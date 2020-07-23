Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPUTACION 1 1 U N I V E R S I D A D C E N T R A L D E B O L I V I A C O M P U T A C I O N INTEGRANTES:  Ulises Gustavo ...
COMPUTACION 1 2 Resumen ¿Qué es Windows? Windows es un sistema operativo desarrollado por la compañía de software Microsof...
COMPUTACION 1 3 Contenido 1. Introducción....................................................................................
COMPUTACION 1 4 5.5 Cómo acceder al centro de seguridad de Windows ...........................................19 5.6 Opcio...
COMPUTACION 1 5 1. Introducción La presente investigación lleva a cabo el estudio de la temática sobre sistemas operativos...
COMPUTACION 1 6 MANUAL BASICO DE WINDOWS 1. Definición Windows es un sistema operativo desarrollado por la compañía de sof...
COMPUTACION 1 7 comandos, (MS-DOS), permitiendo utilizar el ratón para navegar por menús desplegables, cuadros de diálogo,...
COMPUTACION 1 8 Su fortuna se calcula en 96.5 mil millones de dólares(2019) según la revista Forbes, hecho que le coloca c...
COMPUTACION 1 9 En los siguientes cuatro años crearon otros lenguajes de programación como el Cobol y el Fortran. Después ...
COMPUTACION 1 10 Paralelamente, y desde el año 1993, Microsoft desarrolla una nueva línea de sistemas operativos, se trata...
COMPUTACION 1 11 WINDOWS 2 4.3 Windows 3 Esta nueva versión del sistema operativo destaca por su interfaz gráfica, que ya ...
COMPUTACION 1 12 WINDOWS 95 4.5 Windows 98 Para la llegada de esta versión tan sólo hay que esperar tres años más y llega ...
COMPUTACION 1 13 Casi al mismo tiempo apareció también la versión de Windows ME o Millenium, que sería el último de la ser...
COMPUTACION 1 14 4.8 Windows Vista Llega con un diseño visual renovado y mejorado con AERO para cubrir la demanda de gráfi...
COMPUTACION 1 15 4.10 Windows 8 Rompe completamente con el concepto tradicional del sistema operativo de Microsoft, apoyad...
COMPUTACION 1 16 4.12 Windows 10 Desarrollado prácticamente desde cero. Un sistema multiplataforma que deja atrás a su nav...
COMPUTACION 1 17 FIREWALL DE WINDOWS Del mismo modo, habló del concepto de contenedor o recipiente en Windows. Windows 10 ...
COMPUTACION 1 18 sistema, como por ejemplo firewalls (corta fuego). Para lo cual el administrador (de la parte informática...
COMPUTACION 1 19 las tareas de programación de los sistemas de seguridad, e incluso ofrece un tutorial y ayuda creadas por...
COMPUTACION 1 20 5.6 Opciones del centro de seguridad Una vez activada la ventana de control del centro de seguridad de Wi...
COMPUTACION 1 21  Mapas  Microsoft Edge  Microsoft Store  Office 2016  OneDrive  OneNote  Paint 3D  Películas y TV...
COMPUTACION 1 22 los marcos o JavaScript). Fue el navegador de Internet con mayor cuota de mercado, ya que se incluye inte...
COMPUTACION 1 23  Paint: es un programa simple de dibujo gráfico desarrollado por Microsoft. Su antecesor fue el PaintBru...
COMPUTACION 1 24 PIZARRA WINDOWS JOURNAL  WordPad: es un procesador de textos básico que se incluye en casi todas las ver...
COMPUTACION 1 25 7 Windows 10 nuevo sistema operativo Uno de los puntos principales serán los siguientes:  Conectividad y...
COMPUTACION 1 26  Cortana mejorada: actualmente Windows lanzo cortana una aplicación bastante mejorada para PC actualment...
COMPUTACION 1 27 tecnología se añadirá a los videojuegos actualmente cada vez más esta compañía aumenta su tecnología. GAF...
COMPUTACION 1 28 8. Referencias  Foro Técnico. 2020. Windows - ¿Qué Es Windows? - Definición De Windows. [online] Availab...
COMPUTACION 1 29 9. Anexos Sabías que:  No era un sistema operativo Aunque todos sabemos que Windows es un familia de sis...
COMPUTACION 1 30  Las primeras aplicaciones Windows 1.0 no sólo era una bonita cara para MS-DOS, también incluía algunas ...
