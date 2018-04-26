Successfully reported this slideshow.
Distribuidora de comercio acces

Ejercicio 14 ddc

  1. 1. DISE�A Y ADMINISTRA BASE DE DATOS SIMPLES Nombre de la alumna: Tzihualtentzin Luquin Gonz�lez Grado y grupo: 2 K Maestra: Amalia Patricia Jim�nezDelgado Fecha: Marzo 2018
  2. 2. ENUNCIADO: Una distribuidora de cosm�ticos desea informatizar su informaci�n, la empresa cuenta con varias vendedoras afiliadas, las cuales venden los productos por cat�logo. De las vendedoras se conoce: c�digo, nombre, zona, domicilio, tel�fono. De los cat�logos se conoce el c�digo, fecha de inicio y fecha fin de promoci�n, adem�s de un nombre espec�fico para cada uno. La empresa designa a coordinadores de vendedoras para que la supervisen, motiven y asistan en los problemas que se puedan presentar. De cada coordinador se conoce el c�digo, nombre y la zona que supervisa a una o m�s vendedoras de una zona, una vendedora es supervisada por un solo coordinador. Un producto puede ser incluido en uno o m�s cat�logos, un cat�logo incluye muchos productos. Una vendedora vende uno o m�s productos. Un producto puede ser vendido por una o m�s vendedoras.
  3. 3. MODELO ENTIDAD RELACI�N:
  4. 4. TABLA VENDEDORAS: VISTA DISE�OTABLA VENDEDORAS:
  5. 5. TABLA CATALOGOS: VISTA DISE�OTABLA CATALOGOS:
  6. 6. TABLA COORDINADOR: VISTA DISE�OTABLA COORDINADOR:
  7. 7. TABLA PRODUCTOS: VISTA DISE�OTABLA PRODUCTOS:
  8. 8. TABLA VENDEDORAS_PRODUCTOS: VISTA DISE�OTABLA VENDEDORAS_PRODUCTOS:
  9. 9. TABLA PRODUCTOS_CATALOGOS: VISTA DISE�OTABLA PRODUCTOS_CATALOGOS:
  10. 10. RELACIONES:

