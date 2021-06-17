Sustainable Procurement Index for Health (SPIH) Virtual Session

This virtual session provides you with an overview of the Sustainable Procurement Index for Health (SPIH). Details are provided on how the SPIH is structured, an overview of the key themes and questions, and the scoring system. Typical use cases for the SPIH are set out, and feedback from recent piloting and testing sessions is shared.



For more information please contact Ian Milimo at ian.milimo@undp.org and visit savinglivesustainably.org

