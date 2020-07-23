Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sypnosis J. P, un acteur raté de 40 ans, décide d’organiser la première grosse marche de contestation noire en France, mai...
Jean-Pascal Zadi  Jean-Pascal Zadi, né en1980 à Bondy, en Seine-Saint- Denis, est un rappeur, acteur et réalisateur franç...
 Jean-Pascal Zadi commence sa carrière de vidéaste en 2005 avec un documentaire intitulé Des halls aux bacs sur le rap fr...
En juin 2014, il publie son premier roman Bastos à crédit qui retrace les aventures d'un anti-héros de banlieue qui collec...
ACTEURS ET ACTRICES Jean-Pascal Zadi Fary Caroline Anglade Lilian Thuram
CRITIQUES  C’est le propre d’un plan d’ouverture de tout dire d’une œuvre qui s’annonce. Dans le premier film « industrie...
Tout simplement noir
Tout simplement noir
Tout simplement noir
Tout simplement noir
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tout simplement noir

29 views

Published on

Vidéo pédagogique

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tout simplement noir

  1. 1. Sypnosis J. P, un acteur raté de 40 ans, décide d’organiser la première grosse marche de contestation noire en France, mais ses rencontres, souvent burlesques, avec des personnalités influentes de la communauté et le soutien intéressé qu’il reçoit de Fary, le font osciller entre envie d’être sur le devant de la scène et véritable engagement militant...
  2. 2. Jean-Pascal Zadi  Jean-Pascal Zadi, né en1980 à Bondy, en Seine-Saint- Denis, est un rappeur, acteur et réalisateur français.  Il se lance initialement dans la musique au sein du groupe La Cellule, originaire de Caen.  Il se lance ensuite dans la réalisation en 2005 avec un documentaire intitulé Des halls aux bacs sur le rap français indépendant.  Il réalise ensuite trois films auto-produits entre 2008 et 2011 : Cramé en 2008, African Gangster en 2010 et Sans pudeur ni morale en 2011.  Il revient au cinéma en 2020 avec la comédie Tout simplement noir.
  3. 3.  Jean-Pascal Zadi commence sa carrière de vidéaste en 2005 avec un documentaire intitulé Des halls aux bacs sur le rap français indépendant accompagné de représentants comme Sefyu, Seth Gueko et Alpha.  Suivront plusieurs clips vidéos pour Mokobé, Alpha 5.20 ou encore les artistes de Néochrome .  Il réalise ensuite son second long-métrage African Gangster en 2010.  En 2011, Zadi réalise et produit le film Sans pudeur ni morale.Il y fait participer des comédiens non professionnels Kody et Sercom (du groupe AQR) mais aussi Yves Galé et Lotfi Labidi.  En 2012, il part en Côte d'Ivoire avec le groupe Magic System pour réaliser un documentaire sur le groupe qui organise un festival de musique, malgré une guerre qui vient tout juste de s'achever au pays.  En 2013, Jean-Pascal Zadi présente et réalise une chronique nommée C koi les bayes ?. Dans ce programme court diffusé tous les jours, Jean-Pascal donne la parole aux jeunes des quartiers populaires toutes les semaines sur des sujets d'actualités (politique, cinéma, sport…).
  4. 4. En juin 2014, il publie son premier roman Bastos à crédit qui retrace les aventures d'un anti-héros de banlieue qui collectionne les plans galères pendant 24 heures. Son livre est publié aux éditions Izarts , et contient des illustrations produites en collaboration avec la marque Tealer. Un clip est réalisé à l'occasion de la sortie du livre, le morceau est composé par le groupe MZ Cramé.
  5. 5. ACTEURS ET ACTRICES Jean-Pascal Zadi Fary Caroline Anglade Lilian Thuram
  6. 6. CRITIQUES  C’est le propre d’un plan d’ouverture de tout dire d’une œuvre qui s’annonce. Dans le premier film « industriel » du prodigue Jean-Pascal Zadi (rappeur, humoriste, chroniqueur à la télé, cinéaste amateur…), associé ici avec le photographe John Wax, il y a tout à la fois une intelligence du cadre, une subtilité de l’humour et l’élaboration d’un comique ahuri qui le placent sous des auspices favorables. Soit au premier plan JP (Zadi en personne), acteur visiblement raté en même temps que sous- employé, qui lance en direct depuis chez lui un appel grave sur les réseaux sociaux – « Je suis en colère… Les Noirs ne sont nulle part… appel à une grosse marche de la colère noire… le jour de l’abolition de l’esclavage » – tandis que sa femme, blanche, s’affaire indifférente en arrière-plan et l’interpelle à plusieurs reprises sur des affaires domestiques, ruinant à chaque fois par la trivialité de ses interventions la colère de ce dispositif.  Le Monde

×