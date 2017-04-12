-
Libraries are increasingly being called upon to extend
access to their online resources to users beyond their
core constituencies. Every institution has its own unique
arrangements, but they all raise similar questions for the
library: are these users included under our existing licences
or are separate ones needed? Will we have to pay more, and
if so, how much? Where can I go for advice? Learn about the
guidelines Jisc Collections has developed, and hear from
two librarians who have successfully implemented their own
solutions: Anna Franca on KCL’s work with an NHS Trust
and Ruth Dale on Nottingham’s overseas campuses.
