+IDSP20C - E4- Revathi Ramanan - The role of teacher networks and social support groups in school in promoting teacher well-being in rural India

Despite teachers playing a critical role in the lives of students, little research seems done in the global south around teacher well-being. Teacher training and learning are conspicuously missing from the World Bank education sector strategy documents. Teachers are often viewed as mere resources and as means to ends which are primarily concerned with improved student outcomes, rather than focusing on teachers as individuals. There are also global concerns about teacher supply and India alone has a shortage of 1 million teachers with rural India being particularly affected. Teachers in the system have a high rate of attrition and the rate of loss to the teaching profession is estimated as 40-50% in the first five years. While there are many reasons for this, the most common ones are burnout, lack of support from administration and hostile cultures in school. Teachers may face higher levels of stress than any other profession. The relentless physical and emotional pressures that are placed on teachers can have a lasting impact on their well-being. This exploratory sequential mixed methods study explores the role that social networks and support groups in school play in promoting improved well-being among teachers in rural India. Using Martin Seligman’s framework for well-being and structuration theory, the study identifies and examines some of the positive emotions teachers feel, their engagement levels, the quality of their relationships and the meaning and accomplishments they derive from their work. Focusing specifically on relationships, the hypothesis is that the presence of strong relationships and the presence of structures in school that enhance these relationships and increase trust between teachers, promotes improved teacher well-being and teacher agency. The research provides insights into the enabling conditions in rural schools that need to exist and be nurtured in order to promote improved teacher well-being in India.

Published in: Education
+IDSP20C - E4- Revathi Ramanan - The role of teacher networks and social support groups in school in promoting teacher well-being in rural India

  1. 1. The role of teacher networks and social support groups in school in promoting teacher well-being in rural India - Revathi Ramanan - University College London - IDSP Competition 2020 - Bangalore, 23 July 2020
  2. 2. Introduction ▪ Teachers key to achieving quality education for all ▪ Shortage of 1 million teachers in India ▪ Attrition among teachers at ~50% in first five years; reasons include stress, burnout and lack of support ▪ The research purpose is exploratory, descriptive and causal ▪ Aim: To study the role that networks and social support groups in school play in promoting teacher well-being
  3. 3. Research Framework ▪ Research Questions a. RQ1: What does well-being mean to teachers in rural India? b. RQ2: What is the perceived role that teacher networks and having a social support group play in ensuring teacher well-being? ▪ Primary research favouring the subjectivist/constructivist approach while not completely rejecting the scientific methods ▪ Explanatory sequential mixed methods design using a survey
  4. 4. Data Collection ▪ Research Participants and Sample – 10 teachers teaching in 3 schools in rural Tamilnadu (India) sampled purposively ▪ Data Collection Methods – DC1: Questionnaire sent to 10 teachers to gauge their level of well-being (RQ1) – DC2: Semi-structured interviews on the phone with 7 teachers to understand role of networks and social support in their well-being (RQ2) ▪ Data Format – Text
  5. 5. Data Analysis ▪ Analysis of Questionnaire Responses – DA1: Thematic Analysis (DC1) ▪ Analysis of Interview Responses – DA2: Thematic and Critical Discourse Analysis (DC2) – Themes for analysis derived from theoretical framework for well-being – Responses from questionnaire used to design specific interview questions to better understand teachers’ state of well-being
  6. 6. Findings ▪ Main Findings – F1: Teachers scored low on positive emotions and relationships in the PERMA well-being framework (RQ1, DC1, DA1) – F2: Social Networks, Support Groups were found beneficial by all teachers and structure was necessary to enable teacher agency (RQ2, DC2, DA2) ▪ Limitation – Study took place during COVID-19 pandemic – Could not do focus group discussions ▪ Important Recommendation – Focus on setting up social support structures and dedicated time for teachers to interact in schools
  7. 7. References ▪ Seligman, M. . (2012) Flourish: A visionary new understanding of happiness and well-being. Simon and Schuster. ▪ Parker, J. (2000) Structuration. Open University Press. ▪ Daly, A. J. (2010) Social network theory and educational change. Harvard Education Press. ▪ Day, C. (2013) ‘The new lives of teachers’, Back to the Future: Legacies, Continuities and Changes in Educational Policy, Practice and Research, pp. 57–74. doi: 10.1007/978-94-6209-240-2_4. ▪ McCallum, F., Price, D. and Graham, A (2005), Teacher Wellbeing: A Review of the Literature. Teacher Well-Being.
  8. 8. Reasons to Provide Funding ▪ 69 million teachers needed to meet 2030 Education for All Goals ▪ South Asia has one of the largest shortages of teachers across the world and one of the highest attrition rates ▪ Teachers face stress, burnout, poor working conditions, hostile cultures in school ▪ Teaching not seen as an attractive, well-paying profession in India ▪ Collaboration and professional learning communities among teachers known to have positive effect on teachers

