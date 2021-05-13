Pantelejmon Kulish

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Пантелеймон Куліш Біографія, творчість
Українець у Європі, європеєць в Україні Пантелеймон Куліш (1819-1897) — український письменник, фольклорист, етнограф, мов...
Походив із родини нащадків козацької старшини Народився Пантелеймон Олександрович Куліш 7 серпня 1819 року в містечку Воро...
Дитинство Дитинство хлопця пройшло на хуторі, де в атмосфері особливої пошани до народних традицій, слова, пісні, казок, л...
Навчання З кінця 30-х років П. Куліш — слухач лекцій у Київському університеті. Вступити до цього престижного навчального ...
Арешт У січні 1847 р. П.Куліш одружився з Олександрою Михайлівною Білозерською (згодом – українська письменниця Ганна Барв...
Дозвіл друкуватись У грудні 1850 р. П. Куліша звільнили від заслання із забороною друкуватися. В цей період він продовжує ...
Власна друкарня У 1857 р. на останні кошти він відкриває власну друкарню з метою друкування і розповсюдження творів україн...
“Кулішівка” Автор добирав матеріал для читання не випадковий, а такий, щоб мав виховний і пізнавальний зміст. Ця невеличка...
Підручники Через чотири роки після першого видання „Грамматки” педагог-просвітник вирішив здійснити друге її видання – кор...
Журнал “Основа” У 1860 р. він започатковує альманах „Хата”. У 1861-1862 рр. разом з М. Костомаровим та В. Білозерським вид...
Переїзд до Польщі У 1862 р. П. Куліш залишає „Основу” , яка через деякий час припиняє своє існування. Збанкрутувала друкар...
Дослідження історії України У 1871 р. П. О. Куліш повернувся до Петербурга, де обійняв посаду редактора „Журнала Министерс...
Наукові протиріччя Але наступних томах цієї праці автор доводить, що всі історичні діячі України козацько-гетьманського пе...
Перекладацька діяльність Після Емського указу (1876) письменник-просвітитель остаточно залишив державну службу і знову зос...
Останні роки життя П. Куліш оселяється на хуторі Мотронівка поблизу Борзни Чернігівської губернії. Тут господарює, творить...
Хутір Мотронівка Хутір Мотронівка був заснований батьком української письменниці Олександри Михайлівни Білозерської-Куліш,...
Хутір Мотронівка Пантелеймон Куліш з дружиною Ганною Барвінок оселився в Мотронівці лише в 1883 році. Саме на хуторі у пис...
Пантелеймон Куліш
Біографія, творчість

  1. 1. Пантелеймон Куліш Біографія, творчість
  2. 2. Українець у Європі, європеєць в Україні Пантелеймон Куліш (1819-1897) — український письменник, фольклорист, етнограф, мовознавець, перекладач, критик, редактор, видавець. Автор першої фонетичної абетки для української мови, яка лежить в основі сучасного українського правопису. Псевдоніми П.Куліша – Панько Казюка, Павло Ратай, Хуторянин, Панько Олелькович
  3. 3. Походив із родини нащадків козацької старшини Народився Пантелеймон Олександрович Куліш 7 серпня 1819 року в містечку Вороніж колишнього Глухівського повіту Чернігівської губернії (тепер — Шосткінський район Сумської області). Панько Куліш, так він згодом підписуватиметься, був дитиною від другого шлюбу заможного селянина Олександра Андрійовича і дочки козацького сотника Івана Гладкого Катерини.
  4. 4. Дитинство Дитинство хлопця пройшло на хуторі, де в атмосфері особливої пошани до народних традицій, слова, пісні, казок, легенд, переказів формувався характер майбутнього письменника. Фото: Пам’ятник П.Кулішу з нагоди 200-річчя у с. Вороніж на Сумщині (2019 р.)
  5. 5. Навчання З кінця 30-х років П. Куліш — слухач лекцій у Київському університеті. Вступити до цього престижного навчального закладу йому так і не вдалося, оскільки не мав документального підтвердження свого дворянського походження, хоча його батько й був вихідцем з козацько- старшинського роду. Однак слухання лекцій на словесному, а згодом на правничому факультеті стали для нього мало не визначальним періодом життя. Набуті таким чином знання дозволили йому дістати місце викладача у Луцькому дворянському училищі. У цей же час П. Куліш заявляє про себе як письменник.
  6. 6. Арешт У січні 1847 р. П.Куліш одружився з Олександрою Михайлівною Білозерською (згодом – українська письменниця Ганна Барвінок). Боярином на весіллі був Т.Г.Шевченко. Окрилений перспективами й надіями, він поїхав з молодою дружиною на стажування через Варшаву, де в березні 1847 р. несподівано був заарештований у зв’язку із справою Кирило-Мефодієвського товариства. Після слідства його було замкнуто на два місяці у Петропавловську фортецю, а потім заслано до Тули. За ним було встановлено найпильніший нагляд поліції, заборонено друкуватися, в’їжджати в Україну та виїжджати за кордон.
  7. 7. Дозвіл друкуватись У грудні 1850 р. П. Куліша звільнили від заслання із забороною друкуватися. В цей період він продовжує наукову та літературну діяльність, друкується під різними псевдонімами в журналах „Современник”, „Отечественные записки”. Активно досліджує життя і творчість М. Гоголя і стає його першим біографом („Опыт биографии Н. В. Гоголя”, 1854), а також видавцем повного зібрання його творів.
