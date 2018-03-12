Building a Distributed Message Log from Scratch - SCaLE 16x

Successfully reported this slideshow.
@tyler_treat Building a Distributed Message Log from Scratch Tyler Treat · SCALE 16x · 3/11/18
@tyler_treat - Managing Partner @ Real Kinetic - Messaging & distributed systems - Former nats.io core contributor - br...
@tyler_treat - The Log  -> What?  -> Why? - Implementation  -> Storage mechanics  -> Data-replication techniques  -> Scal...
@tyler_treat The Log
@tyler_treat The Log A totally-ordered, append-only data structure.
@tyler_treat The Log 0
@tyler_treat 0 1 The Log
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 The Log
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 The Log
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 The Log
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 The Log
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 newest recordoldest record The Log
@tyler_treat newest recordoldest record The Log
@tyler_treat Logs record what happened and when.
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
@tyler_treat https://engineering.linkedin.com/distributed-systems/log-what-every-software-engineer-should-know-about-real-...
@tyler_treat Examples in the wild: -> Apache Kafka  -> Amazon Kinesis -> NATS Streaming  -> Apache Pulsar
@tyler_treat Key Goals: -> Performance -> High Availability -> Scalability
@tyler_treat The purpose of this talk is to learn…  -> a bit about the internals of a log abstraction. -> how it can achie...
@tyler_treat You will probably never need to build something like this yourself, but it helps to know how it works.
@tyler_treat Implemen- tation
@tyler_treat Implemen- tation Don’t try this at home.
@tyler_treat Storage  Mechanics
@tyler_treat Some ﬁrst principles… • The log is an ordered, immutable sequence of messages • Messages are atomic (meaning ...
@tyler_treat http://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=1563874
@tyler_treat avg-cpu: %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 13.53 0.00 11.28 0.00 0.00 75.19 Device: tps Blk_read/s Blk...
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2 3
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4 5
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle … 0 1 2 3 4 5
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log segment 3 ﬁlelog segment 0 ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4 5
@tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log segment 3 ﬁlelog segment 0 ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 0 1 2 index segment 0 ﬁle index segmen...
@tyler_treat Zero-Copy Reads user space kernel space page cache disk socket NIC application read send
@tyler_treat Zero-Copy Reads user space kernel space page cache disk NIC sendﬁle
@tyler_treat Left as an exercise for the listener…  -> Batching  -> Compression
@tyler_treat Data-Replication  Techniques
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
@tyler_treat How do we achieve high availability and fault tolerance?
@tyler_treat Questions:  -> How do we ensure continuity of reads/writes? -> How do we replicate data? -> How do we ensure ...
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
@tyler_treat Data-Replication Techniques 1. Gossip/multicast protocols Epidemic broadcast trees, bimodal multicast, SWIM, ...
@tyler_treat Questions:  -> How do we ensure continuity of reads/writes? -> How do we replicate data? -> How do we ensure ...
@tyler_treat Data-Replication Techniques 1. Gossip/multicast protocols Epidemic broadcast trees, bimodal multicast, SWIM, ...
@tyler_treat Replication in Kafka 1. Select a leader 2. Maintain in-sync replica set (ISR) (initially every replica) 3. Le...
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} write...
@tyler_treat Failure Modes 1. Leader fails
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} write...
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} write...
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} write...
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 b2 (leader) b3 (follower)ISR: {b2, b3} writes Leader fails
@tyler_treat Failure Modes 1. Leader fails  2. Follower fails
@tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} write...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 4 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 5 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 5 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1...
@tyler_treat Replication in NATS Streaming 1. Raft replicates client state, messages, and subscriptions  2. Conceptually, ...
@tyler_treat http://thesecretlivesofdata.com/raft
@tyler_treat Replication in NATS Streaming • Initially used Raft group per topic and separate metadata group   • A couple ...
@tyler_treat Challenges 1. Scaling topics
@tyler_treat Scaling Raft With a single topic, one node is elected leader and it heartbeats messages to followers
@tyler_treat Scaling Raft As the number of topics increases, so does the number of Raft groups.
