3 multiplication and division of rational expressions x

Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions
Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example B. Simplify and expand the answers. a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1)
Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷
Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may...
Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division.
Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
Ex. A. Simplify. Do not expand the results. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 21. (2x2 + x – 1 ) (1 – 2x...
Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 38. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) 39. x ...
Ex. C. Break up the following expressions as sums and differences of fractions. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. x2 + 4x – 6 2x2x2 ...
  1. 1. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions
  2. 2. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions
  3. 3. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions
  4. 4. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel.
  5. 5. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3
  6. 6. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z
  7. 7. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz
  8. 8. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) *
  9. 9. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) * = (x + 3)(x – 1 )
  10. 10. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) * = (x + 3)(x – 1 ) (x + 2 )(x – 2)
  11. 11. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) * = (x + 3)(x – 1 ) (x – 2) (x + 2 )(x – 2)
  12. 12. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) * = (x + 3)(x – 1 ) (x – 2) x(x – 1 ) (x + 2 )(x – 2)
  13. 13. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) * = (x + 3)(x – 1 ) (x – 2) x(x – 1 ) (x + 2 )(x – 2)
  14. 14. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) * = (x + 3)(x – 1 ) (x – 2) x(x – 1 ) (x + 2 )(x – 2)
  15. 15. Multiplication Rule for Rational Expressions A B C D * = AC BD Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions In most problems, we reduce the product by factoring the top and the bottom, then cancel. Example A. Simplify 10x y3z a. * y2 5x3 = 10xy2 5x3y3z = 2 x2yz b. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x ) (x2 – 4 ) = (x + 3)(x + 2) x * = (x + 3)(x – 1 ) (x – 2) x(x – 1 ) (x + 2 )(x – 2) In the next section, we meet the following type of problems.
  16. 16. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example B. Simplify and expand the answers. a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1)
  17. 17. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  18. 18. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example B. Simplify and expand the answers. a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1)
  19. 19. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  20. 20. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  21. 21. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  22. 22. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  23. 23. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  24. 24. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) (x + 1) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  25. 25. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) (x + 1) (x + 3) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  26. 26. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) (x + 1) (x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) – (x + 1)(x + 3) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  27. 27. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) (x + 1) (x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) – (x + 1)(x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) + (–x –1)(x + 3) Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  28. 28. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) (x + 1) (x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) – (x + 1)(x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) + (–x –1)(x + 3) = x2 – x – 2 – x2 – 4x – 3 Example B. Simplify and expand the answers.
  29. 29. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example B. Simplify and expand the answers. a. x + 3 x – 1 (x2 – 1) = x + 3 (x – 1) (x – 1)(x + 1) = (x + 3)(x + 1) = x2 + 4x + 3 b. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) = x – 2 (x – 3)(x + 3) [ – x + 1 (x – 3)(x + 1) ] ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) (x + 1) (x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) – (x + 1)(x + 3) = (x – 2)(x + 1) + (–x –1)(x + 3) = x2 – x – 2 – x2 – 4x – 3 = –5x – 5
  30. 30. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷
  31. 31. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate
  32. 32. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal.
  33. 33. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  34. 34. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) Example C. Simplify We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  35. 35. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) = (2x – 6) (x + 3) (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) * Example C. Simplify We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  36. 36. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) = (2x – 6) (x + 3) (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) * = 2(x – 3) (x + 3) Example C. Simplify We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  37. 37. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) = (2x – 6) (x + 3) (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) * = 2(x – 3) (x + 3) (x + 3)(x – 1) (3 – x)(3 + x) Example C. Simplify We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  38. 38. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate Example C. Simplify (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) = (2x – 6) (x + 3) (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) * = 2(x – 3) (x + 3) (x + 3)(x – 1) (3 – x)(3 + x) * (9 – x2) We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  39. 39. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) = (2x – 6) (x + 3) (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) * = 2(x – 3) (x + 3) (x + 3)(x – 1) (3 – x)(3 + x) * (–1) Example C. Simplify We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  40. 40. Division Rule for Rational Expressions Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions A B C D ÷ = AD BC Reciprocate (2x – 6) (x + 3) ÷ (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) = (2x – 6) (x + 3) (x2 + 2x – 3) (9 – x2) * = 2(x – 3) (x + 3) (x + 3)(x – 1) (3 – x)(3 + x) * (–1) = –2(x – 1) (3 + x) Example C. Simplify We convert division by an expression of multiplying by its reciprocal. Then we factor and reduce the product.
  41. 41. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences.
  42. 42. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this.
  43. 43. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term.