  1. 1. COMPUTACION 1 1 U N I V E R S I D A D C E N T R A L D E B O L I V I A C O M P U T A C I O N INTEGRANTES:  Ulises Gustavo Delgado Callizaya C.I: 8300055 L.P  María Lourdes Quispe Poma C.I: 13845492 L.P  Sidney Anelisse Quispe Espinoza C.I: 9939596 L.P  Yoselin ChoqueMamani Cruz C.I: 11101068 L.P  Rosalinda Cruz Blanco C.I: 14427722 L.P  Luis Iván Condar Mamani C.I: 9164628 L.P TEMA: Manual básico de Windows TURNO: Mañana Regular CARRERA: Contaduría publica SEMESTRE: Primero DOCENTE: Miguel Ángel Delgado Aranda LA PAZ- BOLIVIA
  2. 2. COMPUTACION 1 2 Resumen ¿Qué es Windows? Windows es un sistema operativo desarrollado por la compañía de software Microsoft Corporation, que cuenta con una interfaz gráfica de usuario basada en el prototipo de Windows (su nombre en inglés). La primera versión de Microsoft Windows, versión 1.0 presentada en diciembre de 1985, compitió con el sistema operativo de Apple. Carecía de un cierto grado de funcionalidad y logró muy poca popularidad. Windows 1.0 no era un sistema operativo completo; más bien era una extensión gráfica de MS-DOS. Una de las principales críticas que reciben los sistemas operativos Windows es la debilidad del sistema en lo que a seguridad se refiere y el alto índice de vulnerabilidades críticas. El propio Bill Gates, fundador de Microsoft, ha asegurado en repetidas ocasiones que la seguridad es objetivo primordial para su empresa. WINDOWS 1.0, Windows 3, Windows 2, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows Small Busines, Windowss 8, Windowss 10. Son aplicaciones que trae pre-instaladas el sistema operativo Windows.  Calculadora  Cortana  Groove Música  Mapas  Microsoft Edge  Microsoft Store  Office 2016  OneDrive  OneNote  Paint 3D  Películas y TV
  3. 3. COMPUTACION 1 3 Contenido 1. Introducción............................................................................................................. 5 2. Objetivo general...................................................................................................... 5 3. Objetivos específicos............................................................................................. 5 MANUAL BASICO DE WINDOWS .............................................................................................. 6 1. Definición................................................................................................................. 6 1.2 ¿Para qué sirve?...................................................................................................... 7 1.3 ¿Quién invento Windows?..................................................................................... 7 2. Bill Gates.................................................................................................................. 7 BILL GATES.......................................................................................................................... 8 2.1 Su interés por la informática .................................................................................. 8 3. Así ha sido evolución de Windows con el paso del tiempo .............................. 9 3.1 Inicios de Windows................................................................................................. 9 4 Versiones de Windows..............................................................................................10 4.1 Windows 1..............................................................................................................10 4.2 Windows 2................................................................................................................10 4.3 Windows 3................................................................................................................11 4.4 Windows 95..............................................................................................................11 4.5 Windows 98..............................................................................................................12 4.6 Windows 2000..........................................................................................................12 4.7 Windows XP.............................................................................................................13 4.8 Windows Vista .........................................................................................................14 4.9 Windows 7................................................................................................................14 4.10 Windows 8..............................................................................................................15 4.11 Windows 8.1...........................................................................................................15 4.12 Windows 10............................................................................................................16 5 Seguridad Windows...................................................................................................16 5.1 Importancia ..............................................................................................................16 5.2 Seguridad en Windows...........................................................................................17 5.3 Como usar el centro de seguridad de Windows .................................................18
