Are your audits convenient?

Are Your Waste Audits Convenient? Presented by: Andrea Suarez
From start to finish, our waste audits are designed to fit your companies’ unique waste and utility concerns.
As a result, our audits are remote and efficient. Our audits do not require more than just a few hours work from you or yo...
We often ask companies to think of this commitment in terms of the trade off. Is just a few hours work on your end worth t...
For our clients, the answer is almost always yes. Let’s take a closer look at how our audits are convenient.
Our waste and utility audits are remote.
The majority of our audits are completely remote. This has always been how we functioned, but it’s something we‘re especia...
As of publishing, many areas of the country are still suffering from Covid- 19. Hundreds of thousands of employees are sti...
We can review waste streams and equipment and find the right solutions for you 100% remotely.
First, we use google maps and google earth to look at the location of dumpsters on your property.
We can often verify sizes and the number of dumpsters simply through googling your facility.
Second, your documentation shows exactly where your real needs lie. Your service agreement tells us about your terms, pric...
Your invoices show us the hauler’s record of service levels, equipment, rates, fees, and pattern of overage charges.
These two resources give us a clear picture of what your needs really are and how your current waste and recycling disposa...
And just to really be sure that we’ve accurately diagnosed your waste disposal problems, we almost always will get in touc...
We often find that site managers can give a level of detail that open up other avenues of savings.
Our waste and utility audits are efficient.
We’re committed to helping you make the best use of your time. So we like to set expectations for exactly how much time yo...
● 10 minute discovery call ● 20 minute zoom presentation to learn about our process ● 1-2 hours compiling invoice and serv...
What you have to decide is whether those 4 hours are worth it when compared to your returns.
Can putting in that time result in savings for me?
In short, yes. If you spend $10,000 total in your portfolio of locations on waste and recycling expenses, we’re 90% sure y...
We can’t guarantee that there will be savings every time, but we do typically save companies 10-35% on their waste and rec...
Other companies who put in those 4 hours have saved $114,000, and $126,000 annually on their waste spend.
We know that there’s a 90% chance you’re like those companies! You’re almost certainly overspending - the question is whet...
Your time is valuable. Be proactive about protecting it, and make sure get returns on any time you invest. Our audit proce...
In this video, we will be talking about your waste audits. Our waste audits are designed to fit your companies' needs and waste concerns.

