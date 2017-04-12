Libraries are increasingly being called upon to extend

access to their online resources to users beyond their

core constituencies. Every institution has its own unique

arrangements, but they all raise similar questions for the

library: are these users included under our existing licences

or are separate ones needed? Will we have to pay more, and

if so, how much? Where can I go for advice? Learn about the

guidelines Jisc Collections has developed, and hear from

two librarians who have successfully implemented their own

solutions: Anna Franca on KCL’s work with an NHS Trust

and Ruth Dale on Nottingham’s overseas campuses.