  4. 4. COMPUTACION 1 4 5.5 Cómo acceder al centro de seguridad de Windows ...........................................19 5.6 Opciones del centro de seguridad........................................................................20 5.7 Protección contra malware ....................................................................................20 6. Aplicaciones ...........................................................................................................20 6.1 Principales aplicaciones ........................................................................................21 7 Windows 10 nuevo sistema operativo.....................................................................25 7. Marco aplicativo.....................................................................................................27 8. Referencias.............................................................................................................28 9. Anexos.....................................................................................................................29
  5. 5. COMPUTACION 1 5 1. Introducción La presente investigación lleva a cabo el estudio de la temática sobre sistemas operativos de Windows lo cual se verán aspectos sobre su historia, inicios, importancia, creación y cómo influye actualmente en la actualidad respecto a la tecnología e innovación que tiene la compañía de Microsoft (creador de Windows). Este es un trabajo para futuros estudiantes de universidad en especial para la materia de computación de la carrera de contaduría pública. 2. Objetivo general Determinar, conocer y aprender sobre el sistema operativo de Windows. 3. Objetivos específicos - Dar a conocer su definición, significado. - Aprender y hacer conocer su historia. - Identificar las versiones más antiguas y usadas de Windows. - Conocer las diferentes aplicaciones que tiene Windows y conocer su sistema de seguridad. - Evaluar el desempeño de esta compañía con la versión más completa y tecnológica (Windows 10). 4. Marco teórico
  6. 6. COMPUTACION 1 6 MANUAL BASICO DE WINDOWS 1. Definición Windows es un sistema operativo desarrollado por la compañía de software Microsoft Corporation, que cuenta con una interfaz gráfica de usuario basada en el prototipo de Windows (su nombre en inglés). Es una palabra del idioma inglés que significa ventana en español, está vinculada a un sistema informático desarrollado por la compañía Microsoft y comercializado desde 1985. Esta base de ventana fue un éxito histórico porque le permitía dejar comandos de control como los utilizados en el Sistema Operativo MS DOS (Sistema Operativo de Discos y en sus siglas en inglés Disk (Operating System) en el pasado. Una ventana representa una tarea en ejecución, cada una puede contener su propio menú u otros controles, y el usuario puede acercar o alejar usando un dispositivo señalador como un mouse. La función principal es servir como un puente entre la persona y la máquina, facilitando así la conexión entre ambos. Microsoft Windows conocido simplemente como Windows (ventanas) es un sistema operativo con interfaz gráfica desarrollada por Microsoft. Windows es utilizado principalmente en computadoras personales, algunas versiones de servidores y dispositivo móviles. Windows está disponible en versiones de 32 y 64 bits. Tiene capacidades de gestión de memoria virtual y soporte para varios dispositivos periféricos. AL poseer una interfaz gráfica GUI, este elimino la necesidad de escribir cada comando en la línea de
  7. 7. COMPUTACION 1 7 comandos, (MS-DOS), permitiendo utilizar el ratón para navegar por menús desplegables, cuadros de diálogo, botones, etiquetas e iconos. Lentamente Microsoft Windows comenzó a dominar las computadoras personales. Actualmente se ha convertido en el sistema operativo más utilizado en el mundo, se estima que Windows representa el 90% del mercado de los sistemas operativos. La versión 1.0 de Microsoft Windows fue introducida en noviembre de 1983. Desde su lanzamiento, ha habido más de una docena de versiones. La versión más actual para los usuarios finales es Windows 8.1 con una versión futura llamada Windows 10. 1.2 ¿Para qué sirve? Al ser un sistema operativo, la función principal de Windows es administrar los recursos del sistema (equipo). Es el programa base que se ejecuta al encender el equipo, permitiendo instalar y ejecutar aplicaciones para manejo de documentos, imágenes, video, etc. Se puede decir que la función básica de Windows es proveer al núcleo del sistema operativo de un entorno visual atractivo, ameno e intuitivo, en el que las operaciones básicas de uso del computador están representadas gráficamente a través de íconos. Empleando el mouse y el teclado, el usuario puede así acceder a todas las funciones del computador, junto a las propias de las aplicaciones incorporadas al sistema o instaladas por él mismo. 1.3 ¿Quién invento Windows? Windows es una creación de la compañía Microsoft, y, más concretamente, de su fundador, Bill Gates. Éste comenzó a trabajar en el primer Windows en el año 1981, aunque no lo comercializó -como complemento para MS-DOS- hasta 1985. Windows 1.0 triunfó gracias a su fácil manejo y una interfaz gráfica muy eficaz intuitiva. En el nuevo sistema operativo ya no era necesario introducir extraños comandos para la ejecución de tareas, sino que los usuarios podían trabajar de manera más sencilla a través de un sistema de ventanas. 2. Bill Gates William Henry Gates III (Seattle, Washington; 28 de octubre de 1955), conocido como Bill Gates, es un multimillonario magnate empresarial, informático y filántropo estadounidense, cofundador de la empresa de software Microsoft junto con Paul Allen.
