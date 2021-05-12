Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Іван Петрович Котляревський Життя і творчість
Музей-садиба Котляревських у Полтаві 1769 року народився засновник нової української літератури Іван Петрович Котляревськи...
Роки навчання І.Котляревського Хлопець навчався в Полтавській духовній семінарії, служив у Новоросійській канцелярії в Пол...
Це був “...справжній тип малороса: обличчя, яке зберегло помітні сліди натуральної віспи, проте було приємно енергійне; во...
Учителювання. Нещасливе кохання. Двадцятирічний Котляревський береться вчителювати у поміщицьких маєтках, зокрема в Золото...
Дуель Проходив військову службу в Сіверському карабінерському полку. Невдовзі отримав перший офіцерський чин. Прапорщику І...
Служба у війську. Царська нагорода. У 1806-у штабс-капітан Котляревський бере активну участь у російсько-турецькій війні, ...
Відставка. Кризу козаччини Іван Петрович сприйняв як особисту драму. Перед цими подіями Котляревський зустрів на Дунаї коз...
Перше видання “Енеїди”. Після відставки Іван Петрович поїхав до Петербурга з надією влаштуватися на цивільну службу, але, ...
Громадська, освітянська діяльність. 1810 р. обійняв посаду наглядача (керівника) Полтавського будинку для виховання дітей ...
Діяльність у роки війни із Наполеоном Коли почалася Вітчизняна війна 1812 року, Котляревський відгукнувся на пропозицію ге...
Драматургія. Працюючи наглядачем будинку для дітей бідних дворян, Іван Петрович увесь вільний час віддає літературній прац...
Останні роки життя. У 1835 році І.П. Котляревський через хворобу вийшов у відставку, продовжуючи працювати на літературній...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
30 views
May. 12, 2021

Ivan Petrovych Kotljarevskyj

Іван Петрович Котляревський
Життя і творчість

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ivan Petrovych Kotljarevskyj