@tyler_treat Scaling Raft Technique 1: run a ﬁxed number of Raft groups and use a consistent hash to map a topic to a grou...
@tyler_treat Scaling Raft Technique 2: run an entire node’s worth of topics as a single group using a layer on top of Raft...
@tyler_treat Scaling Raft Technique 3: use a single Raft group for all topics and metadata.
@tyler_treat Challenges 1. Scaling topics 2. Dual writes
@tyler_treat Dual Writes Raft Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1Raft Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2Raft Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2Raft msg 1 msg 2Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 subRaft msg 1 msg 2Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3Raft msg 1 msg 2Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3Store committed
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3 msg 4Store commit
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3 msg 4Store 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 physica...
@tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2Index 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 physical oﬀset logi...
@tyler_treat Treat the Raft log as our message write-ahead log.
@tyler_treat Questions:  -> How do we ensure continuity of reads/writes? -> How do we replicate data? -> How do we ensure ...
@tyler_treat Performance 1. Publisher acks   -> broker acks on commit (slow but safe)  -> broker acks on local log append ...
@tyler_treat Questions:  -> How do we ensure continuity of reads/writes? -> How do we replicate data? -> How do we ensure ...
@tyler_treat Durability 1. Quorum guarantees durability  -> Comes for free with Raft  -> In Kafka, need to conﬁgure min.in...
@tyler_treat Scaling Message  Delivery
@tyler_treat Scaling Message Delivery 1. Partitioning
@tyler_treat Partitioning is how we scale linearly.
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
@tyler_treat HELLA WRITES caches databases indexes
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes HELLA WRITES
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes writes writes writes Topic: purchases Topic: inventory
@tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes writes writes writes Topic: purchases Topic: inventory Accounts A-M Accounts ...
@tyler_treat Scaling Message Delivery 1. Partitioning 2. High fan-out
@tyler_treat Kinesis Fan-Out consumers shard-1 consumers shard-2 consumers shard-3 writes
@tyler_treat Replication in Kafka and NATS Streaming is purely a means of HA.
@tyler_treat High Fan-Out 1. Observation: with an immutable log, there are no stale/phantom reads  2. This should make it ...
@tyler_treat Scaling Message Delivery 1. Partitioning 2. High fan-out 3. Push vs. pull
@tyler_treat Push vs. Pull • In Kafka, consumers pull data from brokers • In NATS Streaming, brokers push data to consumer...
@tyler_treat Trade-Oﬀs and  Lessons Learned
@tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals
@tyler_treat Competing Goals 1. Performance  -> Easy to make something fast that’s not fault-tolerant or scalable  -> Simp...
@tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity
@tyler_treat Distributed systems are complex enough.  Simple is usually better (and faster).
@tyler_treat “A complex system that works is invariably found to have evolved from a simple system that works.”
@tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on faul...
@tyler_treat “A complex system designed from scratch never works and cannot be patched up to make it work. You have to sta...
@tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on faul...
@tyler_treat Don’t roll your own coordination protocol,  use Raft, ZooKeeper, etc.
@tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on faul...
@tyler_treat There are many failure modes, and you can only write so many tests.    Formal methods and property-based/ gen...
@tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on faul...
@tyler_treat Don’t try to be everything to everyone.  Be explicit about design decisions, trade- offs, guarantees, default...
@tyler_treat https://bravenewgeek.com/tag/building-a-distributed-log-from-scratch/
@tyler_treat Thanks! bravenewgeek.com realkinetic.com
  1. 1. @tyler_treat Building a Distributed Message Log from Scratch Tyler Treat · SCALE 16x · 3/11/18
  2. 2. @tyler_treat - Managing Partner @ Real Kinetic - Messaging & distributed systems - Former nats.io core contributor - bravenewgeek.com Tyler Treat
  4. 4. @tyler_treat - The Log  -> What?  -> Why? - Implementation  -> Storage mechanics  -> Data-replication techniques  -> Scaling message delivery  -> Trade-oﬀs and lessons learned Outline
  5. 5. @tyler_treat The Log
  6. 6. @tyler_treat The Log A totally-ordered, append-only data structure.