  8. 8. COMPUTACION 1 8 Su fortuna se calcula en 96.5 mil millones de dólares(2019) según la revista Forbes, hecho que le coloca como el segundo hombre más rico del mundo después de Jeff Bezos. Antes del estallido de la burbuja de las punto com, su patrimonio neto ascendió a 100 000 millones de dólares, lo que lo convirtió en la décima persona más rica en toda la historia de la humanidad. Es uno de los empresarios más conocidos que surgieron durante los inicios de los ordenadores personales. Ha sido criticado por sus tácticas de negocios, que han sido consideradas anticompetitivas, una opinión que en algunos casos ha sido mantenida por numerosas sentencias judiciales. Está casado con Melinda Gates, con quien comparte la presidencia de la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates, dedicada a reequilibrar oportunidades en salud y educación a nivel local, especialmente en las regiones menos favorecidas, razón por la cual han sido galardonados con el Premio Príncipe de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional 2006 BILL GATES 2.1 Su interés por la informática En 1968, Lakeside (su escuela), compró un ordenador ASR-33 teletipo, por el que inmediatamente se interesó Bill y su amigo Paul Allen. La idea se desarrollar el primer lenguaje de programación les vino leyendo un artículo en la revista Popular Electrónicos, sobre el minicomputador Altair 8800. El lenguaje se llamó BASIC y Paul y Gates creyeron que podrían ganar mucho dinero con el BASIC vendiéndolo a otras máquinas. Entonces crearon Microsoft Partnership y empezaron a venderlo.
  9. 9. COMPUTACION 1 9 En los siguientes cuatro años crearon otros lenguajes de programación como el Cobol y el Fortran. Después de esto, eran lo suficientemente poderosos como para abrir una nueva división en su empresa, y para ganar su primera batalla judicial contra MITS, inventor del Altair, sobre la posesión de los derechos. En junio de 1981 Microsoft Partnership se convirtió en Microsoft Corporación, con Bill Gates como presidente y Paul Allen como vicepresidente. En agosto de ese mismo año, IBM crea IBM PC y pide a Bill que haga un sistema operativo para él. Un amigo suyo llamado Tim Peterson había programado un QDOS (Quick and Dart Disk Operación Sistema) para 16 bits Intel Chips, Bill se lo compró por $75,000. Bill y Paul cambiaron QDOS para que funcionara a 8 bits e hicieron los cambios que IBM les pidió. 3. Así ha sido evolución de Windows con el paso del tiempo A casi 31 años del nacimiento de Windows, hoy en día es el sistema operativo de escritorio más usado en el todo el mundo. Anunciado en 1983, fue hasta dos años después cuando se dio a conocer a través de un entorno gráfico jamás antes usado por Microsoft. Nombrado originalmente como “Interface Manager” fue desechado debido a su poco peso comercial y, renombrado como “Windows”, inspirado en la interfaz gráfica basada en ventanas con información. El gran acierto del primer Windows fue debido a que no solo ofrecía un entorno más amigable para el usuario, sino que podía instalarse en cualquier computadora sin importar el fabricante; lo que le brindó alianzas con empresas de hardware y de sectores relacionados. 3.1 Inicios de Windows Cómo ya sabemos, la compañía Microsoft fue creada en 1975 por Bill Gates y su socio Paul Allen. A partir de 1982 lanzaron el primer sistema operativo para equipos de la firma IBM y compatibles, se trataba del MS-DOS (siglas de Microsoft Disk Operatión System). Este sistema operativo tuvo un gran éxito gracias a la posibilidad de la clonación de los equipos. IBM mantuvo liberalizada la arquitectura de los equipos, por lo que otras compañías podían montarlos de la misma forma, así, todos ellos usaban MS- DOS como sistema operativo.
  10. 10. COMPUTACION 1 10 Paralelamente, y desde el año 1993, Microsoft desarrolla una nueva línea de sistemas operativos, se trata de la serie NT (Windows NT 3.1). Es un nuevo sistema independiente de MSDOS, que incorpora un nuevo sistema de archivos, el NTFS, con mejores prestaciones en cuanto a seguridad, y manejo de discos de mayor tamaño, pero, en algunos aspectos, incompatible con el sistema tradicional FAT 16 y FAT 32 de MSDOS. Esta es la razón por la que, durante un tiempo, convivieron las dos líneas. Windows NT 4.0 en 1996, alcanzó cierta popularidad, pero no es hasta la aparición de Windows 2000 cuando comienza a sustituir definitivamente a las versiones de la línea de MSDOS, W95, etc. en las máquinas del usuario medio. 4 Versiones de Windows 4.1 Windows 1 Es la evolución de MS DOS con algunas funcionalidades que se comienzan a mostrar en una interfaz en la que ya es posible moverse a través de un ratón cuyo nombre original en clave era Interface Manager, antes de que alguien de marketing de la compañía decidiera ponerle el nombre definitivo de Windows con el que ha recorrido toda su historia hasta el momento. INTERFAZ WINDOWS 1 4.2 Windows 2 Dos años después el sistema es lanzado en una nueva versión que mejora considerablemente y en la que ya se pueden ver los primeros iconos de escritorio y cómo se pueden superponer las ventanas de la interfaz. Además, se pueden comenzar a ver las primeras versiones gráficas de Excel y W ord, que impulsaron aún más el uso de Windows.
