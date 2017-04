Dr Andy Dengel, Director, BRE Environment



Better homes, better air, better health



12 April, 2017 London



Given the numerous calls to action to tackle both indoor air pollution in homes, and exposure from external air pollution, we brought the built environment and medical research and practice communities together. Our event aimed to encourage industry and research leaders to think about, and inform the action group’s brief of, solutions for reducing exposure to air pollution when indoors.