16. 16. 2.2 Organisation or product? • Stakeholder engagement highlighted that there was interest for the SPIH to consider both organisational aspects of a supplier, and product-specific aspects. • A hybrid approach was developed, which tests both • Arranged around a performance hierarchy, meaning that the SPIH has: • Organisational emphasis for ‘baseline’ performance • Product focus for leading performance • An example of this concept is presented here for the GHG topic area: More product focus More organisation focus
  17. 17. 2.3 Key theme areas • The SPIH looks at four key themes which represent key global sustainability challenges. • Within each theme, there are a series of sub-themes – these range from organisational aspects (governance) through to product specific considerations (such as use of restricted substances in a product). • The four themes and the sub-themes within are: GHG emissions • Governance • Measurement • Target setting • Supply chain issues Resource depletion • Governance • Manufacturing • Supply chain issues Chemicals and toxicity • Management • Restricted substances • Disclosure Human and labour rights • Policy and governance • Audits • Equality and gender issues
  18. 18. The levels of the SPIH 2.4 How the SPIH is structured
  19. 19. 2.5 Levels concept and scoring • The scoring system is based on a pass/fail principle. • Each module has a pass threshold of 50%. • All the modules within a level must be passed to attain the SPIH level. • Some modules will be product- or situation-specific therefore would not be counted. • The criteria and scoring approach will be transparent.
  20. 20. 2.6 Criteria development Theme Question Weighting Criteria / response Score Scope Do you measure your Scope 1 & 2 GHG footprint? 50% No 0 Yes, following a recognised methodology [from list] 20 Yes, following another methodology 10 Reporting Do you report your GHG footprint? 50% No 0 The results are published internally 10 They are provided on request 10 Yes, they are published on our website 30
  21. 21. 2.6 Criteria development SPIH level Question Weight Criteria/response Score Recycled content of product Have you calculated the recycled content of the product? 17% No 0 Yes, each product has <49% post-consumer recycled content 15 Yes, each product has >50% post-consumer recycled content 30 Waste and circular economy Are major components of the product recyclable? 8% No 0 Yes 20 Waste and circular economy Does the manufacturer operate a take-back programme? 8% No 0 Yes 20 Energy use in manufacturing Have you calculated the % use of renewable energy in final manufacturing stage? 8% No 0 Yes, each product has <49 renewable energy used in final manufacturing stage 10 Yes, each product has >50% renewable energy used in final manufacturing stage 20 Energy use in manufacturing Are your procedures in line with ISO5001 or similar energy management approach? 8% No 0 Yes, in line with ISO5001 20 Yes, in line with another energy management approach 10 Water use in manufacturing Have you quantified water use at final manufacturing stage? 6% No 0 Yes 20
  22. 22. 2.7 Performance banding over time • We received many comments on using the index to shape the market and it is one of the key drivers for the Index • Providing clear signals on expectations and requirements of suppliers is key • We are considering a potential model whereby the ‘baseline’ requirements or scoring systems become progressively more challenging over time. Example: For a given criteria, what is considered ‘Level 1’ performance in 2021 would become ‘baseline’ performance in 2023. A ‘Level 4’ requirement in 2021 would become a ‘Level 1’ requirement in 2030 etc.. This provides a clear signal to the market on the expectations of the buyer
  23. 23. 2.8 The Tool We have provided an Excel-based Tool to support the piloting phase.
  24. 24. 2.8 The Tool The Tool has five worksheets • SPIH scoring worksheet • Four theme worksheets Module results Theme worksheets Level achieved
  25. 25. 2.8 The Tool • Within each theme worksheet, the supplier would complete the light green shaded cells. • Each module is presented in turn. • Each question has the relevant weighting presented. • Depending on the response, the required evidence will be presented. Module information Question weighting Response area
  26. 26. Questions
  27. 27. 3. Overview of piloting phase
  28. 28. 3.1 Piloting objectives • Users’ understanding of the SPIH structure and its scoring methodology; • Supplier’s perspective – how easy or challenging is it to address the questions in the SPIH?; • Buyer’s perspective – how easy or challenging is it to review the submission by the supplier?; and • Content – do the questions make sense? Is the scoring fair and balanced? Are the questions in the correct levels?.
  29. 29. 3.2 Organisations • We paired buyers and suppliers together to work through the pilot • Geography, in particular reflecting SHiPP countries; • Size of organisation, reflecting both large and small companies; and • Also included one supplier working with two buyers, and a wholesaler.
  30. 30. 3.3 Products • A mix of product supply, covering a range of potential healthcare commodities including pharmaceuticals Product selected Antiretroviral drug: Tenofovir DF 300mg + Lamivudine 300mg + Dolutegravir 50 mg; fixed dose combination (TLD) Dolutegravir Disp tabs 10 mg Enzyme: Dornase alfa Medical face masks Syringes Antiseptic disinfectant: Aurorub Disposable diaper Enhle Laundry Disinfectant industrial laundry detergents
  31. 31. 3.4 Piloting process The process for the piloting exercise was as follows: Ad hoc support from Arup available Arup to update the SPIH criteria
  32. 32. 3.5 Feedback requested • Structure of SPIH – the general structure and organisation of the criteria, modules and levels within the SPIH, and ability to understand; • Content of the criteria – including specific criteria within any module, the number of criteria, the scoring and weightings applied; • Buyer/supplier specific questions – relevance of modules, adequate guidance, barriers to implementation; • Concerns regarding deployment or requirements in procurement; and • Other observations
  33. 33. 3.6 General feedback - positives • They understood the general approach of the SPIH, its structure and scoring mechanisms; • They understood the questions within each theme (although some specific feedback on content was received, discussed further below); • They welcomed the consistent approach that the SPIH can potentially bring to sustainability considerations in procurement.
  34. 34. 3.7 General feedback - constructive • Detail on technical terms: Some participants asked for further detail or clarification on certain questions and themes to support them in responding or reviewing responses • Confidentiality: Some participants felt that disclosing some of the information required to support their answers might conflict with intellectual property or commercial interests. This was particularly a concern for pharmaceutical products. • Use of SPIH by wholesalers: It is not clear how a wholesaler might use the SPIH and it could be challenging to engage with multiple product manufacturers. • Different versions of the SPIH: Some participants identified situations in which it might be more useful to split the SPIH, e.g. into separate sustainability themes, or focusing only on the organisational or product elements. We’ll be providing more information and support to users in the User Guide
  35. 35. Questions
  36. 36. 4. Next steps • In the next phase of work, we will be producing user guidance to help with the application of the SPIH; • We expect the SPIH Tools and User Guidance will be released in late September.
  37. 37. 5. Q&A • Please type your questions in the chat. Dr Kristian Steele Anna Tuddenham Terry Ellis Callum Newman Dr Rosemary Kumwenda
  38. 38. Thank you