  11. 11. COMPUTACION 1 11 WINDOWS 2 4.3 Windows 3 Esta nueva versión del sistema operativo destaca por su interfaz gráfica, que ya es comparable con la de Apple en el Macintosh y se convierte en la mejor versión de Windows hasta el momento puesto que es un sistema que ofrece mayor estabilidad, un mayor apoyo de uso de MS DOS y donde posteriormente fueron introducidas las capacidades multimedia y la interconexión punto a punto. WINDOWS 3 4.4 Windows 95 Pasan cinco años hasta que después de Windows 3 llega la versión de Windows 95, una versión con una interfaz gráfica mucho más moderna y donde se incluye el famoso menú de inicio, la barra de tareas, la capacidad para maximizar y minimizar ventanas y algunos juegos multimedia. Sin duda un gran cambio en el que además se introduce el famoso concepto de Plug and Play que se mantiene hasta la fecha y donde se comienza a pensar en el nuevo mundo de Internet.
  12. 12. COMPUTACION 1 12 WINDOWS 95 4.5 Windows 98 Para la llegada de esta versión tan sólo hay que esperar tres años más y llega para aportar una mayor estabilidad al sistema y nuevas funcionalidades. Hay que destacar que a esta versión ya le acompaña la versión 5 de Internet Explorer dando comienzo a la era del gran auge de Internet y es compatible con los famosos DVD y dispositivos USB WINDOWS 98 4.6 Windows 2000 Una versión que llegó únicamente para profesionales y que aunque no presentó mejoras a nivel gráfico si lo hizo a nivel de estabilidad y fiabilidad del sistema. Un sistema que fue pensado más para las empresas, para ejecutar servidores de red y donde se comienza a dar apoyo para los dispositivos inalámbricos.
  13. 13. COMPUTACION 1 13 Casi al mismo tiempo apareció también la versión de Windows ME o Millenium, que sería el último de la serie 9X, pero que ofrecía gran número de errores y dificultad en su uso por lo que terminó siendo un fracaso de la compañía. ESCRITORIO WINDOWS 2000 4.7 Windows XP No tardó en llegar la versión XP del sistema operativo de Microsoft, que hizo del sistema un servicio de mayor confianza a pesar de tener que comenzar a lidiar con el inicio de la piratería informática. Con XP ya es posible instalarse nuevas actualizaciones de forma online y se le da mucha más importancia al apartado multimedia y la configuración de redes. ESCRITORIO WINDOWS XP
  14. 14. COMPUTACION 1 14 4.8 Windows Vista Llega con un diseño visual renovado y mejorado con AERO para cubrir la demanda de gráficos en el momento del boom de los ordenadores portátiles, prometiendo además cumplir con las necesidades de seguridad del momento, en el que los ordenadores cada vez se usan más para reproducir contenido multimedia, hasta el punto en el que se comienza a poder ver la televisión a través de ellos. WINDOWS VISTA 4.9 Windows 7 La última versión del sistema operativo de Microsoft basada en MS DOS que introduce el conocido rasgo System Restore que ha continuado en las siguientes versiones y que incorpora la tecnología táctil para permitir a los usuarios realizar todas esas tareas que hacían hasta el momento con el ratón, ejecutarlas con sus propios dedos. WINDOWS 7
  15. 15. COMPUTACION 1 15 4.10 Windows 8 Rompe completamente con el concepto tradicional del sistema operativo de Microsoft, apoyado en una nueva interfaz de usuario, Metro UI, donde además de estar orientado para el uso táctil en donde se pierde el teclado y el ratón, hace que se pierda el botón de inicio, algo que fue bastante mal recibido por los usuarios del sistema. Además, las aplicaciones de escritorio comienzas a ser sustituidas por las apps que se pueden conseguir en la nueva tienda con la que dispone el sistema. WINDOWS 8 4.11 Windows 8.1 Una versión que finalmente se queda como una mez cla entre lo mejor de Windows 7 con apps y una capacidad táctil mejorada y donde la compañía decido poner de nuevo el botón de inicio después de las múltiples quejas de los usuarios. WINDOWS 8.1
  16. 16. COMPUTACION 1 16 4.12 Windows 10 Desarrollado prácticamente desde cero. Un sistema multiplataforma que deja atrás a su navegador web por defecto que tantos años le ha acompañado para introducir el nuevo Microsoft Edge y su nuevo asistente personal Cortana. INICIO WINDOWS 10 5 Seguridad Windows 5.1 Importancia Al parecer, Microsoft está realizando grandes mejoras en materia de seguridad con Windows 10, su próximo gran sistema operativo. Los de Redmond están trabajando a destajo para añadir nuevos métodos de seguridad con avances que permitan reforzar la protección de identidad y el control de acceso, así como la protección de información y la resistencia a amenazas. Con Windows 10, Microsoft está creando identidades de usuario para acceder a dispositivos, aplicaciones y sitios que mejoren la resistencia a la violación, robo y al phishing. El objetivo es crear un sistema tan seguro que no necesite de ningún mecanismo de defensa externo o accesorio que corra por cuenta del usuario.
