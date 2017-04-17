10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2007/2008 2007/2008 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TO...
10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2006 2006 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Albe...
10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2005 2005 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Alex...
10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2004 2004 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Ande...
10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2003 2003 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Mika...
10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2001/2002 2001/2002 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TO...
10º Regional UCASF - Ranking de Artilheiros

  1. 1. 10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2007/2008 2007/2008 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 João Victor Gomes Craque Futuro 2 4 6 1 Micael Borges Dorense 4 2 6 3 John Kennedy AFACEM 1 1 2 4 4 Petrus Marques AFACEM 1 2 3 4 Wadren Barbosa Dorense 2 1 3 6 Alberto Gonçalves Dorense 2 2 6 Diego Jonas AFACEM 2 2 8 Gabriel Barbosa Craque Futuro 1 1 8 Matheus Almeida Craque Futuro 1 1 0 Craque Futuro Craque Futuro 0 União Serranense União NS 6 6
  2. 2. 10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2006 2006 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Alberto Gonçalves Dorense 2 1 3 1 Miguel Morais Craque Futuro 1 2 3 1 Pedro H. Jesus Dorense 3 3 4 Carlos Eduardo Santos Famorine 2 2 4 Gabriel Angelo Dorense 2 2 4 Luis Gustavo Silveira Craque Futuro 2 2 4 Wadren Barbosa Dorense 2 2 8 contra 1 1 8 Francisco Gontijo Craque Futuro 1 1 8 Kawã Ferreira AFACEM 1 1 8 Lucas Alves AFACEM 1 1 8 Marco Túlio Ferreira AFACEM 1 1 8 Matheus Mesquita Craque Futuro 1 1 8 Micael Borges Dorense 1 1 8 Pedro H. Esteves Craque Futuro 1 1 0
  3. 3. 10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2005 2005 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Alexandre Soares ELLS 4 3 6 13 2 Kayk Tonaco Craque 2020 2 3 2 7 2 Luis Henrique Jesus Dorense 1 6 7 4 Luiz Gabriel Olímpio AFACEM 1 1 2 4 4 Rafael Melo ELLS 4 4 4 Wanderson Santos Abadia 2 2 4 7 Gabriel Reis ELLS 3 3 7 Gustavo Thadeu Abadia 3 3 9 Alberto Gonçalves Dorense 1 1 2 9 Arthur Assis Dorense 2 2 9 Luiz Felipe Mota Craque 2020 1 1 2 9 Luiz Gustavo Barbosa Abadia 1 1 2 9 Marco Túlio Ferreira AFACEM 1 1 2 9 Vitor Lopes Associação 2 2 15 Caio Fagundes Abadia 1 1 15 contra 1 1 15 Daniel Antônio AFACEM 1 1 15 Eduardo Oliveira Independente 1 1 15 Felipe Santos ELLS 1 1 15 Guilherme Santos ELLS 1 1 15 Lucas Castro ELLS 1 1 15 Luis Fernando Salatiel Dorense 1 1 15 Marcos Paulo Oliveira AFACEM 1 1 15 Matheus Ribeiro ELLS 1 1 15 Micael Borges Dorense 1 1 15 Paulo Henrique Lopes Independente 1 1 15 Pedro Faria Famorine 1 1 15 Pedro Galvão AFACEM 1 1 15 Ryan Campos Craque 2020 1 1 15 Wadren Barbosa Dorense 1 1 0 0
  4. 4. 10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2004 2004 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Anderson Augusto Craque Futuro 4 2 6 2 Italo Amaral Craque 2020 1 2 2 5 3 Marden Souza Craque Futuro 2 1 3 3 Matheus Santos Craque Futuro 3 3 3 Victor Emanoel Craque 2020 1 2 3 6 João Marcos Oliveira Associação 2 2 6 Luiz Gabriel Olímpio AFACEM 2 2 6 Natan Ferreira Dorense 2 2 6 Samuel Jesus Dorense 1 1 2 6 Vitor Gontijo AFACEM 2 2 11 Arthur Pizziolo ELLS 1 1 11 Arthur Santos Dorense 1 1 11 Guilherme Miranda Craque 2020 1 1 11 João Victor Alves Craque Futuro 1 1 11 Kauan Miranda Abadia 1 1 11 Kauan Oliveira Craque 2020 1 1 11 Lucas Moraes Craque 2020 1 1 11 Luiz Otávio Costa Associação 1 1 11 Mateus Soares Famorine 1 1 11 Raull Rodrigues Lanos 1 1 11 Sandro Morett Craque Futuro 1 1 11 Victor Manoel ELLS 1 1 11 Vitor Morais Famorine 1 1 11 Vitor Santiago Famorine 1 1 0 0 Craque Futuro 2 2 Famorine 5 5 Associação 2 2
  5. 5. 10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2003 2003 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Mikael Arruda Dorense 2 1 1 2 6 2 Leandro Mesquita AFACEM 1 3 4 3 Felipe Cassimiro Independente 2 1 3 3 Miguel Rezende Lanos 1 2 3 5 Caio Santos Lanos 2 2 5 Matheus Paulo Lanos 2 2 7 Anderson Augusto Craque Futuro 1 1 7 Arthur Carvalho Craque Futuro 1 1 7 Arthur Tavares ELLS 1 1 7 Célio Ávila Lanos 1 1 7 Gabriel Corrêa Famorine 1 1 7 Gabriel Gontijo AFACEM 1 1 7 Geraldo Santos Abadia 1 1 7 João Vitor Costa Lanos 1 1 7 João Vitor Rezende Lanos 1 1 7 Lucas Duarte Cruzeiro 1 1 7 Luiz Gabriel Olímpio AFACEM 1 1 7 Mateus Oliveira Independente 1 1 7 Pedro Teixeira Craque Futuro 1 1 7 Victor Soares Dorense 1 1 7 Vitor Manoel ELLS 1 1 0 Cruzeiro Cruzeiro 3 2 5 Lanos Lanos 2 2 Craque Futuro Craque Futuro 3 3 6 Famorine Famorine 1 1 União Serranense União NS 5 1 6
  6. 6. 10º REGIONAL UCASF ARTILHEIROS – CAT. 2001/2002 2001/2002 Gols Rodada Nº Nome Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 S F TOTAL 1 Heitor Gomes Famorine 2 2 1 Hugo Queiroz Dorense 1 1 2 1 Thayron Camargos União 1 1 2 1 Wellington Oliveira Craque Futuro 2 2 5 Délcio Oliveira AFACEM 1 1 5 Edimar Júnior AFACEM 1 1 5 Felipe Augusto União 1 1 5 Felipe Ferreira Dorense 1 1 5 Francis Faria Abadia 1 1 5 Guilherme Souza Dorense 1 1 5 Iago Fiúza Dorense 1 1 5 Jeferson Anselmo União 1 1 5 João Pedro Araújo AFACEM 1 1 5 José Celso Castro AFACEM 1 1 5 Kaique Vieira Dorense 1 1 5 Luis Gustavo Duarte Famorine 1 1 5 Pedro H. Fiúza Dorense 1 1 5 Ruan Sousa Abadia 1 1 0 Cruzeiro Cruzeiro 2 5 7 Famorine Famorine 1 2 3 União Serranense União NS 1 2 3 Craque Futuro Craque Futuro 0 Lanos Lanos 3 3

