PAMA
 Es el conjunto de actos previstos en la Ley Aduanera, ligados en forma sucesiva, con la finalidad de determinar las cont...
 Es el conjunto de actos y formalidades relativos a la entrada y salida de mercancías. también se le conoce como despacho...
 Consiste en detener las mercancías y obtener la custodia de ellas por parte de la autoridad aduanera, con el fin de gara...
 El antecedente del PAMA tiene su origen en 1981 y aplicaba solo en los casos de “secuestro”.  La causal de secuestro se...
1. Existencia de un Procedimiento 2. Embargo precautorio 3. Presunción de irregularidades graves 4. Emisión de documentos ...
 Levantamiento de un escrito o acta de irregularidades  Elaboración del acta de inicio de PAMA  Periodo para la present...
El Procedimiento Administrativo en Materia Aduanera
Uni1 presentacion El Procedimiento Administrativo en Materia Aduanera
El Procedimiento Administrativo en Materia Aduanera

6 views

Published on

El Procedimiento Administrativo en Materia Aduanera

Published in: Education
El Procedimiento Administrativo en Materia Aduanera