  8. 8. Власна друкарня У 1857 р. на останні кошти він відкриває власну друкарню з метою друкування і розповсюдження творів українською мовою. Друкує свої два томи „Записок о Южной Руси„ (1857), перший український історичний роман-хроніку „Чорна Рада” (1857) тощо. Видав українську „Грамматку”. Це стало особливою подією часу, оскільки з’явився перший підручник українською мовою для народної школи. Педагог вважав, що розпочинаючи навчання дітей слід рідною мовою, бо вона їм зрозуміла, й навчання, таким чином, ітиме легше. Крім того, він був проти навчання малих дітей за межами їхнього населеного пункту, що змушує відривати їх від сім’ї.
  9. 9. “Кулішівка” Автор добирав матеріал для читання не випадковий, а такий, щоб мав виховний і пізнавальний зміст. Ця невеличка, на 149 сторінок, книжка цікава ще й тим, що П. О. Куліш наводить у ній свій правопис, який дещо відрізнявся від прийнятого на той час. Він дістав назву „Кулішівка” і його було покладено в основу сучасного фонетичного українського правопису.
  10. 10. Підручники Через чотири роки після першого видання „Грамматки” педагог-просвітник вирішив здійснити друге її видання – коротше й трошки іншого змісту, додовши наприкінці коротку історію України. Ці два підручники широко використовувалися в навчально- виховному процесі недільних шкіл у другій половині ХІХ ст. і взагалі відіграли велику роль у розвитку національної освіти України. 1859 р.
  11. 11. Журнал “Основа” У 1860 р. він започатковує альманах „Хата”. У 1861-1862 рр. разом з М. Костомаровим та В. Білозерським видає журнал „Основа”, який став об’єднавчим центром усіх прогресивних українських сил, що гуртувалися в Громади. Роль і значення Пантелеймона Олександровича як видавця „Основи” надзвичайні, адже він фактично перейняв на себе всю редакторську працю, правив літературний матеріал, багато писав сам, виступаючи як популяризатор-історик, літературний критик, філософ, публіцист, белетрист, поет. П.Куліш і М.Костомаров 1859-1860 р.р.
  12. 12. Переїзд до Польщі У 1862 р. П. Куліш залишає „Основу” , яка через деякий час припиняє своє існування. Збанкрутувала друкарня. Валуєвський циркуляр 1863 р. припиняє активний розвиток українського культурно- просвітницького руху. Пантелеймон Олександрович залишається без роботи і матеріальних засобів. З 1864 по 1867 рр. – працює урядовцем у Варшаві, вивчає польські архіви з історії України. Ганна Барвінок, дружина П.Куліша
  13. 13. Дослідження історії України У 1871 р. П. О. Куліш повернувся до Петербурга, де обійняв посаду редактора „Журнала Министерства путей сообщения”. Він продовжував студії історії козаччини, зокрема працював над своєю „Историей воссоединения Руси”, два томи якої були надруковані в 1874, а третій у 1877 р. Перший том Б. Д. Грінченко назвав „несомненным приобретением” для української історіографії, в якому розкрито значення міського міщанського населення в минулому культурному житті України, чого досі ще ніхто не робив.
  14. 14. Наукові протиріччя Але наступних томах цієї праці автор доводить, що всі історичні діячі України козацько-гетьманського періоду разом із Б. Хмельницьким були просто розбійниками й ворогами української культури. На його думку, українська історія того часу – це історія „украинских разбоев”. Громадскість засудила такі погляди вченого. Портрет П.Куліша у виконанні Т.Г.Шевченка
  15. 15. Перекладацька діяльність Після Емського указу (1876) письменник-просвітитель остаточно залишив державну службу і знову зосередив свою увагу на Галичині, де, як вважав, можна вести культурно- освітню діяльність в українському напрямі. У 1881 р. Пантелеймон Олександрович виїхав до Львова. Останні роки життя педагог і письменник віддав перекладацькій діяльності. Він переклав 13 драм Шекспіра, Байрона, багато творів Шіллера, Гете та Гейне. Найбільшою, колосальною працею став переклад Біблії українською мовою, яку просвітитель виконував, свідомий того, що вона збагатить українську культуру.
  16. 16. Останні роки життя П. Куліш оселяється на хуторі Мотронівка поблизу Борзни Чернігівської губернії. Тут господарює, творить, зокрема, укладає із своїх російськомовних статей і україномовних художніх творів збірку «Хуторская философия и удаленная от света поэзия», яку після появи друком 1879 року цензура забороняє і вилучає з продажу. Бо після емського указу обстоювати право українського народу на свій самобутній культурний розвиток, як це робив Куліш, було крамолою. Та це не зупиняє вченого, письменника. Його погляд то знову сягає далекої Галичини
  17. 17. Хутір Мотронівка Хутір Мотронівка був заснований батьком української письменниці Олександри Михайлівни Білозерської-Куліш, яка більше відома як Ганна Барвінок, Михайлом Білозерським серед старого гаю. Це була предківщина його дружини Мотрони Василівни — тому і хутір, на честь її, було названо Мотронівкою. інші назви — Кулішівка, Ганнина Пустинь: коли згорів перший український рукописний переклад Біблії, Пантелеймон Куліш на честь дружини перейменував Мотронівку на Ганнину пустинь, а та в свою чергу назвала хутір Кулішівкою по смерті Куліша. 1877 р.
  18. 18. Хутір Мотронівка Пантелеймон Куліш з дружиною Ганною Барвінок оселився в Мотронівці лише в 1883 році. Саме на хуторі у письменника дозрів задум роману «Чорна Рада» Тут і помер 14 лютого 1897 р. Обласний історико – меморіальний музей – заповідник П. Куліша «Ганнина Пустинь» було створено 28 червня 2000 року на території хутора Мотронівки Чернігівської обл. Борзнянського р-ну