  44. 44. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example D. Break up the numerators as the sums or differences and simplify each term. (2x – 6) (x + 3) a. = Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term. (2x – 6) 3x2 b. =
  45. 45. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example D. Break up the numerators as the sums or differences and simplify each term. (2x – 6) (x + 3) a. = Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term. (x + 3) – (x + 3) 2x 6 (2x – 6) 3x2 b. =
  46. 46. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example D. Break up the numerators as the sums or differences and simplify each term. (2x – 6) (x + 3) a. = Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term. (x + 3) – (x + 3) 2x 6 (2x – 6) 3x2 b. = – 2x 6 3x2 3x2
  47. 47. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example D. Break up the numerators as the sums or differences and simplify each term. (2x – 6) (x + 3) a. = Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term. (x + 3) – (x + 3) 2x 6 (2x – 6) 3x2 b. = – 2x 6 3x2 3x2 = – 2 x2 2 3x
  48. 48. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example D. Break up the numerators as the sums or differences and simplify each term. (2x – 6) (x + 3) a. = Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term. (x + 3) – (x + 3) 2x 6 (2x – 6) 3x2 b. = – 2x 6 3x2 3x2 = – 2 x2 2 3x II. Long Division Long division is the extension of the long division of numbers from grade school and it is for the division of polynomials in one variable.
  49. 49. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example D. Break up the numerators as the sums or differences and simplify each term. (2x – 6) (x + 3) a. = Besides the expanded form and factored forms, rational expressions may also be split into sums or differences. There are two common ways to do this. I. Split off the numerator term by term. (x + 3) – (x + 3) 2x 6 (2x – 6) 3x2 b. = – 2x 6 3x2 3x2 = – 2 x2 2 3x II. Long Division Long division is the extension of the long division of numbers from grade school and it is for the division of polynomials in one variable. Specifically, long division gives relevant results only when the degree of the numerator is the same or more than the degree of the denominator.
  50. 50. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division.
  51. 51. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient.
  52. 52. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125
  53. 53. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125 1
  54. 54. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125 1 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 8 45
  55. 55. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125 1 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 8 45 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered.
  56. 56. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125 15 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 8 45 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. 40 5 Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division.
  57. 57. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125 15 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 8 45 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: N D = Q + R D and that R (the remainder) is smaller then D (no more quotient). 40 5 where Q is the quotient Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division.
  58. 58. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and move from left to right until there is enough to enter a quotient. )8 125 15 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 8 45 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: N D = Q + R D and that R (the remainder) is smaller then D (no more quotient). 40 5 125 8 = 15 + 5 8 where Q is the quotient Let’s look at the example 125/8 or 125 ÷ 8 by long division.
  59. 59. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  60. 60. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  61. 61. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Make sure the terms are in order. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  62. 62. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Make sure the terms are in order. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  63. 63. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. enter the quotients of the leading terms 2x/x = 2 Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  64. 64. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. enter the quotients of the leading terms 2x/x = 2 Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  65. 65. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  66. 66. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 2x + 6 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  67. 67. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 –) i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  68. 68. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. –) i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  69. 69. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 –) Stop. No more quotient since x can’t going into 12. iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  70. 70. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  71. 71. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) Hence we may write (2x – 6) (x + 3) N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  72. 72. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) Hence we may write (2x – 6) (x + 3) N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Q R Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  73. 73. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 2x – 6 2 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. 2x + 6 –12 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: = 2 – 12 x + 3 –) Hence we may write (2x – 6) (x + 3) N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Q R Q R Example E. Divide using long division(2x – 6) (x + 3)
  74. 74. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions Example F. Divide using long division ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: x2 – 6x + 3 x – 2 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms.
