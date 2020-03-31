Why data science matters and how it powers business value

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DATA SCIENCE WHY MATTERS AND HOW IT POWERS BUSINESS VALUE
Data has always been an important part of our decision making since ages, be it data coming from previous learning or data coming in from sophisticated softwares and artificial learning. Data Science is a process of using various complex algorithms and methods to excavate knowledge and trends and deeper insights from structured and unstructured data. Data Science uses advanced analytics and machine learning to help us make more extrapolations and predictions based on the data provided to us. This extrapolation helps us make more informed decisions and hence helps us achieve goals with higher accuracy and speed.

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. DATA SCIENCE WHY MATTERS AND HOW IT POWERS BUSINESS VALUE
  2. 2. A data scientist communicates and demonstrates the value of the institution’s data to facilitate improved decision-making processes Across the entire organization, through measuring, tracking, and recording performance metrics and other information. Empowering Management and Officers to Make Better Decisions www.tyronesystems.com
  3. 3. A data scientist examines and explores the organization’s data, after which they recommend and prescribe certain actions that will help improve the: Institution’s performance Better engage customers, And ultimately increase profitability. Directing Actions Based on Trends—which in Turn Help to Define Goals www.tyronesystems.com
  4. 4. Data scientists question the existing processes and assumptions for the purpose of developing additional methods and analytical algorithms. Identifying Opportunities www.tyronesystems.com
  5. 5. One of the responsibilities of a data scientist is to ensure that the staff is familiar and well-versed with the organization’s analytics product. They prepare the staff for success with the demonstration of the effective use of the system to extract insights and drive action. Challenging the Staff to Adopt Best Practices www.tyronesystems.com
  6. 6. By mining the vast amount of data that is already available, in-house processing for resumes and applications—and even sophisticated data-driven aptitude tests and games Data science can help your recruitment team make speedier and more accurate selections. Recruiting the Right Talent for the Organization www.tyronesystems.com
