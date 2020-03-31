Why data science matters and how it powers business value

Data has always been an important part of our decision making since ages, be it data coming from previous learning or data coming in from sophisticated softwares and artificial learning. Data Science is a process of using various complex algorithms and methods to excavate knowledge and trends and deeper insights from structured and unstructured data. Data Science uses advanced analytics and machine learning to help us make more extrapolations and predictions based on the data provided to us. This extrapolation helps us make more informed decisions and hence helps us achieve goals with higher accuracy and speed.