  75. 75. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: x2 – 6x + 3 Make sure the terms are in order. N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  76. 76. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: x2 – 6x + 3 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  77. 77. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: x2 – 6x + 3 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  78. 78. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: x2 – 6x + 3 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  79. 79. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) x2 – 6x + 3 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  80. 80. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x – 9 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) x2 – 6x + 3 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  81. 81. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x – 9 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) x2 – 6x + 3 –9x – 27 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  82. 82. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x – 9 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) x2 – 6x + 3 –9x – 27–) 30 N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  83. 83. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x – 9 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient –) x2 – 6x + 3 –9x – 27–) 30 Stop. No more quotient since x can’t going into 30. Hence 30 is the remainder. and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  84. 84. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x – 9 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) x2 – 6x + 3 –9x – 27–) 30 Hence x2 – 6x + 3 x – 2 = N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  85. 85. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions )x + 3 x – 9 ii. Multiply the quotient back into the problem and subtract the results from the numerator. Bring down the remaining terms from the numerator. x2 + 3x –9x + 3 iii. Repeat steps i and ii until no more quotient may be entered. Then we may put the fraction N/D in the following mixed form: –) x2 – 6x + 3 –9x – 27–) 30 Hence x2 – 6x + 3 x – 2 = x – 9 + 30 x + 3 i. Put the problem in the long division format with the “bottom-out” and enter the quotients of the leading terms. N D = Q + R D has smaller degree then denominator D (no more quotient). where Q is the quotient and the remainder R Example F. Divide using long divisionx2 – 6x + 3 x – 2
  86. 86. Ex A. Simplify. Do not expand the results. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 1. 10x * 2 5x3 15x 4 * 16 25x4 10x * 35x32. 5. 10 9x4 * 18 5x3 6. 3.12x6* 5 6x14 56x6 27 * 63 8x5 10x * 35x34. 7. 75x 49 * 42 25x3 8. 9. 2x – 4 2x + 4 5x + 10 3x – 6 10. 6 – 4x 3x – 2 x – 2 2x + 4 11. 9x – 12 2x – 4 2 – x 8 – 6x 12. x + 4 –x – 4 4 – x x – 4 13. 3x – 9 15x – 5 3 – x 5 – 15x 14. 42 – 6x –2x + 14 4 – 2x –7x + 14 * * * * * * 15. (x2 + x – 2 ) (x – 2) (x2 – x) (x2 – 4 ) * 16. (x2 + 2x – 3 ) (x2 – 9) (x2 – x – 2 ) (x2 – 2x – 3) * 17. (x2 – x – 2 ) (x2 – 1) (x2 + 2x + 1) (x2 + x ) * 18. (x2 + 5x – 6 ) (x2 + 5x + 6) (x2 – 5x – 6 ) (x2 – 5x + 6) * 19. (x2 – 3x – 4 ) (x2 – 1) (x2 – 2x – 8) (x2 – 3x + 2) * 20. (– x2 + 6 – x ) (x2 + 5x + 6) (x2 – x – 12 ) (6 – x2 – x) *
  87. 87. Ex. A. Simplify. Do not expand the results. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 21. (2x2 + x – 1 ) (1 – 2x) (4x2 – 1) (2x2 – x ) 22. (3x2 – 2x – 1) (1 – 9x2) (x2 + x – 2 ) (x2 + 4x + 4) 23.(3x2 – x – 2) (x2 – x + 2) (3x2 + 4x + 1) (–x – 3x2) 24. (x + 1 – 6x2) (–x2 – 4) (2x2 + x – 1 ) (x2 – 5x – 6) 25. (x3 – 4x) (–x2 + 4x – 4) (x2 + 2) (–x + 2) 26. (–x3 + 9x ) (x2 + 6x + 9) (x2 + 3x) (–3x2 – 9x) Ex. B. Multiply, expand and simplify the results. ÷ ÷ ÷ ÷ ÷ ÷ 27. x + 3 x + 1 (x2 – 1) 28. x – 3 x – 2 (x2 – 4) 29. 2x + 3 1 – x (x2 – 1) 30. 3 – 2x x + 2 (x + 2)(x +1) 31. 3 – 2x 2x – 1 (3x + 2)(1 – 2x) 32. x – 2 x – 3 ( + x + 1 x + 3 )( x – 3)(x + 3) 33. 2x – 1 x + 2 ( – x + 2 2x – 3 ) ( 2x – 3)(x + 2)
  88. 88. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 38. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 3)(x + 1) 39. x + 3 x2 – 4 ( – 2x + 1 x2 + x – 2 ) ( x – 2)(x + 2)(x – 1) 40. x – 1 x2 – x – 6 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) ( x – 3)(x + 2)(x + 1) 41. x + 2 x2 – 4x +3 ( – 2x + 1 x2 + 2x – 3 )( x – 3)(x + 3)(x – 1) 34. 4 – x x – 3 ( – x – 1 2x + 3 )( x – 3)(2x + 3) 35. 3 – x x + 2 ( – 2x + 3 x – 3 )(x – 3)(x + 2) Ex B. Multiply, expand and simplify the results. 36. 3 – 4x x + 1 ( – 1 – 2x x + 3 )( x + 3)(x + 1) 37. 5x – 7 x + 5 ( – 4 – 5x x – 3 )(x – 3)(x + 5)
  89. 89. Ex. C. Break up the following expressions as sums and differences of fractions. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. x2 + 4x – 6 2x2x2 – 4 x2 12x3 – 9x2 + 6x 3x x2 – 4 2x x x8 – x6 – x4 x2 x8 – x6 – x4 Ex D. Use long division and write each rational expression in the form of Q + . R D (x2 + x – 2 ) (x – 1) (3x2 – 3x – 2 ) (x + 2) 2x + 6 x + 2 48. 3x – 5 x – 2 49. 4x + 3 x – 1 50. 5x – 4 x – 3 51. 3x + 8 2 – x 52. –4x – 5 1 – x 53. 54. (2x2 + x – 3 ) (x – 2) 55. 56. (–x2 + 4x – 3 ) (x – 3) (5x2 – 1 ) (x – 4) 57. (4x2 + 2 ) (x + 3) 58. 59. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions

×