  17. 17. COMPUTACION 1 17 FIREWALL DE WINDOWS Del mismo modo, habló del concepto de contenedor o recipiente en Windows. Windows 10 se compone de múltiples recipientes y Windows está en uno de ello, pero el token de seguridad de Active Directory y el servicio de autenticación LSA que lo emite están en otro recipiente, ejecutándose en la virtualización de Hyper-V en lo que Microsoft llama Modo de Seguridad Virtual. De modo que, según los nuevos detalles que vamos conociendo sobre Windows 10, esta actualización va a ser mucho más que la llegada de Cortana o la vuelta del menú de inicio, detalles que si bien son importantes de cara al gran público y como estrategia de marketing, no se puede dejar de trabajar en otros aspectos realmente vitales. INTERFAZ ANTIVIRUS 5.2 Seguridad en Windows La seguridad en Windows NT es una combinación de técnicas que aseguran un nivel de protección consistente contra los accesos no deseados. Para implementar la seguridad, tendremos que proteger la red, el sistema operativo y los datos, mediante algún tipo de
  18. 18. COMPUTACION 1 18 sistema, como por ejemplo firewalls (corta fuego). Para lo cual el administrador (de la parte informática de la empresa) tendrá que sacrificar recursos para aumentar la seguridad. De esta manera NT gestiona tanto a usuarios como máquinas y sus recursos, debe validar la autentificación de los usuarios y proveerlos de los recursos necesarios para acceder al sistema. La herramienta básica para administrar los usuarios y grupos de un dominio es el programa USRMGR.EXE, conocido por Administrador de Usuarios para dominios. TECNICAS DE PROTECCION 5.3 Como usar el centro de seguridad de Windows El centro de seguridad de Windows, es un paquete de herramientas seleccionado por Microsoft para mantener la seguridad y estabilidad de nuestro sistema en un 100%. Gracias al centro de seguridad, podemos proteger al ordenador de accesos no autorizados, conexiones irregulares, mantener el equipo vigilado por algún antivirus y por supuesto, realizar actualizaciones periódicas y automáticas. Hoy, veremos cómo usar el centro de seguridad de Windows. 5.4 Centro de seguridad de Windows El centrode seguridad de Windows, es el apartado del sistema que se encarga de supervisar el estadode nuestra computadora, desde el punto de vista de seguridad y protección. Se trata de una función del sistema que permite al usuario gestionar eficientemente las normativas y excepcionesde seguridad.Cuentaconunainterfazde usuariosimpley muy intuitiva que facilita
  19. 19. COMPUTACION 1 19 las tareas de programación de los sistemas de seguridad, e incluso ofrece un tutorial y ayuda creadas por Microsoft para facilitar su uso. APLICACIÓN DE ANTIVIRUS 5.5 Cómo acceder al centro de seguridad de Windows Para acceder al centro de seguridad de Windows, nos ubicamos en el menú Inicio y escogemos la opción “Panel de control”. Seguidamente, accedemos a la opción “Seguridad” y luego, a “Centro de actividades o centro de seguridad”, según sea la versión de Windows que tengamos (Vista o Windows 7). Una vez hecho esto, se desplegará una ventana emergente en donde podremos ver las opciones de seguridad que presenta Windows a sus usuarios FUNDAMENTOS DE SEGURIDAD
