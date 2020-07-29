Despite teachers playing a critical role in the lives of students, little research seems done in the global south around teacher well-being. Teacher training and learning are conspicuously missing from the World Bank education sector strategy documents. Teachers are often viewed as mere resources and as means to ends which are primarily concerned with improved student outcomes, rather than focusing on teachers as individuals. There are also global concerns about teacher supply and India alone has a shortage of 1 million teachers with rural India being particularly affected. Teachers in the system have a high rate of attrition and the rate of loss to the teaching profession is estimated as 40-50% in the first five years. While there are many reasons for this, the most common ones are burnout, lack of support from administration and hostile cultures in school. Teachers may face higher levels of stress than any other profession. The relentless physical and emotional pressures that are placed on teachers can have a lasting impact on their well-being. This exploratory sequential mixed methods study explores the role that social networks and support groups in school play in promoting improved well-being among teachers in rural India. Using Martin Seligman’s framework for well-being and structuration theory, the study identifies and examines some of the positive emotions teachers feel, their engagement levels, the quality of their relationships and the meaning and accomplishments they derive from their work. Focusing specifically on relationships, the hypothesis is that the presence of strong relationships and the presence of structures in school that enhance these relationships and increase trust between teachers, promotes improved teacher well-being and teacher agency. The research provides insights into the enabling conditions in rural schools that need to exist and be nurtured in order to promote improved teacher well-being in India.