  7. 7. @tyler_treat The Log 0
  8. 8. @tyler_treat 0 1 The Log
  9. 9. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 The Log
  10. 10. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 The Log
  11. 11. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 The Log
  12. 12. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 The Log
  13. 13. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 newest recordoldest record The Log
  14. 14. @tyler_treat newest recordoldest record The Log
  15. 15. @tyler_treat Logs record what happened and when.
  16. 16. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
  17. 17. @tyler_treat https://engineering.linkedin.com/distributed-systems/log-what-every-software-engineer-should-know-about-real-time-datas-unifying
  18. 18. @tyler_treat Examples in the wild: -> Apache Kafka  -> Amazon Kinesis -> NATS Streaming  -> Apache Pulsar
  19. 19. @tyler_treat Key Goals: -> Performance -> High Availability -> Scalability
  20. 20. @tyler_treat The purpose of this talk is to learn…  -> a bit about the internals of a log abstraction. -> how it can achieve these goals. -> some applied distributed systems theory.
  21. 21. @tyler_treat You will probably never need to build something like this yourself, but it helps to know how it works.
  22. 22. @tyler_treat Implemen- tation
  23. 23. @tyler_treat Implemen- tation Don’t try this at home.
  24. 24. @tyler_treat Storage  Mechanics
  25. 25. @tyler_treat Some ﬁrst principles… • The log is an ordered, immutable sequence of messages • Messages are atomic (meaning they can’t be broken up) • The log has a notion of message retention based on some policies (time, number of messages, bytes, etc.) • The log can be played back from any arbitrary position • The log is stored on disk • Sequential disk access is fast* • OS page cache means sequential access often avoids disk
  26. 26. @tyler_treat http://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=1563874
  27. 27. @tyler_treat avg-cpu: %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 13.53 0.00 11.28 0.00 0.00 75.19 Device: tps Blk_read/s Blk_wrtn/s Blk_read Blk_wrtn xvda 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 iostat
  28. 28. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0
  29. 29. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1
  30. 30. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2
  31. 31. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2 3
  32. 32. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4
  33. 33. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4 5
  34. 34. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log ﬁle … 0 1 2 3 4 5
  35. 35. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log segment 3 ﬁlelog segment 0 ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4 5
  36. 36. @tyler_treat Storage Mechanics log segment 3 ﬁlelog segment 0 ﬁle 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 0 1 2 index segment 0 ﬁle index segment 3 ﬁle
  37. 37. @tyler_treat Zero-Copy Reads user space kernel space page cache disk socket NIC application read send
  38. 38. @tyler_treat Zero-Copy Reads user space kernel space page cache disk NIC sendﬁle
  39. 39. @tyler_treat Left as an exercise for the listener…  -> Batching  -> Compression
  40. 40. @tyler_treat Data-Replication  Techniques
  41. 41. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
  42. 42. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
  43. 43. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
  44. 44. @tyler_treat How do we achieve high availability and fault tolerance?
  45. 45. @tyler_treat Questions:  -> How do we ensure continuity of reads/writes? -> How do we replicate data? -> How do we ensure replicas are consistent? -> How do we keep things fast? -> How do we ensure data is durable?