  20. 20. COMPUTACION 1 20 5.6 Opciones del centro de seguridad Una vez activada la ventana de control del centro de seguridad de Windows, tendremos a nuestra disposición 4 opciones de control de seguridad para mantener el sistema alejado de amenazas de diversos tipos. Las opciones que presenta el centro de seguridad son las siguientes: Firewall o cortafuegos. Actualizaciones automáticas. Protección contra el malware. Configuración adicional de seguridad. 5.7 Protección contra malware En esta sección, el sistema nos permite indicar si tenemos un sistema antimalware instalado, de no tenerlo instalado, nos sugerirá instalar alguno. También, podemos acceder a otras herramientas de seguridad del sistema, como Windows Defender, que es una herramienta antiespía bastante ligera, que Microsoft instala de forma gratuita en Windows. Para activar la protección antimalware, debemos ubicarnos en el menú Inicio y luego, seguir la siguiente ruta de selección de opciones: Panel de control, Seguridad, Centro de seguridad y por último, seleccionamos la opción “Protección antimalware”. Una vez activada esta opción, debemos seleccionar la opción que deseemos y aceptar los cambios. Entre las opciones que ofrece el sistema se encuentran las siguientes: ● Tengo un programa antivirus que yo supervisaré. ● Tengo un programa antispyware que yo supervisaré. De no seleccionar nada, Windows presentará alertas frecuentes en el escritorio hasta que el usuario configure esta opción de seguridad considerada importante por Windows. 6. Aplicaciones Son aplicaciones que trae pre-instaladas el sistema operativo Windows 10.  Calculadora  Cortana  Groove Música
  21. 21. COMPUTACION 1 21  Mapas  Microsoft Edge  Microsoft Store  Office 2016  OneDrive  OneNote  Paint 3D  Películas y TV  Skype  Xbox 6.1 Principales aplicaciones En las principales Aplicaciones tenemos las siguientes:  Bloc de notas: Es un editor de texto simple incluido en los sistemas operativos de Microsoft desde 1985. Su funcionalidad es muy simple.  Internet Explorer: Es un navegador web de Internet producido por Microsoft para su plataforma Windows. Fue creado en 1995 tras la adquisición por parte de Microsoft del código fuente de Mosaic, un navegador desarrollado por Spyglass, siendo rebautizado entonces como Internet Explorer. Las primeras versiones, basadas en Mosaic, no supusieron ninguna amenaza para el entonces dominante Netscape Navigator, ya que eran bastante simples y no eran compatibles con algunas de las extensiones más populares de Netscape que dominaban la web de la época (como
  22. 22. COMPUTACION 1 22 los marcos o JavaScript). Fue el navegador de Internet con mayor cuota de mercado, ya que se incluye integra do por defecto con Windows, hecho que le ha costado a Microsoft demandas por monopolio en Europa.  Mapa de caracteres: Es una utilidad incluida con los sistemas operativos Microsoft Windows y se utiliza para visualizar todas las fuentes tipográficas instaladas en el sistema, para comprobar la entrada del teclado (Alt + código). MAPA DE CARACTERES
  23. 23. COMPUTACION 1 23  Paint: es un programa simple de dibujo gráfico desarrollado por Microsoft. Su antecesor fue el PaintBrush, incluido desde Windows 1.0 hasta Windows 3.1. Desde entonces, Paint ha acompañado al sistema operativo de Windows.  Reproductor de Windows Media: es un reproductor multimedia que permite reproducir música y vídeo de formatos compatibles (mp3, mp4, waw, wmv, etc.). La última versión de este reproductor ha sido la versión 12. Windows Media Player está incluido en todas las versiones de Windows, incluyendo las versiones más recientes como Windows 8.1 o Windows 10. REPRODUCTOR MEDIA APLICACIÓN  Windows Journal: es una aplicación creada por Microsoft e incluida desde Windows XP hasta Windows 7. Está pensada para usarse con pantallas táctiles y capturar dibujos directamente de esta forma, también puede insertar imágenes y texto; los documentos generados tienen extensión jnt.
