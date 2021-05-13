Grygorij Kvitka-Osnovjanenko

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Григорій Квітка- Основ’яненко Біографія
Зачинатель і перший класик художньої прози Григорій Федорович Квітка народився 18 (29) листопада 1778 року у дворянській р...
Походження родини Григорій Федорович Квітка був представником дворянського роду козачого старшинського походження. Герб Кв...
Диво З дитинства Квітка був хворим і кволим. Через ячмінь на оці, який зірвала випадково йому годувальниця, у п'ятирічному...
Незвичайний характер Йти у ченці Григорія Федоровича вмовив Г. Сковорода, який був добре знайомий з родиною Квіток. Але Гр...
Громадська діяльність Після Вітчизняної війни 1812 року передові громадські кола Росії та України захопив новий культурний...
Громадська діяльність У Харкові Квітка стає одним із найвпливовіших людей. Він багато зробив для розвитку міста як культур...
Григорій Федорович служив старостою Основ'янскої церкви, відрізняючись доброзичливістю та щирістю. Наведемо уривок із спог...
Останні роки життя В липні 1843 року він занедужав запаленням легенів і через одинадцять днів, приготувавшись до смерті, т...
