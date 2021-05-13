Successfully reported this slideshow.
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними обставинними місця, часу, умови
Види підрядних обставинних частин Підрядні обставинні, у свою чергу, поділяються на місця, часу, способу дії, міри, ступен...
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними місця Відповідають на питання де? куди? звідки? Підрядна обставинна частина місця ви...
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними місця Підрядна обставинна частина місця розкриває значення прислівників , співвіднос...
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними місця Підрядна обставинна частина місця уточнює обставину місця головного речення, в...
Сполучники та сполучні слова у підрядних обставинних місця Із головною частиною підрядні місця з’єднуються сполучними слов...
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядною обставинною часу Відповідають на питання коли? як довго? відколи? доки? на який час?
Підрядна обставинна частина часу Конкретизує, розкриває зміст співвідносного слова, яке виступає в головному реченні в рол...
Підрядна обставинна частина часу Уточнює обставину часу головного речення, виражену прислівником. Я люблю їхати на поле то...
Підрядна обставинна частина часу Виконує функцію відсутньої в головному реченні обставини часу (допоки?)Поки сію – / живу....
Сполучники та сполучні слова між підрядними обставинними часу Підрядна частина поєднується з головною за допомогою за допо...
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядною обставинною умови Відповідає на питання за якої умови? У головному реченні присудок ч...
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядною обставинною умови Підрядна частина виражає реальну чи можливу умову,за якої відбуваєт...
May. 13, 2021

  1. 1. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними обставинними місця, часу, умови
  2. 2. Види підрядних обставинних частин Підрядні обставинні, у свою чергу, поділяються на місця, часу, способу дії, міри, ступеня, мети, причини, умови, допусту, наслідку.
  3. 3. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними місця Відповідають на питання де? куди? звідки? Підрядна обставинна частина місця виконує роль розгорнутої обставини й відноситься до речення і в цілому: (де?) Де літо маки стеле килимами, / дитя в городі ходить біля мами. сполучне слово ДЕ
  4. 4. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними місця Підрядна обставинна частина місця розкриває значення прислівників , співвідносних сполучним словам: Там,/ (де?) куди сонце сідає звечора,/ море розкинулось , море. сполучне слово КУДИ
  5. 5. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними місця Підрядна обставинна частина місця уточнює обставину місця головного речення, виражену прислівником. (де?) Скільки бачило око, / всюди гримів бій. прислівник СКІЛЬКИ
  6. 6. Сполучники та сполучні слова у підрядних обставинних місця Із головною частиною підрядні місця з’єднуються сполучними словами ДЕ, КУДИ, ЗВІДКИ, яким можуть відповідати співвідносні слова у головному реченні ТУТ, ТАМ, ДЕСЬ, ТУДИ, КУДИСЬ, ЗВІДТИ, що виступають у ролі обставини головної частини. (де?) І куди було в садку не глянеш, / десь поміж яблунь, груш, кущів порічки й аґрусу неодмінно біліла і його сива голова. сполучне слово КУДИ
  7. 7. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядною обставинною часу Відповідають на питання коли? як довго? відколи? доки? на який час?
  8. 8. Підрядна обставинна частина часу Конкретизує, розкриває зміст співвідносного слова, яке виступає в головному реченні в ролі обставини часу; Дарки Степан не бачив відтоді,/(відколи?) як їхню землю ділили. сполучне слово ЯК
  9. 9. Підрядна обставинна частина часу Уточнює обставину часу головного речення, виражену прислівником. Я люблю їхати на поле тоді, / (коли?) як ниви зеленіють. сполучне слово ЯК
  10. 10. Підрядна обставинна частина часу Виконує функцію відсутньої в головному реченні обставини часу (допоки?)Поки сію – / живу. сполучник ПОКИ
  11. 11. Сполучники та сполучні слова між підрядними обставинними часу Підрядна частина поєднується з головною за допомогою за допомогою сполучників КОЛИ, ЯК, ПОКИ, ДОКИ, ВІДКОЛИ, ТІЛЬКИ ЩО, ЯК ТІЛЬКИ, ЛЕДВЕ, ЛИШ, ЛИШЕ, СКОРО, ЩОЙНО Складеними сполучниками В ТОЙ ЧАС ЯК, ПІСЛЯ ТОГО ЯК, ПЕРЕД ТИМ ЯК, ДО ТОГО ЯК, З ТОГО ЧАСУ КОЛИ Сполучними словами ПОКИ, ДОКИ, ВІДКОЛИ, З ТОГО ЧАСУ ЯК, ДО ТОГО ЧАСУ ЯК, ЯК ТІЛЬКИ, ТІЛЬКИ ЩО, СКОРО, ЛЕДВЕ
  12. 12. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядною обставинною умови Відповідає на питання за якої умови? У головному реченні присудок часто виражається дієсловом умовного способу (із частками Б, БИ)
  13. 13. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядною обставинною умови Підрядна частина виражає реальну чи можливу умову,за якої відбувається чи могла б відбуватися дія головної частини. Для зв’язку частин використовуються сполучники ЯКЩО, КОЛИ, ЯК, іноді – РАЗ; для можливої дії КОЛИ Б, ЯКБИ, зрідка – АБИ. (За якої умови?) Якщо у лісі багато грибів, / буде сувора зима. сполучник ЯКЩО