  24. 24. COMPUTACION 1 24 PIZARRA WINDOWS JOURNAL  WordPad: es un procesador de textos básico que se incluye en casi todas las versiones de Microsoft Windows desde Windows 95 en adelante. Es más avanzado que el Bloc de notas pero más sencillo que el procesador de textos de Microsoft Works y Microsoft Word.  APLICACION DE WORPAD
  25. 25. COMPUTACION 1 25 7 Windows 10 nuevo sistema operativo Uno de los puntos principales serán los siguientes:  Conectividad y sincronización: actualmente se abrirán versiones para dispositivos como ser: Smartphone, tabletas, PC, computadoras, teléfonos, etc. Habrán versiones para algunos dispositivos que tengan gama alta como ser las tabletas y también habrán versiones para gamas más pequeñas como los Smartphone para que así se adapte al tamaño de la pantalla táctil de estos dispositivos.  Mejoras en fotografías: Windows contara con aplicaciones que al momento de sacar fotografías de cualquier dispositivo estas se almacenen mediante gmail. CALIDAD FOTOGRAFIA
  26. 26. COMPUTACION 1 26  Cortana mejorada: actualmente Windows lanzo cortana una aplicación bastante mejorada para PC actualmente cortana hace el trabajo simple como ser: mantenerte al día con las fechas, clima, ubicaciones lejanas, ubicación actual, alarma mediante voz, administrar listas, configurar avisos. CORTANA  Windows 10 y videojuegos: actualmente podremos encontrar lo que viene siendo la aplicación de Xbox de hecho teniendo Windows 10 podrás disfrutar de esta aplicación. En Xbox podrás encontrar una gran interfaz de videojuegos ya sean clásicos o los nuevos que se lanzan en el año y tendrán un blog y clip de noticia, también te aparecerán el historial de amigos que jugaron hace poco algún video juego, también Windows lanzo las multiplataformas básicamente se podrá jugar desde PC o dispositivos como tabletas.  Realidad virtual: La compañía de Microsoft lanzo unas nuevas gafas que básicamente integran hologramas tridimensionales interactivos, también esta
  27. 27. COMPUTACION 1 27 tecnología se añadirá a los videojuegos actualmente cada vez más esta compañía aumenta su tecnología. GAFAS DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL 7. Marco aplicativo Windows, el sistema operativo creado por Microsoft, nos lleva acompañando en nuestros ordenadores desde hace ya casi 30 años, un tiempo en el que tanto la tecnología como el propio sistema operativo han ido evolucionando y adaptándose a las necesidades de los usuarios. Ahora a tan sólo un sistema que llega para adaptarse plenamente al momento en el que vivimos, donde nuestros dispositivos no son únicamente el ordenador de casa o del trabajo sino que además contamos con ordenadores portátiles, Smartphone, Tablet, videoconsolas, etc.
  29. 29. COMPUTACION 1 29 9. Anexos Sabías que:  No era un sistema operativo Aunque todos sabemos que Windows es un familia de sistemas operativos, en realidad la primera versión era una cosa completamente distinta. Se trataba de un ambiente gráfico que funcionaba sobre MS-DOS, que era en realidad el software que se encargaba de todo el trabajo.  Un nombre diferente Antes de que el desarrollo del primer Windows empezara, el proyecto llevaba el nombre clave de “Interface Manager” (Administrador de Interfaz). Poco tiempo después, cuando la interfaz comenzó a tomar forma y la gente de Microsoft se dio cuenta de su importancia, tomaron la decisión de llamar a su producto “Windows” (Ventanas), aunque por cuestiones de registro de marca su nombre final terminó en “Microsoft Windows”.  Algunos lo veían como vaporware Habiendo pasado dos años desde su anuncio, algunos especialistas comenzaron a calificar a Windows como vaporware: un término que se utiliza para el software que luego de muchos problemas y retrasos, termina por no ver la luz del día. El resto ya es historia.  No, Microsoft no inventó las ventanas El nombre de Windows hace referencia a una de sus características principales: el uso de ventanas. Sin embargo, el software de Microsoft no fue el primero que aplicó este concepto. El primer Mac OS de Apple ya usaba ventanas (de hecho, la compañía de Steve Jobs le licenció a Microsoft algunos elementos de su interfaz), y el –nada popular– sistema Visi On ya aplicaba ese recurso desde un par años de antes.
  30. 30. COMPUTACION 1 30  Las primeras aplicaciones Windows 1.0 no sólo era una bonita cara para MS-DOS, también incluía algunas aplicaciones entre las que había herramientas de dibujo y texto. Éstos eran los programas que venían precargados: Calculator, Calendar, Clipboard Viewer, Clock, Notepad, Paint, Reversi, Cardfile, Terminal y Write.

×