  47. 47. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
  49. 49. @tyler_treat Data-Replication Techniques 1. Gossip/multicast protocols Epidemic broadcast trees, bimodal multicast, SWIM, HyParView  2. Consensus protocols 2PC/3PC, Paxos, Raft, Zab, chain replication
  51. 51. @tyler_treat Data-Replication Techniques 1. Gossip/multicast protocols Epidemic broadcast trees, bimodal multicast, SWIM, HyParView, NeEM  2. Consensus protocols 2PC/3PC, Paxos, Raft, Zab, chain replication
  52. 52. @tyler_treat Replication in Kafka 1. Select a leader 2. Maintain in-sync replica set (ISR) (initially every replica) 3. Leader writes messages to write-ahead log (WAL) 4. Leader commits messages when all replicas in ISR ack 5. Leader maintains high-water mark (HW) of last committed message 6. Piggyback HW on replica fetch responses which replicas periodically checkpoint to disk
  53. 53. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes Replication in Kafka
  54. 54. @tyler_treat Failure Modes 1. Leader fails
  55. 55. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes Leader fails
  56. 56. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes Leader fails
  57. 57. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes Leader fails
  58. 58. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 b2 (leader) b3 (follower)ISR: {b2, b3} writes Leader fails
  59. 59. @tyler_treat Failure Modes 1. Leader fails  2. Follower fails
  60. 60. @tyler_treat 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes Follower fails
  61. 61. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes
  62. 62. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes replica.lag.time.max.ms
  63. 63. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 3 0 1 2 3 HW: 3 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2} writes replica.lag.time.max.ms
  64. 64. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2} writes 5
  65. 65. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 3 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2} writes 5
  66. 66. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 4 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2} writes 5 4
  67. 67. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 5 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2} writes 5 4 5
  68. 68. @tyler_treat Follower fails 0 1 2 3 4 5 b1 (leader) 0 1 2 3 4HW: 5 0 1 2 3 HW: 5 HW: 5 b2 (follower) b3 (follower)ISR: {b1, b2, b3} writes 5 4 5
  69. 69. @tyler_treat Replication in NATS Streaming 1. Raft replicates client state, messages, and subscriptions  2. Conceptually, two logs: Raft log and message log  3. Parallels work implementing Raft in RabbitMQ
  70. 70. @tyler_treat http://thesecretlivesofdata.com/raft
  71. 71. @tyler_treat Replication in NATS Streaming • Initially used Raft group per topic and separate metadata group   • A couple issues with this:  -> Topic scalability  -> Increased complexity due to lack of ordering between Raft groups
  72. 72. @tyler_treat Challenges 1. Scaling topics
  73. 73. @tyler_treat Scaling Raft With a single topic, one node is elected leader and it heartbeats messages to followers
  74. 74. @tyler_treat Scaling Raft As the number of topics increases, so does the number of Raft groups.
  75. 75. @tyler_treat Scaling Raft Technique 1: run a ﬁxed number of Raft groups and use a consistent hash to map a topic to a group.
  76. 76. @tyler_treat Scaling Raft Technique 2: run an entire node’s worth of topics as a single group using a layer on top of Raft. https://www.cockroachlabs.com/blog/scaling-raft
  77. 77. @tyler_treat Scaling Raft Technique 3: use a single Raft group for all topics and metadata.
  78. 78. @tyler_treat Challenges 1. Scaling topics 2. Dual writes
  79. 79. @tyler_treat Dual Writes Raft Store committed
  80. 80. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1Raft Store committed
  81. 81. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2Raft Store committed
  82. 82. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2Raft msg 1 msg 2Store committed
  83. 83. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 subRaft msg 1 msg 2Store committed
  84. 84. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3Raft msg 1 msg 2Store committed
  85. 85. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3Store committed
  86. 86. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3Store committed
  87. 87. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3 msg 4Store commit
  88. 88. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2 msg 3 msg 4Store 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 physical oﬀset logical oﬀset
  89. 89. @tyler_treat Dual Writes msg 1 msg 2 sub msg 3 add peer msg 4Raft msg 1 msg 2Index 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 physical oﬀset logical oﬀset msg 3 msg 4
  90. 90. @tyler_treat Treat the Raft log as our message write-ahead log.
  91. 91. @tyler_treat Questions:  -> How do we ensure continuity of reads/writes? -> How do we replicate data? -> How do we ensure replicas are consistent? -> How do we keep things fast? -> How do we ensure data is durable?
