Sous les étoiles de Paris
  Depuis de nombreuses années, Christine vit sous un pont, isolée de toute famille et amis. Par une nuit comme il n’en e...
 Réalisateur:Claus Drexel  Claus Drexel,né le 24 juin 1968, est un scénariste, réalisateur et metteur en scène allemand ...
 D'origine bavaroise, Claus Drexel arrive à Grenoble à l’âge de trois ans, où son père fait de la recherche fondamentale ...
  Son premier long métrage, Affaire de famille, avec André Dussollier et Miou-Miou, sort au cinéma en juin 2008.  En 20...
 Actrices et acteurs CATHERINE FROT MAHAMADOU YAFFA JEAN-HENRI COMPÈRE RICHNA LOUVET
 Catherine Frot  Catherine Frot entre à 17 ans à l'École de la Rue Blanche, puis au Conservatoire. Co-fondatrice en 1978...
  En 2012, elle tient ainsi le rôle principal de Bowling aux côtés de Mathilde Seigner, avant de retrouver ensuite d'anc...
 MAHAMADOU YAFFA
 RICHNA LOUVET
 JEAN-HENRI COMPÈRE Comédien et sculpteur  Il y a une quinzaine d’années, alors que depuis un certain temps déjà il arpe...
 Sculptures de Jean-Henri Compère
Education
8 views
Apr. 27, 2021

Sous les étoiles de Paris

Vidéo pédagogique

Sous les étoiles de Paris

  1. 1. Sous les étoiles de Paris
  2. 2.   Depuis de nombreuses années, Christine vit sous un pont, isolée de toute famille et amis. Par une nuit comme il n’en existe que dans les contes, un jeune garçon de 8 ans fait irruption devant son abri. Suli ne parle pas français, il est perdu, séparé de sa mère… Ensemble, ils partent à sa recherche. A travers les rues de Paris, Christine et Suli vont apprendre à se connaître et à s’apprivoiser. Et Christine à retrouver une humanité qu’elle croyait disparue. Sypnosis
  3. 3.  Réalisateur:Claus Drexel  Claus Drexel,né le 24 juin 1968, est un scénariste, réalisateur et metteur en scène allemand d'origine bulgare et juive par sa mère, travaillant majoritairement en France.  Ses films ont été nommés pour le Prix Louis-Delluc (Au bord du monde) et le César du Meilleur Film Documentaire (America).
  4. 4.  D'origine bavaroise, Claus Drexel arrive à Grenoble à l’âge de trois ans, où son père fait de la recherche fondamentale en physique des particules. Adolescent, il est passionné de sport et notamment de ski alpin qu’il a pratiqué en compétition. Il s’est aussi passionné pour le football américain. Après une scolarité en section internationale et des études scientifiques et techniques à l'université de Grenoble, il s'installe à Paris pour y étudier le cinéma. Il travaille d'abord comme ingénieur du son, monteur et directeur de la photographie, avant de passer à la mise en scène. Il réalise trois courts métrages.
  5. 5.   Son premier long métrage, Affaire de famille, avec André Dussollier et Miou-Miou, sort au cinéma en juin 2008.  En 2012, il dirige la mise en scène de la Passion selon saint Matthieu de Jean-Sébastien Bach au cirque d'hiver de Paris.  Au bord du monde, son documentaire sur les sans- abri parisiens, est présenté dans la sélection de l’Acid à Cannes en 2013. Le film gagne de nombreux prix en festivals.  Claus Drexel réalise ensuite America, son troisième long-métrage, tourné dans un endroit isolé au nord de l'Arizona, pendant l'élection présidentielle américaine de 2016.  En 2019, il tourne Sous les étoiles de Paris avec Catherine Frot dans le rôle principal. Ce conte moderne raconte la rencontre entre Christine, une femme qui vit sous les ponts de Paris et Suli, un jeune enfant migrant égaré. La sortie du film a été plusieurs fois repoussée à cause de la crise du Covid-19.  Il sort finalement le 28 octobre 2020 et reste deux jours à l'affiche avant le second confinement. Il remporte trois prix au 35ème Festival International de Fort Lauderdale, USA (Meilleur Film International, Meilleure Actrice, Prix du Public). Télérama le classe parmi les "16 meilleurs films de l'année 2020".
  6. 6.  Actrices et acteurs CATHERINE FROT MAHAMADOU YAFFA JEAN-HENRI COMPÈRE RICHNA LOUVET
  7. 7.  Catherine Frot  Catherine Frot entre à 17 ans à l'École de la Rue Blanche, puis au Conservatoire. Co-fondatrice en 1978 de la Compagnie du Chapeau Rouge, à laquelle se joindra bientôt Jean- Pierre Darroussin, elle fait sa première apparition à l'écran en 1980 dans Mon oncle d'Amérique de Resnais.  Voisine de Robin Renucci dans Escalier C, elle obtient pour cette prestation une nomination au César du meilleur second rôle.  Au milieu des années 90, Catherine Frot triomphe sur les planches dans Un air de famille, le spectacle d'Agnès Jaoui et de Jean-Pierre Bacri  Abonnée aux rôles de bourgeoise un peu pincée, elle enchaîne alors les comédies : maîtresse de Thierry Lhermitte dans Le Dîner de cons de Francis Veber (1998), elle apparaît également dans Paparazzi puis dans La Nouvelle Eve un an plus tard.
  8. 8.   En 2012, elle tient ainsi le rôle principal de Bowling aux côtés de Mathilde Seigner, avant de retrouver ensuite d'anciennes connaissances (Pascal Thomas, André Dussollier et son personnage de Prudence Beresford).  La même année, c'est à un nouveau venu qu'elle donne la réplique dans Les Saveurs du palais : Jean D'ormesson.  En 2015, Catherine Frot accède à la consécration en remportant le César de la meilleure actrice pour sa performance dans Marguerite de Xavier Giannoli. Elle y campe Marguerite Dumont, une femme fortunée passionnée de musique et d’opéra.  Deux ans plus tard, la comédienne est à l'affiche de Sage Femme et donne la réplique à Catherine Deneuve. Elle devient ensuite la femme de Christian Clavier dans la comédie Momo.
  9. 9.  MAHAMADOU YAFFA
  10. 10.  RICHNA LOUVET
  11. 11.  JEAN-HENRI COMPÈRE Comédien et sculpteur  Il y a une quinzaine d’années, alors que depuis un certain temps déjà il arpentait les planches, Jean-Henri Compère a eu envie d’un peu moins d’éphémère.  Au départ, il a travaillé le plâtre, matière sensuelle qu’il aimait caresser.  "Puis m’est venue l’idée de faire une sculpture en métal et avec elle l’amour de ce matériau. Peu à peu, j’en ai fait des tableaux perforés, ajourés, qui jouaient avec la lumière. Il y a aussi des tableaux en acier, sur lesquels je travaille la rouille avant de la fixer."  L’artiste commente son travail, tout en déambulant dans le magnifique jardin qui l’accueille, à Schaerbeek, à l’initiative de la galerie Art Ere 30 de Mounia Badrane. "Finalement, j’ai plus le trac quand je fais une exposition qu’au théâtre, sourit-il sous sa casquette. Je suis seul ‘responsable’ de l’œuvre proposée", dit-il. Contrairement au théâtre où quand on joue Molière… on joue Molière.
  12. 12.  Sculptures de Jean-Henri Compère