  1. 1. Іван Петрович Котляревський Життя і творчість
  2. 2. Музей-садиба Котляревських у Полтаві 1769 року народився засновник нової української літератури Іван Петрович Котляревський. Садиба-музей є філією Полтавського літературно-меморіального музею І. П. Котляревського, розташовується поряд з Успенським собором, що на однойменному майдані, на названій на честь письменника Івановій горі.
  3. 3. Роки навчання І.Котляревського Хлопець навчався в Полтавській духовній семінарії, служив у Новоросійській канцелярії в Полтаві, учителював у поміщицьких сім’ях Золотоніського повіту; вивчав фольклор та звичаї народу.
  4. 4. Це був “...справжній тип малороса: обличчя, яке зберегло помітні сліди натуральної віспи, проте було приємно енергійне; волосся чорне, як смола, зуби білі, ніс римський; моложавість довго зберігалася в ньому, майже до похилих років; ріст мав високий, стан стрункий, погляд живий, посмішка не сходила з його уст”. (Із роботи першого біографа І.П.Котляревського - С.Стебліна- Камінського)
  5. 5. Учителювання. Нещасливе кохання. Двадцятирічний Котляревський береться вчителювати у поміщицьких маєтках, зокрема в Золотоніському повіті на Полтавщині. Наприкінці XVIII століття це була досить небезпечна робота. Нерідко траплялося, що до кріпаків записували навіть домашніх учителів. Таке загрожувало і Котляревському. Щоб уберегтися, Іванові довелося заручитися документом про дворянське походження. У той час, коли Котляревський займався вихованням панських дітей, молода і вродлива племінниця господаря Марія (Семикон) прибирала житло, виділене для вчителя. Частенько траплялося, що він повертався додому раніше й заставав дівчину у себе. Потроху почав навчати її грамоти, й невдовзі тямуща покоївка вже уміла читати. Котляревський цитував їй уривки з «Енеїди», планував освідчитися й жити з нею щасливо. Будучи цікавою від природи, Марія інколи, за відсутності Івана, заглядала у шухляди його письмового столу. Якось наважилася взяти маленький аркушик паперу, списаний дрібним почерком. Прочитала написаний на ньому вірш і впізнала у тексті себе. Однак дівчина вже була обіцяна в дружини багатому панові... Дізнавшись, що звичайне людське щастя для нього заказане, на початку квітня 1796 року Іван утік до війська. Уже з полку послав Марії листа з проханням хоча б зрідка писати йому. До нього додав золоту каблучку з написом «На пам’ять від кадета Котляревського».
  6. 6. Дуель Проходив військову службу в Сіверському карабінерському полку. Невдовзі отримав перший офіцерський чин. Прапорщику Івану Котляревському, прикомандированому до штабу полку, доводилося частенько бувати в роз’їздах, чути розмови різних людей. Від когось дізнався, що із панського маєтку в Золотоноші якийсь гульвіса-поручик викрав красуню-кріпачку. Виявилося, що той баламут служив у Сіверському полку разом з Котляревським. Іван, розшукавши поручика, впізнав його: ще в часи учителювання Котляревського гульвіса часто приїздив до Золотоноші, брехливими обіцянками задурив поміщикові голову, і той вирішив видати за нього сироту-служницю. Відомо, що Марія, яка дуже любила свого Івана, сподівалася на його повернення. Коли ж стало зрозуміло, що господар затіяв справу з її заміжжям, у відчаї спробувала накласти на себе руки. Тільки випадок урятував життя дівчини. Горда Марія втекла в монастир і стала черницею. Іван, довідавшись про гірку долю коханої, вирішив поквитатися з її кривдником: викликав поручика на дуель. Постріл суперника виявився невдалим, а Котляревський не промахнувся і тяжко поранив кривдника. За тогочасними законами молодого офіцера за участь у дуелі мали покарати, тож інспектор Дністровської та Кримської інспекції російської армії генерал Дотішамп викликав до себе дуелянта. Однак, дізнавшись про причину поєдинку, а також упізнавши автора щойно виданої «Енеїди», призначив його своїм ад’ютантом.
  7. 7. Служба у війську. Царська нагорода. У 1806-у штабс-капітан Котляревський бере активну участь у російсько-турецькій війні, будучи ад’ютантом командира 2-го корпусу російської армії генерала Казимира фон Меєндорфа. Пройшов бойовий шлях від Умані через Балту, Дубосари до Дунаю (Кілія, Ізмаїл). Майже два роки Іван Петрович перебував на землях Буджаку та Молдови. Іван Котляревський особисто відзначився у воєнних операціях під Ізмаїлом, де «отличил себя, за словами генерала Мейєндорфа, неустрашимостью». Тоді ж, за дорученням командування, він, разом з бригадиром І.Ф. Катаржи, успішно провів переговори з буджацькими татарами, схиливши їх на бік Росії, за що отримав орден Анни 3-го ступеня. За результатами переговорів чотири повіти (понад 200 поселень) перейшли на російський бік.
  8. 8. Відставка. Кризу козаччини Іван Петрович сприйняв як особисту драму. Перед цими подіями Котляревський зустрів на Дунаї козаків, які поцікавилися, чи це, бува, не він написав «Енеїду». Почувши ствердну відповідь, запорожці звернулися до автора: «Так це ти, батьку наш рідний! Іди до нас, ми тебе кошовим зробимо». Можливо, ця фраза стала відомою російському командуванню, бо через кілька місяців, 15 грудня (3 грудня за ст.ст.) 1807 року штабс-капітана Котляревського наказом нового головнокомандувача Прозоровського було переведено на нове місце служби — у Псковський драгунський полк, розквартирований у Віленській губернії, в місті Ліда. У люті грудневі та січневі морози він їде верхи більше 1500 верст, аби вручити новому командиру полку пакет з наказом про свою відставку. Такою була «подяка» за 12 років служби. Нещасна любов до бідної дівчини-сироти привела юнака до війська, а любов до України та козаків стали причиною відставки досвідченого офіцера.
  9. 9. Перше видання “Енеїди”. Після відставки Іван Петрович поїхав до Петербурга з надією влаштуватися на цивільну службу, але, не знайшовши там посади, повернувся в Полтаву до матері. У Петербурзі Котляревський підготував до друку й у 1809-у видав поему «Енеїда» в чотирьох частинах.
  10. 10. Громадська, освітянська діяльність. 1810 р. обійняв посаду наглядача (керівника) Полтавського будинку для виховання дітей бідних дворян. Просвітитель за своїми переконаннями, він прищеплював вихованцям ідеї гуманізму, справедливості, постійно піклувався про їхнє матеріальне забезпечення. Серед його вихованців був Михайло Остроградський, майбутній видатний український математик, академік Російської академії наук.
  11. 11. Діяльність у роки війни із Наполеоном Коли почалася Вітчизняна війна 1812 року, Котляревський відгукнувся на пропозицію генерал-губернатора Я.І. Лобанова-Ростовського взяти участь у формуванні на Полтавщині козацьких полків і за 17 днів сформував 5-й козацький кінний полк у містечку Горошині Хорольського повіту, за що згодом отримав військове звання майора. Під час формування цих військових з’єднань лунали обіцянки створити саме козацькі полки (за умови, що полк буде збережено після закінчення війни як постійне козацьке військо), але цих обіцянок знову не дотрималися. Успішно впоравшись із дорученням, Котляревський повертається до своїх вихованців.
  12. 12. Драматургія. Працюючи наглядачем будинку для дітей бідних дворян, Іван Петрович увесь вільний час віддає літературній праці, захоплюється театральним мистецтвом, зокрема керує аматорським театром, бере активну участь у постановці багатьох п’єс, «прегарно виконуючи комічні ролі». У 1818 році письменника признають директором Полтавського театру. Тоді ж він познайомився з молодим талановитим актором Михайлом Щепкіним, який прибув до Полтави з Харкова у складі трупи Івана Штейна; Котляревський сприяв викупу Щепкіна з кріпацтва. У 1819-у на сцені Полтавського театру були поставлені щойно створені Котляревським п’єси «Наталка Полтавка» і «Москаль-чарівник» за участю Михайла Щепкіна. На фото портрет Михайла Семеновича Щепкіна.
  13. 13. Останні роки життя. У 1835 році І.П. Котляревський через хворобу вийшов у відставку, продовжуючи працювати на літературній ниві. Під старість він тяжко хворів, і на сімдесятому році життя тихо згас. 10 листопада (29 жовтня за ст. ст.) 1838 року Івана Петровича не стало. Поховано його у Полтаві на міському кладовищі під віттям тополі, як він і заповідав. Як свідчать дослідники, задовго до смерті Котляревський відпустив своїх селян, будинок разом з нерухомим майном заповів економці, а все інше майно роздав далеким родичам і приятелям.

×