  92. 92. @tyler_treat Performance 1. Publisher acks   -> broker acks on commit (slow but safe)  -> broker acks on local log append (fast but unsafe)  -> publisher doesn’t wait for ack (fast but unsafe)   2. Don’t fsync, rely on replication for durability  3. Keep disk access sequential and maximize zero-copy reads  4. Batch aggressively
  94. 94. @tyler_treat Durability 1. Quorum guarantees durability  -> Comes for free with Raft  -> In Kafka, need to conﬁgure min.insync.replicas and acks, e.g.  topic with replication factor 3, min.insync.replicas=2, and  acks=all  2. Disable unclean leader elections  3. At odds with availability,  i.e. no quorum == no reads/writes
  95. 95. @tyler_treat Scaling Message  Delivery
  96. 96. @tyler_treat Scaling Message Delivery 1. Partitioning
  97. 97. @tyler_treat Partitioning is how we scale linearly.
  98. 98. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes
  99. 99. @tyler_treat HELLA WRITES caches databases indexes
  100. 100. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes HELLA WRITES
  101. 101. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes writes writes writes Topic: purchases Topic: inventory
  102. 102. @tyler_treat caches databases indexes writes writes writes writes Topic: purchases Topic: inventory Accounts A-M Accounts N-Z SKUs A-M SKUs N-Z
  103. 103. @tyler_treat Scaling Message Delivery 1. Partitioning 2. High fan-out
  104. 104. @tyler_treat Kinesis Fan-Out consumers shard-1 consumers shard-2 consumers shard-3 writes
  105. 105. @tyler_treat Replication in Kafka and NATS Streaming is purely a means of HA.
  106. 106. @tyler_treat High Fan-Out 1. Observation: with an immutable log, there are no stale/phantom reads  2. This should make it “easy” (in theory) to scale to a large number of consumers  3. With Raft, we can use “non-voters” to act as read replicas and load balance consumers
  107. 107. @tyler_treat Scaling Message Delivery 1. Partitioning 2. High fan-out 3. Push vs. pull
  108. 108. @tyler_treat Push vs. Pull • In Kafka, consumers pull data from brokers • In NATS Streaming, brokers push data to consumers • Design implications: • Fan-out • Flow control • Optimizing for latency vs. throughput • Client complexity
  109. 109. @tyler_treat Trade-Oﬀs and  Lessons Learned
  110. 110. @tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals
  111. 111. @tyler_treat Competing Goals 1. Performance  -> Easy to make something fast that’s not fault-tolerant or scalable  -> Simplicity of mechanism makes this easier  -> Simplicity of “UX” makes this harder 2. Scalability and fault-tolerance  -> At odds with simplicity  -> Cannot be an afterthought 3. Simplicity  -> Simplicity of mechanism shifts complexity elsewhere (e.g. client)  -> Easy to let server handle complexity; hard when that needs to be  distributed, consistent, and fast
  112. 112. @tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity
  113. 113. @tyler_treat Distributed systems are complex enough.  Simple is usually better (and faster).
  114. 114. @tyler_treat “A complex system that works is invariably found to have evolved from a simple system that works.”
  115. 115. @tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on fault-tolerance
  116. 116. @tyler_treat “A complex system designed from scratch never works and cannot be patched up to make it work. You have to start over, beginning with a working simple system.”
  117. 117. @tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on fault-tolerance 4. Lean on existing work
  118. 118. @tyler_treat Don’t roll your own coordination protocol,  use Raft, ZooKeeper, etc.
  119. 119. @tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on fault-tolerance 4. Lean on existing work 5. There are probably edge cases for which you haven’t written tests
  120. 120. @tyler_treat There are many failure modes, and you can only write so many tests.    Formal methods and property-based/ generative testing can help.
  122. 122. @tyler_treat Trade-Offs and Lessons Learned 1. Competing goals 2. Aim for simplicity 3. You can’t effectively bolt on fault-tolerance 4. Lean on existing work 5. There are probably edge cases for which you haven’t written tests 6. Be honest with your users
  123. 123. @tyler_treat Don’t try to be everything to everyone.  Be explicit about design decisions, trade- offs, guarantees, defaults, etc.
  124. 124. @tyler_treat https://bravenewgeek.com/tag/building-a-distributed-log-from-scratch/
  125. 125. @tyler_treat Thanks! bravenewgeek.com realkinetic.com

