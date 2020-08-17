Successfully reported this slideshow.
Offer To form a contract, there must be an offer made by one party which is, in turn, accepted by another party, and then,...
Definition • A explicit proposal to contract which, if accepted, completes the contract and binds both the person that mad...
Features of offer • The person making the offer/proposal is known as the “promisor” or the “offeror”. And the person who m...
Elements to an Offer • The Expression • The Intention
Classifications of an offer
Essentials of a Valid Offer • Offer must create Legal Relations • Offer must be Clear, not Vague • Offer must be Communica...
Lapses and revocation of an offer • An offer lapses after a defined or reasonable time. • An offer lapse by not being acce...
Acceptance • Meaning of Acceptances: Acceptance is to an offer what a lighted match is to a barrel of gunpowder. For a suc...
Definition • The Indian Contract Act 1872 defines acceptance in Section 2 (b) as “When the person to whom the proposal has...
Rules regarding Valid Acceptance • Acceptance can only be given to whom the offer was made • It has to be absolute and unq...
When communication is complete? • Communication of acceptance (Section 4) • Communication of acceptance is complete when i...
Time of revocation of acceptance • An acceptance may be revoked at any time, but not afterward, before the communication o...
Conclusion • Examination of offer and acceptance is a standard contract law method used to assess whether a two-party arra...
Reference • www.upcounsel.com/meaning-of-offer-and- acceptance • www.legalbites.in/offer-and-acceptance
Offer

UNIT !

