Unidad 4. Manejo de materiales

4.1 Cargas unitarias y contenedores
La carga unitaria es aquella constituida por muchas partes y se mueve como una sola. Las ventajas de la carga unitaria son...
La formación de cajas unitarias se hacen a través de un dispositivo llamado pallet (plataforma), que es un estrado de made...
La unidad más común de carga unitaria es la plataforma. Casi todo es susceptible de apilarse en una plataforma y atarse co...
Si no se tuviera la oportunidad de obtener de regreso la plataforma o su costo, se usaría una de cartón. Si se usaran las ...
Las plataformas de madera son las más populares porque son empleadas por la industria del transporte. Cuando los camionero...
La estabilidad de la carga comienza desde el producto, el empaque primario, el segundario y el terciario. Una caja es más ...
a) Mejorar la rigidez del empaque primario y secundario. b) Optimizar el acomodo en las tarimas del producto para hacerlo ...
De acuerdo a un estudio realizado por la GMA (Grocery Manufacturers Association) de Estados Unidos) la cual incluye a empr...
4.2 Transportadores
Los transportadores sirven para una gran variedad de propósitos en casi todas las industrias así como en otras actividades...
Neumático. Consiste en un flujo de aire a alta velocidad que mueve el material de una manera parecida a como lo hace el vi...
Neumáticos por gravedad con rodillos libres. Transporta materiales a gran distancia horizontal sin gasto alguno de energía...
Por gravedad a discos. Este transportador se emplea para mover cajas u otros objetos que tengan una base ancha y funciona ...
4.3 Aparatos elevadores
Los elevadores industriales permiten transportar de manera vertical objetos pesados y voluminosos tales como mercancías pe...
Un ascensor o un elevador es un sistema de transporte que se ha dado en la vida cotidiana como una necesidad del usuario; ...
Las plataforma de carga son equipos versátiles, económicos, fabricados bajo un estricto control y supervisión rigurosa. Ca...
  4.1 Cargas unitarias y contenedores
  2. 2. La carga unitaria es aquella constituida por muchas partes y se mueve como una sola. Las ventajas de la carga unitaria son que es más rápido y barato moverla así que por separado. Las desventajas son las siguientes: 1. El costo de unificar las cargas y volverlas a separar. 2. El peso inútil (peso de las cajas, plataformas y objetos parecidos). 3. El problema de qué hacer con los vacíos. 4. La necesidad de equipo pesado y sus requerimientos de espacio. (Meyers, 2006)
  3. 3. La formación de cajas unitarias se hacen a través de un dispositivo llamado pallet (plataforma), que es un estrado de madera esquematizado de diversas dimensiones. Sus medidas convencionales básicas son 1100mm x 1100mm como patrón internacional para adecuarse a los diversos medios de transporte y almacenamiento.
  4. 4. La unidad más común de carga unitaria es la plataforma. Casi todo es susceptible de apilarse en una plataforma y atarse con lazos o envolverse con plástico y moverse por la planta o por el mundo como una unidad. Las plataformas se construyen de materiales distintos con costos muy diferentes.  Cartón @ $1.00, cada una hará un solo viaje.  Plástico @ $4.00, 20 viajes cada una.  Madera @ $20.00, y una hará 100 viajes.  Patines de acero @ $150.00 y harán 2,000 viajes cada una. ***Costos en dls.
  5. 5. Si no se tuviera la oportunidad de obtener de regreso la plataforma o su costo, se usaría una de cartón. Si se usaran las plataformas sólo dentro de la planta, se elegiría la de acero porque su costo por movimiento sería solamente de la tercera parte del que se tendría con las de madera o de plástico. Al seleccionar la técnica de carga unitaria debe considerarse: resistencia, durabilidad, versatilidad, peso, tamaño, costo y facilidad de uso.
  6. 6. Las plataformas de madera son las más populares porque son empleadas por la industria del transporte. Cuando los camioneros entregan 18 plataformas cargadas de material, recogen 18 vacías y las regresan al proveedor. Si no se tiene un sistema de control de plataformas se perderán miles de dólares al año.
  7. 7. La estabilidad de la carga comienza desde el producto, el empaque primario, el segundario y el terciario. Una caja es más estable que una botella. Una botella de agua cuadrada es más estable que una redonda (sin embargo la redonda es más barata). Botellas dentro de una caja son más estables que unas empacadas en película termo-encogible.
  8. 8. a) Mejorar la rigidez del empaque primario y secundario. b) Optimizar el acomodo en las tarimas del producto para hacerlo más estable. c) Agregar o quitar productos de embalaje terciario: esquineros, flejes, camas de cartón, etc. d) Escoger la película stretch adecuada. e) Escoger la forma de aplicación de la película stretch adecuada. (Siempre va a ser mejor la aplicación con una máquina. Pero en el caso de que no se puede usar una máquina hay que capacitar adecuadamente al personal que aplica la película stretch). f) Optimizar la aplicación de la película stretch: porcentaje de Pre estirado, fuerza de contención, traslape de la película estirable, número de vueltas, etc.
  9. 9. De acuerdo a un estudio realizado por la GMA (Grocery Manufacturers Association) de Estados Unidos) la cual incluye a empresas como Walmart, Cotsco, P&G, SC Johnson, Kellogg’s, Coca Cola, entre muchas otras el costo anual de los productos “Invendibles” es de $15,000 millones de dólares al año.
  4.2 Transportadores
  11. 11. Los transportadores sirven para una gran variedad de propósitos en casi todas las industrias así como en otras actividades comerciales y de servicios. Permiten el transporte con un flujo uniforme de una operación a otra, además de distribuir el material, carga a granel y el llenado de contenedores, ya que su función principal es garantizar la continuidad de las operaciones.
  12. 12. Neumático. Consiste en un flujo de aire a alta velocidad que mueve el material de una manera parecida a como lo hace el viento; si la velocidad es suficientemente alta el material es transportado en suspensión causando una ligera erosión en el ducto de transporte aunque en los codos curvas la erosión es marcadamente mayor.
  13. 13. Neumáticos por gravedad con rodillos libres. Transporta materiales a gran distancia horizontal sin gasto alguno de energía ni ninguna otra atención. El transportador de rodillos por gravedad se emplea en el movimiento horizontal de materiales, para obtener un almacenamiento y unas reservas móviles entre operación y operación.
  14. 14. Por gravedad a discos. Este transportador se emplea para mover cajas u otros objetos que tengan una base ancha y funciona con pendiente ligeramente inferior a la necesaria para el transportador de rodillos; es apropiado para manutención ligera y mediana.
  4.3 Aparatos elevadores
  16. 16. Los elevadores industriales permiten transportar de manera vertical objetos pesados y voluminosos tales como mercancías pesadas. Se hacen ideales en la industria, sobre todo en almacenes y naves industriales. Cuentan con sistemas de seguridad novedosos e innovaciones técnicas.
  17. 17. Un ascensor o un elevador es un sistema de transporte que se ha dado en la vida cotidiana como una necesidad del usuario; los elevadores están diseñados para movilizar personas o bienes entre diferentes alturas.
  18. 18. Las plataforma de carga son equipos versátiles, económicos, fabricados bajo un estricto control y supervisión rigurosa. Características  Plataforma compacta.  Mínimo consumo energético, puede funcionar con corriente doméstica (en algunos casos específicos de carga menor).  Equipo hidráulico seguro y fiable.  Funcionalidad que permite una correcta alineación del carro con el embarque en sus distintas paradas.

