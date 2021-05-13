Successfully reported this slideshow.
Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними обставинними допусту, способу дії, міри і ступеня та порівняльними частинами
Підрядна обставинна частина допусту Відповідає на питання незважаючи на що? Підрядна частина може поєднуватися із головною...
Підрядна обставинна частина способу дії Відповідає на питання Як? Яким чином? Підрядна способу дії вказує на характер або ...
Підрядна обставинна частина міри або ступеню Підрядна міри або ступеня дії вказує на міру чи ступінь вияву дії в головній ...
Підрядна порівняльна частина Підрядні порівняльні частини складнопідрядного речення слід відрізняти від порівняльних зворо...
Сполучники при підрядній частині способу дії З головною частиною підрядна способу дії поєднується сполучниками ЯК, ЩО, ЩОБ...
Сполучники та сполучні слова при підрядній частині міри або ступеня Підрядні частини міри або ступеня з’єднуються з головн...
Skladnopidrjadni rechennja iz pidrjadnymy obstavynnymy dopustu sposobu diji miry i stupenja ta porivnjalnymy chastynamy

Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними обставинними допусту, способу дії, міри і ступеня та порівняльними частинами

  1. 1. Складнопідрядні речення із підрядними обставинними допусту, способу дії, міри і ступеня та порівняльними частинами
  2. 2. Підрядна обставинна частина допусту Відповідає на питання незважаючи на що? Підрядна частина може поєднуватися із головною за допомогою сполучників ХОЧ (ХОЧА), ХАЙ (НЕХАЙ), ДАРМА ЩО, НЕЗВАЖАЮЧИ НА ТЕ ЩО. Їм можуть бути співвідносні сурядні сполучники АЛЕ, ТА, ПРОТЕ , ОДНАК. (незважаючи на що?) Хоч кров проливали,/ але волю дістали.
  3. 3. Підрядна обставинна частина способу дії Відповідає на питання Як? Яким чином? Підрядна способу дії вказує на характер або спосіб проходження дії або стану головної частини речення. А злива так само почала відходити , / (як?) як і надійшла.
  4. 4. Підрядна обставинна частина міри або ступеню Підрядна міри або ступеня дії вказує на міру чи ступінь вияву дії в головній частині речення. Розіслався широкий степ, широкий на всі боки, / (у якій мірі?) скільки можна було скинути оком. Хотіла я вийти у чистеє поле, припасти лицем до сирої землі і так заридати, / (наскільки?) щоб зорі почули.
  5. 5. Підрядна порівняльна частина Підрядні порівняльні частини складнопідрядного речення слід відрізняти від порівняльних зворотів, які становлять собою частину простого речення і не мають окремої граматичної основи. Підрядні порівняльні частини містять присудок, можуть стосуватися як займенникового прислівника ТАК у головній частині, так і всієї головної частини. Часто порівняльні частини бувають неповними. Під стіною проспівав, / (як?) як нерівний дзвін торкнув, / сліпець-дідик з лірою.
  6. 6. Сполучники при підрядній частині способу дії З головною частиною підрядна способу дії поєднується сполучниками ЯК, ЩО, ЩОБ, МОВ, НЕМОВ, МОВБИ, НАЧЕ, НЕНАЧЕ, НІБИ, НІБИТО, НІЖ і сполучним словом ЯК, йому може бути співвідносним слово ТАК, що виступає в ролі обставини способу дії.
  7. 7. Сполучники та сполучні слова при підрядній частині міри або ступеня Підрядні частини міри або ступеня з’єднуються з головним реченням сполучниками ЩО, ЩОБ. ЯК, МОВ. НЕМОВ, НАЧЕ, НЕНАЧЕ, НАЧЕБТО, НЕНАЧЕБТО, сполучними словами СКІЛЬКИ, НАСКІЛЬКИ, яким можуть відповідати співвідносні слова ТАК, ДО ТОГО, ТАКОЮ МІРОЮ, ТАКИЙ, ТІЛЬКИ, СТІЛЬКИ, НАСТІЛЬКИ.

