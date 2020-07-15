Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Enterprise can use Intelligent Automation to Mitigate COVID induced challenges? PRESENTED BY TYRONE SYSTEMS
Technologies such as�Intelligent Automation,�Artificial Intelligence, Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and othe...
Considering the current situation most businesses will likely focus on postponing purchases and upgrades of high expenditu...
SUPPORTING WORKFORCE Virtual agents can automate IT helpdesk tasks to support employees. Such an IT chatbot can verify the...
Pandemics like the one caused by the coronavirus outbreak unfold over months and they can cause businesses several uncertainties and disruptions. Some organizations experience obstruction in their operations, to the point where their functioning becomes difficult, while others thrive during the outbreak. No matter how grave the situation is, it is always best to make yourself ready to deal with the issues caused by this pandemic, in your organization.
Here are some crucial measures, strategic decisions and approaches that might help mitigate the situation and invest in the future.

  2. 2. Technologies such as�Intelligent Automation,�Artificial Intelligence, Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and others can help businesses gain the lost agility. These technologies have the potential to increase service availability, filling the staff gap during and after the crisis, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. GAIN EFFICIENCY THROUGH STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS
  3. 3. Considering the current situation most businesses will likely focus on postponing purchases and upgrades of high expenditure on-premise software and hardware. Instead, technologies such as Intelligent Automation, AI and Analytics can help enable the necessary automation with much less investment. Companies can also go for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and pay-as-you-go models. COST REDUCTION
  4. 4. SUPPORTING WORKFORCE Virtual agents can automate IT helpdesk tasks to support employees. Such an IT chatbot can verify the identity of the requestor, identify and resolve the issues, and then update the resolution to the requester without any manual intervention. Such virtual agents enable high productivity, handling a high volume of requests, freeing up the helpdesk and IT support teams to do more value add and technical tasks requiring greater functional expertise.
