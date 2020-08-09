Business law

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr.T.UNNAMALAI Head PG & Research Dept. of Commerce BDU College Navallurkuttapatti Srirangam Tiruchirapalli 620027
Meaning of Law: Law is a set of rules developed by the government or society over a certain territory. Law follows certain...
The law serves many purposes. They are •Establishing standards, •Maintaining order, •Resolving disputes, and •Protecting l...
Definition of Law  John Austin’s law definition states “Law is the aggregate set of rules set by a man as politically sup...
The laws that govern merchants in business dealings
Mercantile law relates to the obligations and rights of individuals, partners or other parties, such as joint stock compan...
For second year B.Com students Bharathidasan University

